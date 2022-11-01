ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A great woman - but not much of a mother

Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
‘What Does She Need To Do?’ Migos' Quavo Seen Pleading With 911 Operator For Help Saving Takeoff Moments After Rapper Was Shot

Migos’ Quavo was seen pleading out for help in the moments after his nephew Takeoff was fatally shot while playing dice in Houston, RadarOnline.com has learned. A heartbreaking video from the scene of the incident shows Quavo standing over Takeoff’s body while on the phone with a 911 operator. Quavo is heard “What does she need to do? Hello? Hello? What does she need to do?” Sources told TMZ that a woman on the scene was a nurse and offered to help try and provide Takeoff with medical attention.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last night, Takeoff was fatally shot while partying...
Jogger jumps into river to save young swan ‘honking and crying’ in distress

A jogger bravely jumped into a river to save a young swan that was swimming in circles whilst “honking and crying.”Katie Chalmers, 43, entered the River Witham in Lincolnshire without hesitation to save the cygnet.The recruitment agency managing director initially thought the bird was trapped in something, but it had suffered some kind of “trauma” that was not bird flu-related, a specialist determined after consulting a vet.“I couldn’t have lived with myself knowing it could have been a human-made incident,” Chalmers said of her decisive action.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Made.com appoint administrators after failed rescue talksHuge Christmas tree felled in Solihull for Covent Garden festivitiesElon Musk teases return of Vine following Twitter takeover
Laura Nuttall: Mum says things feel bleak after removed tumour returns

The mother of a woman who has lived for four years with a terminal brain cancer diagnosis has said "things feel pretty bleak" after her daughter's tumour grew back within days of being removed. Laura Nuttall, from Barrowford in Lancashire, was given 12 months to live in 2018 and recently...
Blockbuster Refers to James Corden as a 'Bully and a Menace,' But Not Because of #OmeletGate

The new Netflix comedy Blockbuster takes a lighthearted swipe at James Corden — a swipe that, in light of recent headlines, may be interpreted in a way other than the series intended. Midway through Season 1’s sixth episode, “Parental Control,” video store associate Connie (played by Olga Merediz) is struggling to get through an evening shift. When her coworker Eliza (Melissa Fumero) points out that it’s only 7 pm, Connie tells her that she’s usually asleep by that point, having one of her reoccurring nightmares about Corden. “Don’t let the accent fool you,” she warns. “He’s a bully! And a menace!” The...

