Quincy, MA

James F. Duddy, 83

James F. “Jim” Duddy, of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, died peacefully at his home on Thursday, November 3, 2022. He was 83. Born in Kilmaine, Co. Mayo, Ireland, on July 4, 1939, he was the son of the late James and Nora (Loftus) Duddy. Jim was educated in Ireland and immigrated to the United States in 1961, so he could give his sister away at her wedding. Jim met his wife, Noreen, in Boston and the two married on September 12, 1970, in St. Thomas Moore Parish in Braintree.
Carole A. Corkery, 78

Carole Ann (Smith) Corkery, of Quincy, formerly of Roslindale, died peacefully with her family at her home Wednesday, November 2, 2022. She was 78. Born in Boston on April 28, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Dorethea (Burke) Smith. Carole was preceded in death by her brother Ronald Smith. Carole was raised in W. Roxbury, attended local schools, and graduated from St. Claire High School. She continued her education at Curry College for teaching. Carole later became a nurse, and worked for Milton Healthcare, until her retirement in 2017. She loved her career and the relationships she built throughout the years.
Peter E. Neitz, 92

Peter E. Neitz, age 92, of Quincy, a former longtime resident of Charlestown, died peacefully, Thursday, November 3, 2022, at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. Peter was born in Quincy, on September 25, 1930, to the late Walter J. and Evelyn T. (Horrigan) Neitz. Raised and educated in Quincy, he was a graduate of the former Saint John’s School and Quincy High School. He attended Northeastern University.
Blue Hills Deer Management Program Begins Nov. 7

Beginning on Monday, Nov. 7, and continuing through Wednesday, Nov. 23, (Monday-Thursday only) the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will implement the 2022 Blue Hills Deer Management Program, at the Blue Hills Reservation in the Town of Milton. The 2022 management plan utilizes controlled hunting as part of DCR’s...
MILTON, MA

