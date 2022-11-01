10:00 AM: The PUD outage map shows more than 129,000 still without power in Snohomish County. That’s from an overnight high of over 190,000. Looks like just under 20,000 without power in Everett, Washington at this time. Crews will be working throughout the weekend to restore power. Burglars were also busy during the storm with multiple businesses reporting smashed store doors and windows. One retail marijuana store also appears to have been hit by burglars.

EVERETT, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO