ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Meghan Markle raves Prince Harry is ‘great’ at helping with their kids

By Caroline Blair
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

Meghan Markle raved about Prince Harry’s “great” parenting — including his ability to bring their son downstairs in the morning — in the latest episode of her podcast.

The mom of two, 41, was discussing her “morning rush” with son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1, in Tuesday’s “Archetypes” episode when her guest, Pamela Adlon, asked whether the redheaded royal, 38, is “a good contributor to the kid time.”

“Oh, my husband? Oh, he’s great!” Markle gushed.

The Duchess of Sussex explained that the prince helps “get [Archie] downstairs” during their “chaotic” mornings while she cooks for the brood.

“I make breakfast for all three of them,” she said. “It’s very important to me. I love doing it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bt0lK_0iuPlBoO00
Meghan Markle raved about how “great” Prince Harry is as a dad.

Markle went on to express her admiration for the “King of the Hill” voice actress, 56, who is a single mom to daughters Gideon, 25, Odessa, 22, and Valentine “Rocky,” 19.

“I bow down to you,” she said. “How someone does this without a partner to help them through … it is so much work to be a mom when you are just trying to be a conscious parent, to raise good, kind human beings, and to do that solo is the most impressive, admirable thing on the planet.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D04S7_0iuPlBoO00
The couple share son Archie and daughter Lilibet. Getty Images for Invictus Games
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uNGDH_0iuPlBoO00
The couple share son Archie and daughter Lilibet. Getty Images for the Invictus Ga

Markle then gave her listeners a rundown of her “chaotic” morning routine with her family of four and their three dogs.

“For me, it’s both monitors on for the kids to hear them. Always up with Lili, get her downstairs. Then a half hour later, Archie’s up. Start doing his lunch box right before he’s up while I have her, getting her a little nibble. My husband helps me get him downstairs,” she began.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z1hHZ_0iuPlBoO00
"I make breakfast for all three of them. It's very important to me. I love doing it," Markle shared. Getty Images for Invictus Games
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B6clh_0iuPlBoO00
"I make breakfast for all three of them. It's very important to me. I love doing it," Markle shared. Getty Images

The “Suits” alum gushed about how much she loves to “make breakfast for all three of them,” adding, “It’s very important to me.”

“To me, it just feels like the greatest way to start the morning, and then it’s like, feed all three of the dogs — because we just got another dog — and then get Archie out the door to school. … It feels like a whirlwind,” she continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08JfIO_0iuPlBoO00
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reunited with his estranged family members after the Queen's death. Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GAcka_0iuPlBoO00
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reunited with his estranged family members after the Queen's death. Getty Images

Markle and Harry tied the knot in May 2018 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in the UK. The Sussexes infamously quit the royal family in January 2020, explaining their decision in an explosive sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

Despite the tumultuous falling out between the families, Queen Elizabeth II was able to meet her namesake Lilibet in June, three months prior to her death on Sept. 8. The couple reunited with Harry’s family — including his estranged brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law Kate Middleton — for funeral and mourning period.

Comments / 9

Related
SheKnows

Prince Harry Joked That He & Meghan Markle ‘Basically Have 5 Children’ Between Archie, Lilibet, & Their Dogs

Prince Harry‘s positive spirit seems to have returned following the death and mourning period of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. In an adorable video chat with this year’s winners of the WellChild Awards — awards that celebrate the resilience of kids who live with illness on a daily basis — Harry sweetly spoke to a child whose service dog, Hope, hopped into the video frame, which prompted the royal dog lover to cheekily recount his family dynamic thanks to his own pups.
Cheryl E Preston

Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess

Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
SheKnows

Another Baby Royal? Kate Middleton Reportedly Convinced Prince William to Try for One More

Baby fever is in the air, and Kate Middleton seems to have caught it! After visiting newborn babies and their parents at a hospital earlier this month, the Princess of Wales got to cuddle a sweet little one as she looked on longingly, and well, we wondered if it would spark an interest to try for another baby. Now, a source says she has reportedly convinced her husband Prince William to try for one more — and please, please let it be true! “Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now,” an insider told Us Weekly today....
The List

King Charles Is Reportedly Ready To Do Something Drastic Concerning Prince Harry's Memoir

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son, now King Charles III, immediately took over the reigns of the British monarchy. While the transition of power already happened, King Charles' coronation ceremony is yet to occur. According to Buckingham Palace, the event will take place on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey and "will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Tells Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Looks Beautiful’ on Their Wedding Day; Royal Trio Share Intimate Moment After Cambridge’s Tied the Knot

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry shared a tight bond before Meghan Markle. The three royals were inseparable, earning them the moniker "the royal trio", and royal expert Marcia Moody talked about their friendship in her book. Prince William, Kate Middleton And Prince Harry Share Intimate Moment During Royal...
Page Six

Page Six

153K+
Followers
17K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy