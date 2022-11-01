Read full article on original website
Duluth All Souls Night Held for 15th Year
DULUTH, Minn. – A wet evening did not stop people from taking part in the 15th annual Duluth All Souls Night Saturday. The event got underway with a short film and a variety of poems and spoken word pieces at Zeitgeist before transitions across downtown to the Train Depot, where music was played and a Mexican folk art collection were featured.
Traders Village Craft Fair Holds Monthly Event
SUPERIOR, Wis. – The monthly Traders Village Craft Sale was packed with vendors and customers Saturday. The craft show takes place at Head of the Lakes Fairgrounds in Superior with free admission. Booths sold items ranging from handmade drink tumblers to custom jewelry. Treasure hunters can find repurposed items...
10th Annual Junk Hunt Continues Into Weekend
DULUTH, Minn.–The DECC’s Southern Pioneer Hall was packed full of both sellers and shoppers for the 10th annual Junk Hunt. After a successful start Thursday, vendors were busy rearranging their stalls and bringing out all types of vintage items. The Junk Hunt pops up twice a year during...
Plant Bar Takes Place at Hoops Brewing
DULUTH, Minn. – One wouldn’t normally go to a brewery to pick out a plant, but that was the case in Duluth Saturday. Hoops Brewing hosted Succ it Up Buttercup as they put on a self-paced, open house style plant bar. People could select from a variety of...
Mimi Parker Of Low From Duluth Dies From Ovarian Cancer
DULUTH, Minn. — Mimi Parker, one of the founding members of indie rock band Low from Duluth, has died after a battle with ovarian cancer. She was a drummer and vocalist for the band. Her husband, the band’s vocalist and guitarist Alan Sparhawk, posted a message acknowledging her death...
Warm Up the City Sees Warm Clothing Items Left in Public Places
DULUTH, Minn. – The 4th annual Warm Up the City event hosted by Yarn Harbor helps the Twin Ports prepare for colder weather. With winter right around the corner the local yarn store organized over 500 winter clothing accessories to be distributed throughout Duluth for those in need. All the items were donated by community members.
City and Ecolibrium3 Promote “GetGreen” App To Duluth Residents
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth has become a pilot city to test out an app called “GetGreen” that encourages residents to make choices with the climate in mind. “GetGreen” is a startup that’s based in Seattle, but the smartphone app was tailored to Duluth residents by local nonprofit Ecolibrium3.
Coffee Conversation: Local Hiker Encourages People to Explore the Northland
DULUTH, Minn. — Local hiker, Sandi Larson, hits the many trails of Duluth every day. She posts a photo of each journey on social media and is apart of Women Hike Duluth. Larson joined FOX21 on the morning newscast to showcase her hikes and experiences. Her goal is to...
Get a Sneak Peak of Bentleyville at the Salvation Army’s Upcoming Red Kettle Karnival
DULUTH, MN – There is only one opportunity each year to step inside the giant Bentleyville Christmas Tree and that is during the Red Kettle Karnival put on by the Salvation Army in Bayfront Park. This year, that day falls on Wednesday, November 9 from 5 until 8 p.m. If you want to experience the 150,000 lights and music from inside the tree, you will need to bring a new toy, two non-perishable food items, or a 5 dollar donation with you to the carnival. Aside from the tree, there will be plenty of fun activities for kids and families provided by several community organizations and Bentleyville volunteers.
The Duluth Junk Hunt is returning to the DECC
November 3rd-5th the Duluth Junk Hunt is returning to the DECC. The event hosts 140+ booths of vintage finds and repurposed treasures. The Duluth Junk Hunt has been operating since 2012, Organizer Emily Broman says she loves to see people make discoveries. “They get really excited which is really fun they don’t really know what they are on the hunt for, but it’s really fun to see people get excited to find what they are looking for”, says Broman.
Two Small Minnesota Towns Named Most Magical Winter Destinations
We may have long and brutal winters but you can't deny Minnesota sure is a pretty state! That's why it is no surprise that not one but two small towns in Minnesota have been named some of the most magical winter destinations. Recently, Grand Marais was named one of the...
College of St. Scholastica Inducts First Generation Honor Society
DULUTH, Minn. – The College of Saint Scholastica inducted first generation students into the Tri Alpha honor society Friday. A ceremony celebrating 74 students and their academic success took place at Mitchell Auditorium. Undergraduate and graduate honor students with a minimum 3.2 GPA were rewarded with the induction to...
Driver Hits Bear On Highway 2, Survives
VIRGINIA, Minn. — A driver hit a bear while traveling on Highway 2 on Thursday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The 43-year-old woman from Bemidji was in a 2015 Toyota Highlander heading east close to Itasca County Road 25. After hitting the bear, the SUV went outside...
Ely Volleyball Improves to 21-0 on the way to a Section 7A Championship
HERMANTOWN, Minn.- Ely and Floodwood were the last remaining teams in the Section 7A championship on Saturday in Hermantown. The Timberwolves have been perfect on the season and would remain that way after winning the title in four sets, 3-1. Hannah Penke led the way finishing with 18 kills. The...
USPS Hiring Postal Service Workers for Holiday Season
DULUTH, Minn.–If you’re looking for some extra cash this holiday season, the Postal Service is hiring. Friday a job fair was held looking for eligible applicants to join the USPS team for the upcoming busy couple of months ahead. The Postal Service wants to be as prepared as...
Essentia Health Eases Visitor Restrictions
DULUTH, Minn. — After making changes to their visitor policy due to COVID-19, Essentia Health has relaxed them. The change made earlier this week will allow 2 visitors to see a patient at a time, and they do not have to be the same 2 people on a given day.
Moose Lake/Willow River Football Takes 16th Section Title in Program History
ESKO, Minn.- The Moose Lake/Willow River football team headed into their 5th straight section 7AA title game, Thursday against Crosby-Ironton. The Rebels were led by junior running back Jaxsyn Schmidt, as he moved the ball for 177 rushing yards and three touchdowns. MLWR would take their 16th section championship in program history, by way of a 25-0 shut-out.
Statewide Alert Issued for Missing Minnesota Man
Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a man last seen in the Duluth area. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen in Carlton on October 25. A bulletin says his vehicle and belongings were located in McGregor.
Deer River Football Tops Barnum for 15th Section Title in Program History
PROCTOR, Minn.- For the 15th time in program history, the Deer River football team has won the 7A section title. The Warriors would defeat Barnum 26 to 14 on Friday in Proctor. Deer River was led by Sam Rahier who had four total touchdowns in the victory. “You know it’s...
Wisconsin Governor Evers in Superior for Doing the Right Thing Bus Tour
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers spent Friday traveling the Northland as part of his “Doing the Right Thing” bus tour as he seeks re-election next week. He rallies with supporters at UW-Superior and encouraged them to get out the vote. Evers faces a tough race...
