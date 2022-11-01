Carole Ann (Smith) Corkery, of Quincy, formerly of Roslindale, died peacefully with her family at her home Wednesday, November 2, 2022. She was 78. Born in Boston on April 28, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Dorethea (Burke) Smith. Carole was preceded in death by her brother Ronald Smith. Carole was raised in W. Roxbury, attended local schools, and graduated from St. Claire High School. She continued her education at Curry College for teaching. Carole later became a nurse, and worked for Milton Healthcare, until her retirement in 2017. She loved her career and the relationships she built throughout the years.

QUINCY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO