We all know how important a good restful night's sleep is, but when we have to wake several times in the night to pee it is frustrating. Do you find this happening to you yet? I had an amazing opportunity to interview Dr. Geo Espinosa who is a Naturopathic Functional Medical doctor recognized as an authority in Urology and Men's Health. He specializes in Prostate Cancer, Bladder Incontinence, and Overactive Bladder. I was thrilled for the opportunity to speak with Dr. Espinosa because I know many men who suffer from overactive bladder, including my own dad, and it can be very disruptive in life. Dr. Espinosa offers great hope and healing.

15 DAYS AGO