Gerard Pique delivers emotional farewell speech to Barcelona fans
Gerard Pique makes an emotional address to Barcelona supporters after making his final appearance for the club.
Aston Villa vs Manchester United lineups: This is the Utd team we expect to see
Manchester United's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Aston Villa.
Man Utd 1-3 Chelsea: Player ratings as clinical Blues take first points from Red Devils
Player ratings from the WSL clash between Man Utd & Chelsea at Leigh Sports Village - Sunday 6 November 2022.
Juventus 2-0 Inter: Player ratings as Old Lady seal vital Derby d'Italia win
Match report and player ratings from Juventus' Serie A victory over Inter.
Aston Villa vs Manchester United lineups: Who could stay in the side from last week?
The lineups we could see in the Premier League meeting between Aston Villa and Manchester United.
West Ham 4-5 Brighton: Player ratings as Seagulls win nine-goal WSL thriller
Match report and player ratings as Brighton beat West Ham in a thrilling WSL encounter.
Antonio Conte explains team selection for Tottenham - Liverpool clash
Antonio Conte has explained his team selection as Spurs lost 2-1 to Liverpool.
Luke Shaw laments Man Utd performance in defeat to Aston Villa
Luke Shaw delivered a damning interview following Manchester United's 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa.
Jurgen Klopp praises star man in 'massive' Liverpool win
Jurgen Klopp was pleased about Liverpool's performance in their 2-1 victory over Tottenham.
Reading 0-3 Manchester City: Two Emma Mukandi own goals see City to WSL win
Match report as Manchester City move up to fourth in the WSL with a win over Reading.
Erik ten Hag comments on 'unacceptable' Man Utd loss to Aston Villa
Erik ten Hag wasn't pleased with Manchester United following their defeat to Aston Villa.
Fred reveals Casemiro was interested in joining Man Utd 'months' before summer transfer
Fred and Casemiro spoke about the latter joining Man Utd 'months' before the £70m transfer was officially completed.
Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool: Player ratings as Reds stave off Spurs comeback
Liverpool managed to hold off a late rally to secure a 2-1 win at Tottenham on Sunday.
Hertha BSC 2-3 Bayern Munich: Player ratings as Choupo-Moting double seals victory
Match report & player ratings from Hertha 2-3 Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.
Xavi reflects on 'historic' night for Gerard Pique & Barcelona
Xavi pays tribute to Gerard Pique after his final Barcelona game.
Leicester 0-4 Arsenal: Player ratings as Gunners continue consecutive WSL winning record
Player ratings from Arsenal's 4-0 WSL win over Leicester.
Martin Odegaard reveals how Arsenal got over frustration of recent performances
Martin Odegaard reveals Arsenal were left frustrated by their performances against Leeds, Southampton & PSV Eindhoven.
Paul Green calls on Chelsea players to appeal more for penalties
Chelsea general manager Paul Green has called Blues players to appeal more for penalties.
