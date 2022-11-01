ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Carolina Panthers: Live updates from Sunday’s 1 p.m. start

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The Cincinnati Bengals have an opportunity to climb back above .500 when the Carolina Panthers come to town Sunday. Monday Night Football on Halloween was as much of a nightmare as fans could’ve expected as the Bengals defense struggled to slow down Nick Chubb. It was the first game this season the defense allowed a second half touchown, starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie suffered a season ending ACL tear to add injury to insult.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX4 News Kansas City

Sunday Night Football: Chiefs-Titans inactives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs are back from their bye week as they prepare to take on the Tennessee Titans. Here’s a look at who will be out for tonight’s matchup. Chiefs Inactives RB Ronald Jones QB Shane Buechele S Nazeeh Johnson DE Joshua Kaindoh T Darian Kinnard TE Jody Fortson Titans Inactives FB […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
Cleveland.com

What went right in the Bengals’ 42-21 blowout of the Panthers: By the numbers

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The Bengals seemingly could do nothing wrong Sunday as they cruised to a 42-21 win over the Panthers that wasn’t as close as the score indicates. Joe Mixon ran his way into the Bengals franchise record books as the first player in team history to score five touchdowns in a game. Joe Burrow, who picked up his fourth rushing TD of the season in the second quarter, started his bye week a little early after being pulled up 42-7 late in the third quarter.
CINCINNATI, OH
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Seahawks sweep Cardinals, stay atop of NFC West standings

GLENDALE, AZ — The Seattle Seahawks remain the top dog of the NFC West following Sunday’s 31-21 win against the Arizona Cardinals. The Hawks were coming off a 27-win over the New York Giants. Facing off against a division opponent, the Hawks wanted to continue to build on their already impressive season. Geno Smith and the Seahawks offense dominated from...
SEATTLE, WA
Cleveland.com

Pair of Bengals youngsters injured in win over Panthers

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati second-year running back Chris Evans and rookie safety Dax Hill were injured in a 42-21 win over the Panthers on Sunday. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said after the game that the training staff needed to gather more info on the injuries to make a determination on their status going into the bye week.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

How the Bengals can get Joe Burrow, passing game back on track vs. the Panthers: Film Review

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals have to hope they’ve addressed their deficiencies ahead of Sunday’s game with the Panthers. Last week, in their lopsided loss to the Browns, the Bengals were completely outplayed on both offense and defense. The offense was unable to block Myles Garrett and the pass rush of the Browns. Burrow was sacked five times, but pressured on almost every pass attempt. The run game continued to struggle with only 36 yards on 10 carries.
CINCINNATI, OH
