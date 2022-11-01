Read full article on original website
Related
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Headed Back to GPAC Semifinals After Sweep of Dordt
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The #2 University of Jamestown women’s volleyball won its 10th consecutive match on Saturday night at Newman Arena as the Jimmies swept Dordt to open up the conference tournament. Set scores were 25-21, 25-19, and 25-20. UJ trailed 10-5 in the first and second sets but battled back in each of the first two sets to jump ahead 2-0. The Jimmies scored the final six points of set two and then began set three with a 7-0 run against the Defenders. #23 Dordt, who is on the fringe of making the national tournament, couldn’t stop the Jimmie train and lost its seventh straight match.
newsdakota.com
Back to the Dakota Bowl! Jamestown Outlasts Red River
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – For the second consecutive season, the Jamestown High School football team is headed back to the Fargodome as the Blue Jays took down Grand Forks Red River 27-13 in the 11A semifinals. Neither team got on the scoreboard in the opening quarter of play but...
newsdakota.com
Vikings Down Saints 3-2 in Regular Season Finale
VALLEY CITY, ND (vcsuvikings.com)- The Valley City State volleyball team took a five-set win over Presentation College in its regular season finale Friday night in Graichen Gym. The Vikings defeated the Saints by final scores of 25-21, 18-25, 25-14, 18-25 and 15-13. After trading the momentum back-and-forth in the first four sets, the Vikings and Saints kept the fifth set close with neither team leading by more than three points the whole way.
newsdakota.com
Hi-Liner Volleyball Play-in Set
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The final night of Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) volleyball was predictable, and set the table for the Hi-Liners play-in. Valley City will travel to West Fargo Horace Saturday in the do-or-die scenario that is the play-in. The winner advances to the quarterfinals on Tuesday, the loser will have their season come to a close.
newsdakota.com
Vikings Survive Saints Saturday
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) It took four timely turnovers for the Vikings to fight off a game effort by Presentation College Saturday. Martin Jones (Sr., Wasilla, AK) recovered a Saints fumble on the Viking one-yard line with the Saints threatening to take a third-quarter lead, and an interception by Jahidi West set up early points, with Blake King’s (Sr., Sydney, Australia) second pickoff sealing a sluggish 21-10 Valley City State win at Lokken Stadium.
newsdakota.com
Cavalier Tops LLM in 9-Man Semis
LAMOURE, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – In a rematch of last year’s Dakota Bowl Championship game, Cavalier got redemption in the state 9-man football semifinals on Saturday, November 5th in LaMoure with a 34-20 victory. The Tornadoes got a monster game from its QB Sterling Enerson. The Senior threw three...
newsdakota.com
BCWRD Sheyenne River Erosion Study Underway
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Barnes County Water Resources District (BCWRD) is seeking input from public and private landowners with infrastructure along the Sheyenne River. The BCWRD is completing a study of the Sheyenne River from Lake Ashtabula north of Valley City, ND, downstream to the confluence with...
Comments / 0