ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bjpenndotcom

Michael Chandler admits Islam Makhachev is “the real deal” after dominant performance against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280

By Harry Kettle
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

Pic: Beardless Conor McGregor claims to be 265 pounds

Conor McGregor looks a little different these days. Not only is the former UFC double champ bulking up for his long-awaited return to action next year, but McGregor just shaved his “Notorious” beard. McGregor, who is still on the comeback trail after suffering a brutal leg injury against...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 214 results: Amanda Lemos stuns Marina Rodriguez, records standing TKO stoppage

LAS VEGAS – Amanda Lemos made a statement in her second UFC main event. Standing across from Marina Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night 214, Lemos (13-2-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC) knew the marquee strawweight bout had big implications for a potential title shot in the near future. Rodriguez (16-2-2 MMA, 6-2-2 UFC) entered as a winner of her last four bouts, but Lemos put a halt to her streak with an impressive standing TKO finish in the third round.
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns Tells Saudi Arabian WWE Fans They Do Not Deserve Sami Zayn

WWE is producing its eighth premium live event in Saudi Arabia — Crown Jewel — on November 5. The main event has Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his titles against social media influencer Logan Paul in only Paul's third professional wrestling match ever. During the match, Paul will have real-life brother, Jake Paul, in his corner as Reigns will likely be accompanied by Paul Heyman and perhaps the Usos and Solo Sikoa as well. One member of The Bloodline who will be absent though is the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn.
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Star Reportedly Retired From In-Ring Competition

It was a great run? Wrestlers are unlike other athletes as they eventually have to step away from the ring and move on to something else. That can be a little tricky as you never know when someone is going to wrestle their last match. Sometimes you have to wait to hear the announcement from the source itself, but now we are getting something fairly close enough.
MiddleEasy

Ex-UFC Star Mark Hunt Brutally TKO’s Rugby Legend Sonny Bill Williams In Retirement Fight (Highlights)

Mark Hunt stopped Sonny Bill Williams in four rounds. The MMA legend confirmed he is officially retired from fighting at any combat sport. Former UFC heavyweight contender Mark Hunt put on a show in his final fighting bow at the Aware Super Theatre in Sydney Saturday. Hunt faced Rugby legend Sonny Bill Williams in an action-packed boxing match that ended in a brutal TKO stoppage.
Boxing Scene

Crawford: Spence Is About To Fight A Guy, Keith Thurman, He Promised He'd Never Fight

Errol Spence Jr. hasn’t revealed who he will fight next now that his showdown with Terence Crawford has been, at the very least, pushed into 2023. Crawford suggested during his Instagram Live session Tuesday night that Spence will fight longtime rival Keith Thurman. Spence repeatedly has said in recent years that he won’t fight Thurman, but Spence-Thurman seemingly is the most marketable in-house fight Premier Boxing Champions founder Al Haymon can put together after prolonged negotiations with Crawford ceased a few weeks ago.
NEBRASKA STATE
bjpenndotcom

Logan Paul reveals he suffered major injuries in WWE title match with Roman Reigns

Logan Paul put on a stellar performance in his third WWE match, but he didn’t walk out unscathed. Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this past Saturday. Paul’s performance has been heavily praised, as many feel he has the “It” factor in the wrestling business. Ultimately, Reigns emerged victorious after hitting a superman punch followed by the Spear.
bjpenndotcom

Sean O’Malley thinks there’s a “very good chance” Jake Paul would defeat Nate Diaz in potential boxing match: “It would be an epic fight”

Sean O’Malley hopes Jake Paul boxes Nate Diaz next time out. Last Saturday, Paul improved to 6-0 as a boxer with the biggest win of his career as he defeated Anderson Silva by decision. Following the win, he called out Diaz after the Stockton native got into it with his team. It’s a fight that many fans want to see, including Sean O’Malley.
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 64, The Morning After: Neil Magny, model of consistency

Neil Magny is not a flashy fighter. “The Haitian Sensation” has been on UFC’s roster since 2013, when he lost two of his first three fights. He’s stopped some opponents via strikes, but Magny doesn’t actually knockout opponents. He gets them tired, they stop defending, and his attritional damage results in the referee waving them off.
wrestletalk.com

WWE Star Potentially Suffers ‘Very Serious’ Injury

News has come to light that a WWE wrestler has potentially sustained a ‘very serious’ injury. As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, fan-favorite R-Truth may have suffered from a serious injury that could keep him away from the ring for some time. Meltzer reports:. “This...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shane Burgos injured, withdraws from PFL debut fight vs. Marlon Moraes

Shane Burgos’ debut with the PFL will have to wait until next year. Burgos, who signed with the PFL earlier this year, has pulled out of his fight against fellow former UFC standout Marlon Moraes, which was scheduled to take place Nov. 25 at the 2022 PFL Championships event. A person with knowledge of the situation confirmed the withdrawal with MMA Junkie following an initial report by Ariel Helwani.
MiddleEasy

Exclusive: Jan Blachowicz Ready to Step into UFC 282 Main Event if Necessary; ‘I’m Gonna be Ready for Five Rounds’

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz returns to the Octagon at UFC 282 against No. 3 ranked contend Magomed Ankalaev. Over the summer, all signs appeared to point towards a light heavyweight title showdown between new champion Jiri Prochazka and former titleholder Jan Blachowicz. Those plans quickly changed when Prochazka revealed that he opted to run back his fight-of-the-year contender with Glover Teixeira from UFC 275.
MMAmania.com

Video: UFC fighter chops off hair to make weight in dramatic scene at APEX

Several fighters missed weight for UFC Vegas 64. Veteran flyweight Shanna Young was not one of them, thanks to her long locks and a nearby pair of scissors. “The Shanimal” came in heavy on her first try, tipping the scale at 127 pounds, but a little extra work — followed by a little snip-snip — had Young at 126 even on her final attempt.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy