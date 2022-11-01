ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

2022 World Gymnastics Championships results

Results from the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England (full results are here) …. (top eight make Tuesday’s team final) Women’s All-Around (top 24, max. two per country, make Thursday’s final) 1. Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 57.332. 2. Shilese Jones (USA) — 55.766. 3....
90min

90min

1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy