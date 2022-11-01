LSU and Ole Miss have crazy soccer brawl in SEC Tournament

A brawl between Ole Miss-LSU women’s soccer players ended in three ejections during Sunday’s SEC Tournament game.

The on-field incident occurred in double overtime when LSU’s Maya Gordon and Ole Miss’ Ramsey Davis got tangled up while chasing the ball by the touchline.

Davis, a junior, appeared to grab Gordon, who is a senior, by the waist before the two players exchanged punches. A referee attempted to separate the two as the fight escalated, with players and coaches from both teams running over to defuse the situation.

LSU's Maya Gordon and Ole Miss' Ramsey Davis got into a fight on the field during the women's soccer SEC Tournament first-round game on Oct. 30, 2022.

LSU’s Rammie Noel, who is also a senior, then sprinted over to the scene and reportedly grabbed Davis by the hair, pulling her to the ground.

Gordon can be seen on the sidelines in tears after the altercation. Meanwhile, Davis was seen talking to her teammates as she fixed her ponytail.

Davis, Gordon, and Noel were issued red cards and ejected from the game. All three players reportedly received a one-game suspension.

Ole Miss pulled out the game 3-0 in a shootout. LSU and Ole Miss have yet to address the situation publicly.

Ole Miss will face South Carolina on Tuesday in the second round of the conference tournament.