DULUTH, MN – There is only one opportunity each year to step inside the giant Bentleyville Christmas Tree and that is during the Red Kettle Karnival put on by the Salvation Army in Bayfront Park. This year, that day falls on Wednesday, November 9 from 5 until 8 p.m. If you want to experience the 150,000 lights and music from inside the tree, you will need to bring a new toy, two non-perishable food items, or a 5 dollar donation with you to the carnival. Aside from the tree, there will be plenty of fun activities for kids and families provided by several community organizations and Bentleyville volunteers.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO