2 arrested in Bellingham for drive-by shooting and other crimes

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police arrested 2 20-year-old men early Sunday, November 6th, and charged them with suspicion of drive-by shooting and other charges after officers heard shots fired in the downtown area. According to Whatcom County Jail records, Lucas William Galan and Samuel Vasquez-Ventura were booked into the...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KING 5

Storm aftermath presents challenges for Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Snohomish County continues to deal with the aftermath of Friday's storms, as crews are still working to restore power to thousands of homes. "Nobody got injured, we just count our blessings sometimes," said Frank Volkert, the property's landlord at the corner of Rucker and 23rd Avenue in Everett, where a tree was uprooted from the ground by Friday’s storm.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KING 5

'She could light up a room in a second': Community mourns young mother who died in I-5 crash

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — A community is mourning the loss of an Everett woman who was killed in Thursday’s four-vehicle crash on I-5 near Northgate. A 45-year-old Seattle man is facing several charges, including DUI, for the fatal crash. He waived his first court appearance on Friday. He is being held at the King County Correctional Facility on $2 million bail and is expected to be in a courtroom on Monday.
EVERETT, WA
whatcom-news.com

Slater Road closure a possibility

FERNDALE, Wash. — Officials with Whatcom County Public Works announced about 4pm today, November 4th, there is a possibility that they may close Slater Road due to flooding. We may need to close Slater between Ferndale Rd & the railroad tracks overnight/early AM due to the potential for water over the roadway.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Crash on I-5 sends 1 to the hospital

FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 6:45pm on Thursday, November 3rd, to the northbound lanes of I-5 north of the Slater Road interchange due to reports of a multi-vehicle crash with possible injuries. Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding told Whatcom News it was a 2-car crash...
FERNDALE, WA
kpug1170.com

Man wanted in connection to murder arrested in manure bog outside Ferndale

FERNDALE, Wash. – A second person has been arrested in connection with a Bellingham murder last month. Bellingham Police said that the victim, 31-year-old Isaiah Mayshack, had planned to rob the shooting suspect along with 26-year-old Darian Polee of Ferndale. Polee knew that the suspect, 28-year-old Matthew Roberts, would...
FERNDALE, WA
kpug1170.com

Police release identity of man killed at Bellingham Halloween party

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Police have released the identify the man who was killed at a Halloween Party over the weekend. Police says 21-year-old Xyrone March-Walker of Ferndale was fatally shot by 22-year-old Brian Pantoja following an altercation on E. Myrtle St. on Friday night, October 28th. Pantoja faces...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Couple cited for throwing pumpkins from bridge onto road

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officers cited 2 people after they were seen throwing pumpkins onto Alabama Road from a pedestrian bridge Halloween evening. BPD Lieutenant Claudia Murphy told Whatcom News via email that the officers were dispatched about 8:50pm on Monday, October 31st. They were told...
BELLINGHAM, WA
myeverettnews.com

Saturday Everett Storm Updates

10:00 AM: The PUD outage map shows more than 129,000 still without power in Snohomish County. That’s from an overnight high of over 190,000. Looks like just under 20,000 without power in Everett, Washington at this time. Crews will be working throughout the weekend to restore power. Burglars were also busy during the storm with multiple businesses reporting smashed store doors and windows. One retail marijuana store also appears to have been hit by burglars.
EVERETT, WA
whatcom-news.com

Storm leaves roads closed, power outages across Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — This morning, Saturday, November 5th, officials with Whatcom County Public Works provided the following list of roads that are closed due to power lines down or storm-related hazards. Road NameLocation or intersection. BerthusenBadger Rd. BobhallBirch Bay Lynden. Custer School RdBehme Rd. Ferndale RdMarine Dr. H...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Fierce windstorm hammers Everett, whips through Puget Sound

EVERETT, Wash. — High winds hammered Everett on Friday night and led to widespread power outages throughout Puget Sound. The storm brought down trees onto power lines leaving many communities feeling the impacts. As the night stretched on, the force of the storm continued to build. “We don't care...
EVERETT, WA

