Oxford, MS

LSU and Ole Miss have crazy soccer brawl in SEC Tournament

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

A brawl between Ole Miss-LSU women’s soccer players ended in three ejections during Sunday’s SEC Tournament game.

The on-field incident occurred in double overtime when LSU’s Maya Gordon and Ole Miss’ Ramsey Davis got tangled up while chasing the ball by the touchline.

Davis, a junior, appeared to grab Gordon, who is a senior, by the waist before the two players exchanged punches. A referee attempted to separate the two as the fight escalated, with players and coaches from both teams running over to defuse the situation.

A wild fight broke out in the Ole Miss-LSU women's soccer SEC Tournament first-round match. Three players were ejected. pic.twitter.com/q07yHhdjr2

— The Comeback (@thecomeback) October 30, 2022
LSU’s Maya Gordon and Ole Miss’ Ramsey Davis got into a fight on the field during the women’s soccer SEC Tournament first-round game on Oct. 30, 2022.
Twitter/ESPN
LSU’s Rammie Noel, who is also a senior, then sprinted over to the scene and reportedly grabbed Davis by the hair, pulling her to the ground.

Gordon can be seen on the sidelines in tears after the altercation. Meanwhile, Davis was seen talking to her teammates as she fixed her ponytail.

Davis, Gordon, and Noel were issued red cards and ejected from the game. All three players reportedly received a one-game suspension.

Ole Miss soccer player Ramsey Davis in January 2022.
Instagram/Ramsey Davis
LSU soccer player Maya Gordon in January 2022.
Instagram/Maya Gordon

Ole Miss pulled out the game 3-0 in a shootout. LSU and Ole Miss have yet to address the situation publicly.

Ole Miss will face South Carolina on Tuesday in the second round of the conference tournament.

