Read full article on original website
Related
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
Lionel Messi suffers injury two weeks before World Cup starts
Lionel Messi has an Achilles injury two weeks before the World Cup is due to begin and will miss PSG's Ligue 1 clash against Lorient.
Jurgen Klopp lets rip on decision to stage World Cup in Qatar
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reveals his anger towards the World Cup being held in Qatar.
Will Lionel Messi be fit for the World Cup?
Lionel Messi fitness and injury latest ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
EXPLAINER: Sports in Qatar as country hosts 2022 World Cup
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup but soccer isn’t the only sport played in the Gulf Arab country. From traditional pursuits to worldwide competitions, Qatar increasingly has marketed itself as a host for sports of all sorts. Here’s a look...
Who should England pick to replace Ben Chilwell in their World Cup squad?
The options to replace Ben Chilwell in England's World Cup squad.
'Disappointed' Newcastle star out injured until after World Cup
Newcastle injury news as one star remains ruled out until after the World Cup.
USMNT left-back Sam Vines to miss World Cup with broken tibia
Royal Antwerp left-back Sam Vines will miss the 2022 World Cup with the United States Men's National Team due to a broken tibia, the player announced Saturday.
VIDEO: Gerard Pique leaves Camp Nou pitch in tears after final substitution
A visibly emotional Gerard Pique left the Camp Nou pitch for the final time against Almeria.
NBC Sports
2022 World Gymnastics Championships results
Results from the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England (full results are here) …. (top eight make Tuesday’s team final) Women’s All-Around (top 24, max. two per country, make Thursday’s final) 1. Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 57.332. 2. Shilese Jones (USA) — 55.766. 3....
90min
1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0