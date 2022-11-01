CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The Bengals seemingly could do nothing wrong Sunday as they cruised to a 42-21 win over the Panthers that wasn’t as close as the score indicates. Joe Mixon ran his way into the Bengals franchise record books as the first player in team history to score five touchdowns in a game. Joe Burrow, who picked up his fourth rushing TD of the season in the second quarter, started his bye week a little early after being pulled up 42-7 late in the third quarter.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO