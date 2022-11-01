Remote-first Customer Success company emits just 29 cars’ worth of carbon per year, independent assessment by carbon management experts reveals. ChurnZero, a leading Customer Success platform, has earned GreenPlaces’ certification for taking action to become more sustainable and reduce its environmental impact. The company’s carbon assessment, undertaken as part of its certification, reveals ChurnZero’s carbon footprint to be just 136.7 metric tons of Co2—or the equivalent of the emissions released by 29 gasoline-powered cars driven for a year, an extremely low footprint given the scale of ChurnZero’s business and employee headcount. ChurnZero will continue to work with GreenPlaces, a leading sustainability platform, to verify and reduce its carbon emissions in the years ahead.

