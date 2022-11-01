Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whatcom-news.com
2 arrested in Bellingham for drive-by shooting and other crimes
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police arrested 2 20-year-old men early Sunday, November 6th, and charged them with suspicion of drive-by shooting and other charges after officers heard shots fired in the downtown area. According to Whatcom County Jail records, Lucas William Galan and Samuel Vasquez-Ventura were booked into the...
Police looking for photos, videos from fatal Bellingham Halloween party
Police tweet photo of suspect in the shooting death of a Bellingham man, seek more witnesses.
Storm aftermath presents challenges for Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Snohomish County continues to deal with the aftermath of Friday's storms, as crews are still working to restore power to thousands of homes. "Nobody got injured, we just count our blessings sometimes," said Frank Volkert, the property's landlord at the corner of Rucker and 23rd Avenue in Everett, where a tree was uprooted from the ground by Friday’s storm.
thenorthernlight.com
Over 20 WCSO officers, including SWAT, respond to hostage situation in Birch Bay
Over 20 law enforcement officers responded to a Birch Bay home after a man allegedly pointed a gun and threatened to kill two people he knew on October 29. The victims were not physically injured. The man was arrested and booked into Whatcom County Jail just after midnight October 30...
'She could light up a room in a second': Community mourns young mother who died in I-5 crash
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — A community is mourning the loss of an Everett woman who was killed in Thursday’s four-vehicle crash on I-5 near Northgate. A 45-year-old Seattle man is facing several charges, including DUI, for the fatal crash. He waived his first court appearance on Friday. He is being held at the King County Correctional Facility on $2 million bail and is expected to be in a courtroom on Monday.
whatcom-news.com
Murder suspect held on $5M bond, more details about shooting at Bellingham party released
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) recently announced that the victim of a fatal shooting during a party in Bellingham on Friday, October 28th, was a 21-year-old man from Ferndale. The suspected shooter has been identified as Brian Andy Pantoja, age 22. According to an affidavit for probable...
whatcom-news.com
Slater Road closure a possibility
FERNDALE, Wash. — Officials with Whatcom County Public Works announced about 4pm today, November 4th, there is a possibility that they may close Slater Road due to flooding. We may need to close Slater between Ferndale Rd & the railroad tracks overnight/early AM due to the potential for water over the roadway.
Slain Bellingham man ‘was the best brother anyone could ask for’
Single father raising 6-year-old daughter was gunned down at a Halloween party.
whatcom-news.com
Crash on I-5 sends 1 to the hospital
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 6:45pm on Thursday, November 3rd, to the northbound lanes of I-5 north of the Slater Road interchange due to reports of a multi-vehicle crash with possible injuries. Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding told Whatcom News it was a 2-car crash...
kpug1170.com
Man wanted in connection to murder arrested in manure bog outside Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. – A second person has been arrested in connection with a Bellingham murder last month. Bellingham Police said that the victim, 31-year-old Isaiah Mayshack, had planned to rob the shooting suspect along with 26-year-old Darian Polee of Ferndale. Polee knew that the suspect, 28-year-old Matthew Roberts, would...
kpug1170.com
Police release identity of man killed at Bellingham Halloween party
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Police have released the identify the man who was killed at a Halloween Party over the weekend. Police says 21-year-old Xyrone March-Walker of Ferndale was fatally shot by 22-year-old Brian Pantoja following an altercation on E. Myrtle St. on Friday night, October 28th. Pantoja faces...
Man fatally shot at Bellingham Halloween party identified
The man charged with shooting him remains in jail on a $5 million appearance bond.
whatcom-news.com
Couple cited for throwing pumpkins from bridge onto road
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officers cited 2 people after they were seen throwing pumpkins onto Alabama Road from a pedestrian bridge Halloween evening. BPD Lieutenant Claudia Murphy told Whatcom News via email that the officers were dispatched about 8:50pm on Monday, October 31st. They were told...
Unsuspecting speed radar devices in Arlington will help police determine where to patrol
ARLINGTON, Wash. — A new sort of "undercover cop" has arrived in Arlington. It's a subtle new way to track how fast people are driving and it enables police to see exactly where they're doing it. Arlington Police Department volunteer Ed Krell acts as a covert crimefighter these days....
myeverettnews.com
Saturday Everett Storm Updates
10:00 AM: The PUD outage map shows more than 129,000 still without power in Snohomish County. That’s from an overnight high of over 190,000. Looks like just under 20,000 without power in Everett, Washington at this time. Crews will be working throughout the weekend to restore power. Burglars were also busy during the storm with multiple businesses reporting smashed store doors and windows. One retail marijuana store also appears to have been hit by burglars.
KING-5
Community mourns woman who died in I-5 crash
An Everett woman was killed in Thursday’s four-vehicle crash on I-5. A 45-year-old Seattle man was arrested, and is facing several charges, including DUI.
whatcom-news.com
Storm leaves roads closed, power outages across Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — This morning, Saturday, November 5th, officials with Whatcom County Public Works provided the following list of roads that are closed due to power lines down or storm-related hazards. Road NameLocation or intersection. BerthusenBadger Rd. BobhallBirch Bay Lynden. Custer School RdBehme Rd. Ferndale RdMarine Dr. H...
myeverettnews.com
Lots Of Cleanup Ahead As Wind Storm Batters Everett And Snohomish County
Editor’s Update 7:00 AM Saturday morning: At this hour Snohomish PUD reports more than 146,000 customers without power in Snohomish County. In Everett, there are more than 20,000 PUD customers still in the dark. Be cautious if you venture out and treat any downed wires you see as live.
KOMO News
Fierce windstorm hammers Everett, whips through Puget Sound
EVERETT, Wash. — High winds hammered Everett on Friday night and led to widespread power outages throughout Puget Sound. The storm brought down trees onto power lines leaving many communities feeling the impacts. As the night stretched on, the force of the storm continued to build. “We don't care...
More than 150,000 without power, roads closed due to downed trees, gusty winds in western Washington
SEATTLE — A series of weather events are expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and mountain snow to western Washington this weekend, according to KING 5's First Alert Weather Team. KING 5 has activated First Alert for this weather event, which could affect lives, property or travel in...
Comments / 0