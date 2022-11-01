Read full article on original website
Related
Psych Centra
What to Do When a Narcissist Sees You Happy
When a narcissist sees you happy, they might not react well. There are things you can do in this situation to prevent manipulation. If you’ve dealt with someone with narcissistic traits, you may know how detrimental it can be to your well-being. You might be afraid of happiness because of their behavior and how they treat you.
psychologytoday.com
Studying Hands to Recognize Basic Emotions
Being able to only view someone’s hands provides greater emotional recognition accuracy than being able to see only arms, torso, or head. The hands are effective at communicating human emotion. There is significant cortical tissue of the brain that is devoted to our hands. The visual and somatosensory lobes...
Psych Centra
How to Find Happiness in 3 Steps
Finding happiness within yourself can start with self-awareness. But that’s just the first step. Happiness is something you may be looking for or trying to find in your life. What makes you happy may look different from what makes someone else happy. While some people may define happiness as...
psychologytoday.com
How to Love Someone With Attachment Issues
Research suggests that, when it comes to our close relationships, people generally fall into one of three ‘attachment style’ categories. It's important to first identify which type of insecure attachment style your partner possesses so you can take the right measures to address it. In the case of...
psychologytoday.com
Understanding Loss: Grief and Attachment Theory
Grief is an instinctive response which helps to facilitate safety and survival. Loss can threaten core beliefs formed from early childhood experiences. An awareness of attachment theory can support us in becoming less judgmental and more patient with others' expressions of grief. The relationship between grief and attachment theory is...
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid over devastating side effect
ANYONE who has been struck with Covid is at risk of serious mental health problems, experts has revealed. A major study looking at the long term mental health implications of Covid-19 infection discovered that those over 50 were especially at risk of a host of psychological issues. However, it found...
How to spot narcissistic abuse: 6 signs and where to seek treatment
Narcissistic abuse happens when someone with narcissistic personality disorder tries to manipulate you. An abuser with NPD may try to control you by isolating you from friends and family. Narcissistic abusers may also gaslight you, make you feel worthless, or bring others into the abuse.
studyfinds.org
Children born to older parents or women under 20 more likely to suffer from bipolar disorder
VIENNA — Children whose parents are particularly old or young have a greater risk of suffering from bipolar disorder, reveal scientists in a new study. The 13-million-person review shows that mothers older than 35 or fathers over 45 are more likely to have a child suffering from the depressive condition. Likewise, giving birth under 20 makes your child more likely to have the disorder.
Why a Narcissist Stops Talking to You
There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.
I went completely blind in one eye after making common mistake with my contact lenses
CONTACT lenses can sometimes be difficult to get in and out. But one woman has claimed that she has been left blind in one eye after making a common mistake. Kyra Smith said she rinsed her lens out in tap water before putting it back in her eye in March 2021.
CNET
How to Talk to a Loved One Who Has Dementia: Never Say 'No'
This story is part of Mysteries of the Brain, CNET's deep dive into the human brain's infinite complexities. I'll never forget the last real conversation I had with my late mother-in-law, Grace. She'd had Alzheimer's disease for a number of years, and making a call on her smartphone was getting tough for her. So I was surprised to see her name pop up on my screen, calling me on a random Thursday night in the fall of 2021.
The Worst Sweeteners No One Should Be Putting In Their Coffee Anymore, According To Health Experts
Everyone has their own preferences for how they take their coffee in the morning. While some people enjoy the taste of a plain old black cup of joe, some of us need a little bit of sweetness in our mug. Unfortunately, though, what’s great for our tastebuds can oftentimes be terrible for our bodies. Many coffee ingredients are highly inflammatory and can get in the way of your weight loss goals if you’re not careful—including some of the most popular sweeteners.
Grieving Widow Praised After Sleeping With Brother-in-Law: 'Total Mess'
A recent widow has sought help for her guilt after sleeping with her deceased husband's brother.
Opinion: Gaslighting Phrases Manipulators Use Against Their Victims
Information in this article is based on opinion, personal experience, and medical websites, which are cited within the story. Fire Photo and Silhouette Photo by Unknown Authors are licensed under CC BY.
An Expert Doctor Explains Why You Really Wake Up in the Night To Go To the Bathroom
Envato Elements Purchased Image License 9X8ZAETMS5. We all know how important a good restful night’s sleep is, but when we have to wake several times in the night to pee it is frustrating. Do you find this happening to you yet? I had an amazing opportunity to interview Dr. Geo Espinosa who is a Naturopathic Functional Medical doctor recognized as an authority in Urology and Men’s Health. He specializes in Prostate Cancer, Bladder Incontinence, and Overactive Bladder. I was thrilled for the opportunity to speak with Dr. Espinosa because I know many men who suffer from overactive bladder, including my own dad, and it can be very disruptive in life. Dr. Espinosa offers great hope and healing.
Behavioral scientist reveals 4 ways he knows not to trust someone
Trust is a huge part of humanity’s psychological foundation. It plays a vital part in friendships, relationships, family dynamics, and at work. So, knowing whom you can trust, and when you can trust them is always going to be important. But the unfortunate fact is, not everyone is trustworthy, and some have worked hard to find nonverbal cues you can use to judge whether to trust someone.
5 reasons your eye is twitching and when you should be worried
Eye twitching is extremely common and can be caused by a number of things including dry eye, a nutrient deficiency, and fatigue.
A Narcissist's Capacity to Love
distant couple (Affiliate links benefit author if a purchase is made)Takmeomeo. Anyone who’s loved a narcissist wonders, “Does he really love me?” “Does she appreciate me?” They’re torn between their love and their pain, between staying and leaving, but don't want to do either. Some swear they’re loved; others that they’re not. It’s confusing, because sometimes they experience caring companionship, only to be followed by demeaning behavior. Narcissists claim to love their family and partners, but do they?
CNBC
Is your partner 'quiet quitting' your relationship? Here are 2 warning signs
Americans are searching "when to break up" more than ever, according to recent Google Trends data. And while figuring out how and when to dump their partners, some are "quiet quitting" their relationships. The term "quiet quitting" barreled into the zeitgeist a few months ago and generally refers to workers...
Comments / 0