News-Medical.net

New type of antibiotic effectively kills hard-to-fight bacteria

Bacterial resistance to antibiotics is a growing threat to human health. In an article published in the scientific journal PNAS, Umeå researcher Fredrik Almqvist and his colleagues present a new type of antibiotic that effectively kills hard-to-fight bacteria. This is the start of a new class of antibiotic substances...
News-Medical.net

Third dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine offers cirrhosis patients strong protection against the virus

Cirrhosis of the liver is associated with decreased responsiveness to many vaccines, including those that protect against COVID-19. But new research, led by researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and published in the Journal of Hepatology, suggests that getting a third dose of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine could overcome the decreased response, offering cirrhosis patients strong protection against the virus, severe illness, and death from COVID-19.
PBS NewsHour

What is RSV and why is it surging across the U.S.?

Children’s hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies. RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down schools, day cares and businesses. With restrictions easing in the summer of 2021, doctors saw an alarming increase in what is normally a fall and winter virus.
CBS San Francisco

What is RSV and why is it a threat to your child

SAN FRANCISCO -- Children's hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies.Officials at UCSF Benioff Childrens Hospitals told KPIX they are busy treating an increasing number of cases. RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down schools, day cares and businesses. With restrictions easing in the summer of 2021, doctors saw an alarming increase in what is normally a fall and winter virus.Now, it's back again. And doctors are bracing for the possibility that RSV, flu and COVID-19 could combine to stress hospitals."I'm calling it an emergency," said...
technologynetworks.com

Common Sedative Increases Heart Damage Risk When Used at Night

A common drug that makes patients sleepy and less anxious before surgery is associated with an increased risk of heart damage when operations are performed at night, according to a study by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The findings are further evidence that the time of...
Prevention

RSV Symptoms and What to Know About the Virus Affecting Kids in the U.S.

Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are skyrocketing in the U.S. right now. The virus has caused an influx of children at pediatric hospitals, where some say they’re so packed that they have kids waiting in the hallways at emergency rooms to be seen. “Our system is being absolutely...
technologynetworks.com

Iron Linked to Chronic Heart Failure in Half of Heart Attack Survivors

A multi-institution study led by Rohan Dharmakumar, PhD, of Indiana University School of Medicine, has identified that iron drives the formation of fatty tissue in the heart and leads to chronic heart failure in about fifty percent of heart attack survivors. The discovery, recently published in Nature Communications, paves the...
NBC News

Surge in cases of RSV, a virus that can severely sicken infants, is filling hospital beds

On Sunday night, 4-month-old Aesop Light was happy and alert. By Monday morning, he was struggling to breathe. Aesop's parents, Corey and Tara Light, took him to an emergency room near their home in the Chicago suburbs, but it didn't have a children's wing, so Aesop was rushed by ambulance to another hospital an hour away. He tested positive for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, a common virus that causes lung infections.
technologynetworks.com

Pancreatic Cancer Diagnoses Could Be Made Up to Three Years Earlier

Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
The Intercept

Student Infected With Debilitating Virus in Undisclosed Biolab Accident

In America’s biolabs, hundreds of accidents have gone undisclosed to the public. The graduate student was alone in the lab on a Saturday, handling a mouse infected with a debilitating virus, when the needle slipped. She wore two gowns, two pairs of shoe covers, a hair net, a face mask, and two pairs of gloves. Gingerly, she had pointed the needle at the mouse’s abdomen and injected the antibody. The animal was infected with a recombinant strain of Chikungunya virus, a mosquito-borne pathogen that has sparked epidemics in Africa and the Caribbean. Chikungunya can wreak havoc in other regions when the right kind of mosquito is present; in 2007 and 2017 there were outbreaks in Italy, and in 2014 the virus hit Florida, infecting 11 people who had not recently traveled abroad. In January 2016, nine months before the researcher stood in the lab that weekend, a locally acquired infection was diagnosed in Texas.
msn.com

Two Batches of Blood Pressure Medicine Have Been Recalled

Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These are compounds that are commonly found in water and foods including meats, dairy products and vegetables in lower levels, but nitrosamines may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration.
ahajournals.org

Myocarditis After COVID‐19 Vaccination in Pediatrics: A Proposed Pathway for Triage and Treatment

On December 11, 2020, the US Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for the Pfizer‐BioNTech mRNA based COVID‐19 vaccine for individuals aged ≥16 years, followed by extension of this authorization to children ages 12 to 15 years on May 10, 20211 and to ages 5 to 11 years on November 2, 2021. As vaccination numbers accelerated in these age groups, pediatric vaccine recipients began presenting with features meeting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) definition of myocarditis,2 including chest pain, laboratory evidence of myocardial inflammation, and, in some cases, characteristic findings suggestive of myocardial edema and fibrosis on cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The CDC and Food and Drug Administration have determined a causal link is likely between the mRNA vaccines (ie, Pfizer‐BioNTech, Moderna) and myocarditis.2 Though this is a rare complication (70.7 and 105.9 cases in adolescent males per million doses of Pfizer‐BioNTech vaccine in ages 12–15 and ages 16–17, respectively)3 more cases of post‐vaccine myocarditis/myopericarditis are anticipated as more adolescents and younger children become vaccinated. With the goal of standardizing care and reducing variability, while still ensuring safety, we propose this pathway to guide decision‐making about triaging, testing, and treatment for all providers involved in the care of these patients, beginning in the emergency department, where most (if not all) patients will be triaged (Figure). We believe our pathway can be applied at all centers including those without immediate access to certain cardiology testing modalities (eg, continuous telemetry, pediatric echocardiography services, cardiac MRI). The terms myocarditis and myopericarditis (ie, myocarditis accompanied by inflammation of the pericardium) have been used interchangeably in the literature, and herein we follow the CDC convention of using myocarditis to include myocarditis, pericarditis, and myopericarditis.2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9.
scitechdaily.com

Human Cocaine and Heroin Addiction Is Tied to Impairments in Specific Brain Circuit

According to a new study, white matter in the brain that was previously implicated in animal studies has now been suggested to be specifically impaired in the brains of people with addiction to cocaine or heroin. The research, which was published on October 6 in the journal Neuron, was conducted by scientists from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Baylor College of Medicine.

