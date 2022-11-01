ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Psych Centra

What to Do When a Narcissist Sees You Happy

When a narcissist sees you happy, they might not react well. There are things you can do in this situation to prevent manipulation. If you’ve dealt with someone with narcissistic traits, you may know how detrimental it can be to your well-being. You might be afraid of happiness because of their behavior and how they treat you.
psychologytoday.com

Studying Hands to Recognize Basic Emotions

Being able to only view someone’s hands provides greater emotional recognition accuracy than being able to see only arms, torso, or head. The hands are effective at communicating human emotion. There is significant cortical tissue of the brain that is devoted to our hands. The visual and somatosensory lobes...
Psych Centra

How to Find Happiness in 3 Steps

Finding happiness within yourself can start with self-awareness. But that’s just the first step. Happiness is something you may be looking for or trying to find in your life. What makes you happy may look different from what makes someone else happy. While some people may define happiness as...
psychologytoday.com

How to Love Someone With Attachment Issues

Research suggests that, when it comes to our close relationships, people generally fall into one of three ‘attachment style’ categories. It's important to first identify which type of insecure attachment style your partner possesses so you can take the right measures to address it. In the case of...
psychologytoday.com

Understanding Loss: Grief and Attachment Theory

Grief is an instinctive response which helps to facilitate safety and survival. Loss can threaten core beliefs formed from early childhood experiences. An awareness of attachment theory can support us in becoming less judgmental and more patient with others' expressions of grief. The relationship between grief and attachment theory is...
Insider

How to spot narcissistic abuse: 6 signs and where to seek treatment

Narcissistic abuse happens when someone with narcissistic personality disorder tries to manipulate you. An abuser with NPD may try to control you by isolating you from friends and family. Narcissistic abusers may also gaslight you, make you feel worthless, or bring others into the abuse.
studyfinds.org

Children born to older parents or women under 20 more likely to suffer from bipolar disorder

VIENNA — Children whose parents are particularly old or young have a greater risk of suffering from bipolar disorder, reveal scientists in a new study. The 13-million-person review shows that mothers older than 35 or fathers over 45 are more likely to have a child suffering from the depressive condition. Likewise, giving birth under 20 makes your child more likely to have the disorder.
Chris Freyler

Why a Narcissist Stops Talking to You

There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.
CNET

How to Talk to a Loved One Who Has Dementia: Never Say 'No'

This story is part of Mysteries of the Brain, CNET's deep dive into the human brain's infinite complexities. I'll never forget the last real conversation I had with my late mother-in-law, Grace. She'd had Alzheimer's disease for a number of years, and making a call on her smartphone was getting tough for her. So I was surprised to see her name pop up on my screen, calling me on a random Thursday night in the fall of 2021.
shefinds

The Worst Sweeteners No One Should Be Putting In Their Coffee Anymore, According To Health Experts

Everyone has their own preferences for how they take their coffee in the morning. While some people enjoy the taste of a plain old black cup of joe, some of us need a little bit of sweetness in our mug. Unfortunately, though, what’s great for our tastebuds can oftentimes be terrible for our bodies. Many coffee ingredients are highly inflammatory and can get in the way of your weight loss goals if you’re not careful—including some of the most popular sweeteners.
Libby Shively McAvoy

An Expert Doctor Explains Why You Really Wake Up in the Night To Go To the Bathroom

Envato Elements Purchased Image License 9X8ZAETMS5. We all know how important a good restful night’s sleep is, but when we have to wake several times in the night to pee it is frustrating. Do you find this happening to you yet? I had an amazing opportunity to interview Dr. Geo Espinosa who is a Naturopathic Functional Medical doctor recognized as an authority in Urology and Men’s Health. He specializes in Prostate Cancer, Bladder Incontinence, and Overactive Bladder. I was thrilled for the opportunity to speak with Dr. Espinosa because I know many men who suffer from overactive bladder, including my own dad, and it can be very disruptive in life. Dr. Espinosa offers great hope and healing.
BGR.com

Behavioral scientist reveals 4 ways he knows not to trust someone

Trust is a huge part of humanity’s psychological foundation. It plays a vital part in friendships, relationships, family dynamics, and at work. So, knowing whom you can trust, and when you can trust them is always going to be important. But the unfortunate fact is, not everyone is trustworthy, and some have worked hard to find nonverbal cues you can use to judge whether to trust someone.
Darlene Lancer LMFT

A Narcissist's Capacity to Love

distant couple (Affiliate links benefit author if a purchase is made)Takmeomeo. Anyone who’s loved a narcissist wonders, “Does he really love me?” “Does she appreciate me?” They’re torn between their love and their pain, between staying and leaving, but don't want to do either. Some swear they’re loved; others that they’re not. It’s confusing, because sometimes they experience caring companionship, only to be followed by demeaning behavior. Narcissists claim to love their family and partners, but do they?
CNBC

Is your partner 'quiet quitting' your relationship? Here are 2 warning signs

Americans are searching "when to break up" more than ever, according to recent Google Trends data. And while figuring out how and when to dump their partners, some are "quiet quitting" their relationships. The term "quiet quitting" barreled into the zeitgeist a few months ago and generally refers to workers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy