Pensacola woman hit, killed early Tuesday morning on Hwy. 29

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A 53-year-old Pensacola woman was hit and killed in a pedestrian crash on U.S. Hwy. 29 early Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said in a release a possible pickup or SUV was traveling northbound on U.S. Hwy. 29 in the center lane.

“The pedestrian was in the center lane of northbound U.S. Hwy. 29, traveling in an unknown direction,” the release said. “The vehicle’s front struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries on scene. The vehicle continued traveling northbound, without stopping.”

FHP said an investigation is ongoing.

