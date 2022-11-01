Read full article on original website
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Carolina Panthers: Live updates from Sunday’s 1 p.m. start
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The Cincinnati Bengals have an opportunity to climb back above .500 when the Carolina Panthers come to town Sunday. Monday Night Football on Halloween was as much of a nightmare as fans could’ve expected as the Bengals defense struggled to slow down Nick Chubb. It was the first game this season the defense allowed a second half touchown, starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie suffered a season ending ACL tear to add injury to insult.
FOX4 News Kansas City
Sunday Night Football: Chiefs-Titans inactives
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs are back from their bye week as they prepare to take on the Tennessee Titans. Here’s a look at who will be out for tonight’s matchup. Chiefs Inactives RB Ronald Jones QB Shane Buechele S Nazeeh Johnson DE Joshua Kaindoh T Darian Kinnard TE Jody Fortson Titans Inactives FB […]
What went right in the Bengals’ 42-21 blowout of the Panthers: By the numbers
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The Bengals seemingly could do nothing wrong Sunday as they cruised to a 42-21 win over the Panthers that wasn’t as close as the score indicates. Joe Mixon ran his way into the Bengals franchise record books as the first player in team history to score five touchdowns in a game. Joe Burrow, who picked up his fourth rushing TD of the season in the second quarter, started his bye week a little early after being pulled up 42-7 late in the third quarter.
The News Tribune
Geno Smith responds from worst pass, returns to greatness, Seahawks win 4th in a row
A 14-10 deficit at Arizona quickly became a 31-21 lead thanks to a brilliant response by Smith, who keeps earning a big new deal.
Cavs climb in power rankings after convincing win in Detroit: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Love’s energy and Evan Mobley’s defense are the standout qualities the Cavaliers put on display in Friday’s win against the Pistons at Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit. National talking heads took note of the way Cleveland overcame the absence of Darius...
Seahawks sweep Cardinals, stay atop of NFC West standings
GLENDALE, AZ — The Seattle Seahawks remain the top dog of the NFC West following Sunday’s 31-21 win against the Arizona Cardinals. The Hawks were coming off a 27-win over the New York Giants. Facing off against a division opponent, the Hawks wanted to continue to build on their already impressive season. Geno Smith and the Seahawks offense dominated from...
Pair of Bengals youngsters injured in win over Panthers
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati second-year running back Chris Evans and rookie safety Dax Hill were injured in a 42-21 win over the Panthers on Sunday. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said after the game that the training staff needed to gather more info on the injuries to make a determination on their status going into the bye week.
Grade Joe Burrow’s performance in the Bengals’ 42-21 blowout of the Panthers
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The Bengals’ offensive outburst against the Panthers on Sunday came at the hands of Joe, but this week it wasn’t Burrow. Joe Mixon set a franchise single-game record with five total touchdowns against the Panthers. After a lackluster outing in Cleveland on Halloween the running...
Bengals vs. Panthers Quick Takes: Joe Mixon helps Cincy land first-half knockout
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The first-half drive chart for the Carolina Panthers sums up Sunday’s game perfectly. Needless to say, the Bengals won 42-21 to silence concerns about a depleted secondary and stagnant offense going into the bye week. The Panthers had fewer total yards (32) than points allowed at halftime (35), and their only first down came on a penalty.
Caesars Sportsbook promo code: $1,250 for LSU-Alabama, World Series, NFL Week 9
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Get a head start on NFL Week 9 matchups, bet LSU vs. Alabama, NBA, or World Series Game 6 with our Caesars Sportsbook...
How the Bengals can get Joe Burrow, passing game back on track vs. the Panthers: Film Review
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals have to hope they’ve addressed their deficiencies ahead of Sunday’s game with the Panthers. Last week, in their lopsided loss to the Browns, the Bengals were completely outplayed on both offense and defense. The offense was unable to block Myles Garrett and the pass rush of the Browns. Burrow was sacked five times, but pressured on almost every pass attempt. The run game continued to struggle with only 36 yards on 10 carries.
Cleveland Browns get a bye week to be ready for Miami Dolphins: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Last week the Cleveland Browns (3-5) got a win they desperately needed against the Cincinnati Bengals (4-4). Now, they head into the bye week with a little more optimism that the playoffs are a possibility, if they play the rest of the season the way they did against the Bengals.
Trying to make sense of how the Browns played in the first eight games – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Talking to myself about the Browns:. QUESTION: Suppose I told you the Browns would rank No. 7 in points scored after eight games this season – averaging more points per game than the teams such as the Rams, Bengals and 49ers. What do you think their record would be?
