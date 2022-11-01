Read full article on original website
nrf.com
NRF Hires Paige Hahn to Executive Leadership Team
WASHINGTON – Today, the National Retail Federation announced that Paige Hahn has been named Senior Vice President of Membership and Development. “Paige Hahn will help us to build upon best-in-class advocacy, research and educational services for the retail industry.”. NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay. “Having Paige join the...
freightwaves.com
Logistics expert says workers should not fear supply chain digitalization
The digitalization of global logistics and supply chain operations should not automatically make workers fearful their jobs will be jeopardized, a leading consultant said Wednesday. Harry G. Broadman, a partner at the global consultancy Berkeley Research Group LLC, told the audience at FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga,...
nrf.com
How retailers are finding and retaining a talented workforce
Those “help wanted” signs might need a more permanent affixing. With unemployment at the lowest rate in 50 years and the labor participation rate also in decline, finding retail workers is a challenge, especially during the busy holiday hiring season. More and more, holiday hiring is serving as...
freightwaves.com
Push to reshore US manufacturing motivated by global supply chain issues
More and more U.S. manufacturers are intensifying their exploration of reshoring operations to reduce reliance on China, according to Rosemary Coates, founder and executive director of the Reshoring Institute. “Up until the pandemic, there was kind of a slow build of companies that were considering reshoring, but when the pandemic...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Wells Fargo Names Fercho Head Of Diverse Segments, Representation And Inclusion
Kristy Fercho has been company’s head of Home Lending since 2020. Wells Fargo announced that Kristy Fercho, head of Wells Fargo Home Lending, has been named the company’s new head of diverse segments, representation and inclusion (DSRI). Since it launched in 2020, the DSRI function has coordinated Wells Fargo’s DE&I efforts across the company – developing products and services to serve customers from underserved communities and driving DE&I initiatives firmwide.
demolitionandrecycling.media
New specialist consultancy for construction
A new on-and-off-highway commercial vehicle-focused consultancy has been launched by ex-CASE Construction President Carl Gustaf Göransson and former Volvo CTO Alan Berger. The new consultancy, named abcg, will advise leaders on a range of strategic and operational challenges as the construction, agriculture and on-highway transport sectors undergo significant changes.
Introducing Gloat Hiring: A Landmark Evolution of the Workforce Agility Platform to Support the Future of Internal and External Talent Acquisition
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022-- Gloat, the leading provider of Workforce Agility and pioneers of the AI-powered Talent Marketplace, today announced the introduction of Gloat Hiring, a signature expansion to the Workforce Agility Platform that enables businesses to integrate internal mobility models with talent acquisition campaigns. Built on the same technology designed to break down functional silos and understand the competencies, skills, and roles of a company’s existing workforce, Gloat Hiring extends these capabilities to efficiently tap into external talent and optimize staffing and recruiting models. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005407/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
nutritionaloutlook.com
TraceGains opens access to its global ingredients marketplace that helps food and beverage CPGs source alternate suppliers
The company did a beta-launch of TraceGains Gather this past July. The marketplace now has 50,00 users across nearly 20,000 CPG companies, the firm says. TraceGains (Westminster, CO), which describes itself as “the world’s only networked ingredients-sourcing platform,” announced it has opened global access to its Networked Ingredients Marketplace, starting with its TraceGains Gather ingredient marketplace. TraceGains Gather “helps food and beverage CPGs source alternate suppliers, maintain a steady supply of ingredients at the best possible price, and secure their supply chain against ongoing disruptions like transportation delays, labor shortages, and rising costs," the company's press release says.
Total Economic Impact Study Reveals 304% ROI for Complex Manufacturers Using the Assent Supply Chain Sustainability Platform
OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Assent Inc. (Assent), a leader in supply chain sustainability management, announces the findings of its commissioned Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study. Conducted by Forrester Consulting, the study found that Assent’s Supply Chain Sustainability Platform provides customers with a return on investment (ROI) of 304% over three years with a payback period of less than six months. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005150/en/ Total Economic Impact Study Reveals 304% ROI for Complex Manufacturers Using the Assent Supply Chain Sustainability Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Denali Advanced Integration Hires New Head of Global Sales
Denali deepens its executive bench with industry pro Phil Castillo. Denali announced the hiring of Phil Castillo as its new Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales, effective immediately. Castillo will lead the company’s growing sales team as it deepens relationships with existing customers and gains new ones. He comes to...
aircargonews.net
Seko Logistics hires Hickler for Americas region
Hans Hickler. Image: Seko Logistics. Seko Logistics has hired Hans Hickler as president of the Americas where he will oversee the company’s development plans in the region. Hickler will have profit and loss (P&L) operating authority and responsibility for the Americas Region including people growth and commercial development, operations and customer experience, cash management and compliance and regulatory.
AdWeek
VMLY&R Names Abbie Baehr Chief Strategy Officer for the New York Office
VMLY&R has appointed Abbie Baehr as chief strategy officer of the New York office, further expanding the agency’s executive strategic leadership. The role adds strategic leadership for the flagship office, which features key client accounts including Dell, New Balance, Coca-Cola, Colgate, Advil and Ford. Baehr will report to Ian...
salestechstar.com
ChurnZero Earns GreenPlaces Certification for Commitment to Sustainability
Remote-first Customer Success company emits just 29 cars’ worth of carbon per year, independent assessment by carbon management experts reveals. ChurnZero, a leading Customer Success platform, has earned GreenPlaces’ certification for taking action to become more sustainable and reduce its environmental impact. The company’s carbon assessment, undertaken as part of its certification, reveals ChurnZero’s carbon footprint to be just 136.7 metric tons of Co2—or the equivalent of the emissions released by 29 gasoline-powered cars driven for a year, an extremely low footprint given the scale of ChurnZero’s business and employee headcount. ChurnZero will continue to work with GreenPlaces, a leading sustainability platform, to verify and reduce its carbon emissions in the years ahead.
salestechstar.com
Highspot’s Customer Growth Surges as Companies Turn to Enablement to Drive Sales Productivity
Platform usage increases to more than 12 million connected users in 2022. Highspot, the sales enablement platform that increases sales productivity, announced surging customer adoption as companies leverage its capabilities to equip, train and coach reps, and analyze their programs to improve sales performance. Over the last year, Highspot connected more than 12 million salespeople, channel partners, services reps and customers in digital sales experiences, representing a 50 percent increase in platform usage from the previous year.
accesslifthandlers.com
JLG appoints new marketing director
Sara Vincent has been appointed as the new director of marketing in North America and Latin America at Oshkosh’s Access segment, which includes JLG, with its MEWPs and telehandlers, as well as Jerr-Dan towing and recovery equipment. Vincent brings nearly 20 years of communications and marketing experience to the...
financefeeds.com
Finalto executives to address major FX industry questions at London Summit 2022
Finalto is sponsoring Finance Magnates London Summit 2022, which will be hosted at Old Billingsgate, London, on November 22-23. The global fintech provider has become a Mega Platinum Sponsor of the event as well as the Speaker Hall, while also hosting a booth at stand #25. The 10-year anniversary of...
salestechstar.com
TALON Introduces New Chief Revenue Officer, Dan Mayton
TALON, an industry leader in providing groundbreaking healthcare technology solutions, has announced the addition of Dan Mayton as Chief Revenue Officer. He will be responsible for driving sales initiatives and managing TALON’s exponential growth in the months and years ahead. “TALON is a pioneer in the healthcare technology space,...
Heap Welcomes Micha Hershman as Chief Marketing Officer
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022-- Heap, the leading digital analytics provider, is pleased to announce Micha Hershman as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005014/en/ Micha Hershman joins Heap as Chief Marketing Officer, bringing a track record of driving growth and revenue through integrated brand and demand initiatives. (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Pricefx Makes Key Promotions in Leadership Team to Drive Global Growth, Customer Value and Product Innovation
-C-level promotions in operations, sales, product and human resources will help Pricefx deliver on the next phase of its strategic goals. -Company recorded 350% year-over-year growth in Q3 2022 and signed more customers than previous quarters this year. Pricefx, the global leader in cloud pricing software, announced a new leadership...
