The National College Health Assessment Survey, or NCHA, is a major survey that attempts to assess the amount and consequences of alcohol use. MSU is one of the many universities that administer the survey each year.MSU's 2022 results show that about 80% of MSU students drink or have drank in the past.Biomedical engineering sophomore Madeline Baker sees herself as part of the 20% of MSU students who don't drink. "I do think it's a part of the culture here, but I've never felt pressured to," Baker said. Experience architecture sophomore Megan Gleason also said that she doesn't feel particularly pressured...

4 DAYS AGO