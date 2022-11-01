Read full article on original website
Related
mailplus.co.uk
A great woman - but not much of a mother
Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
‘What Does She Need To Do?’ Migos' Quavo Seen Pleading With 911 Operator For Help Saving Takeoff Moments After Rapper Was Shot
Migos’ Quavo was seen pleading out for help in the moments after his nephew Takeoff was fatally shot while playing dice in Houston, RadarOnline.com has learned. A heartbreaking video from the scene of the incident shows Quavo standing over Takeoff’s body while on the phone with a 911 operator. Quavo is heard “What does she need to do? Hello? Hello? What does she need to do?” Sources told TMZ that a woman on the scene was a nurse and offered to help try and provide Takeoff with medical attention.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last night, Takeoff was fatally shot while partying...
TODAY.com
Christina Applegate on the subtle signs that led to MS diagnosis: ‘I wish I had paid attention’
Christina Applegate is opening up about the early physical symptoms in her body that led to her being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. During an interview with The New York Times published Nov. 1, Applegate, 50, revealed that she first noticed changes in her body several years ago while shooting the first season of the Netflix dark comedy "Dead To Me."
The graphic video of Takeoff's death and what it says about our desensitization to trauma
A viral video of Migos rapper Takeoff's death on Tuesday morning has circulated online, which experts call "dehumanizing" and "disgusting."
Woman who is sick every time she eats desperately 'just wants to be normal'
A woman who is sick every time she eats thanks to a course of antibiotics she took three years ago is desperately trying to raise money for life-changing treatment so she 'can be normal'. When 22-year-old Emma became ill ‘out of the blue’ in 2019, she had no idea how...
Pathologist on the Worst and Most Painful Ways to Die
Forensic pathologist Charmaine van Wyk told Newsweek medieval forms of torture would rank highly in terms of most horrific deaths.
Jogger jumps into river to save young swan ‘honking and crying’ in distress
A jogger bravely jumped into a river to save a young swan that was swimming in circles whilst “honking and crying.”Katie Chalmers, 43, entered the River Witham in Lincolnshire without hesitation to save the cygnet.The recruitment agency managing director initially thought the bird was trapped in something, but it had suffered some kind of “trauma” that was not bird flu-related, a specialist determined after consulting a vet.“I couldn’t have lived with myself knowing it could have been a human-made incident,” Chalmers said of her decisive action.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Made.com appoint administrators after failed rescue talksHuge Christmas tree felled in Solihull for Covent Garden festivitiesElon Musk teases return of Vine following Twitter takeover
‘It was chaos’: how my Halloween night out in Itaewon went from fun to horror
I had seen that part of Seoul busy before, but never like this – I couldn’t move. Then we started hearing fire engines
mailplus.co.uk
We have always had murderers - but now something far more cruel is in our midst
WHEN Freda Walker opened her back door to let her cat out one night last January, she let Hell into her home. It came in the form of Vasile Culea. He seems to have sneaked in while she was not looking. Not long afterwards, he subjected Mrs Walker, 86, and...
BBC
Laura Nuttall: Mum says things feel bleak after removed tumour returns
The mother of a woman who has lived for four years with a terminal brain cancer diagnosis has said "things feel pretty bleak" after her daughter's tumour grew back within days of being removed. Laura Nuttall, from Barrowford in Lancashire, was given 12 months to live in 2018 and recently...
Blockbuster Refers to James Corden as a 'Bully and a Menace,' But Not Because of #OmeletGate
The new Netflix comedy Blockbuster takes a lighthearted swipe at James Corden — a swipe that, in light of recent headlines, may be interpreted in a way other than the series intended. Midway through Season 1’s sixth episode, “Parental Control,” video store associate Connie (played by Olga Merediz) is struggling to get through an evening shift. When her coworker Eliza (Melissa Fumero) points out that it’s only 7 pm, Connie tells her that she’s usually asleep by that point, having one of her reoccurring nightmares about Corden. “Don’t let the accent fool you,” she warns. “He’s a bully! And a menace!” The...
27 TV And Movie Roles That Were Simply Perfectly Cast
I'd like to second "literally everyone in The Addams Family."
Comments / 0