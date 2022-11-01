Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Could this be one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
This Ancient Religious Structure in Florida is one of the Oldest in the Western Hemisphere and was Built in SpainL. CaneMiami, FL
Florida's Largest Urban State Park is an Oasis Close to a Busy City and Offers Guided Paddling ToursL. CaneNorth Miami Beach, FL
Tua Tagovailoa Says Dolphins 'Not Afraid to talk about Super Bowls'Anthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop Fort Lauderdale opens this weekBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
seminoletribune.org
Hollywood preschoolers welcome guest reader
Each year, the Broward County School District selects a book for early childhood centers and elementary schools to read to young kids to promote literacy. This year’s book was “Nigel and the Moon” by Antwan Eady. Hollywood Board Rep. Christine McCall, also the parent of a preschooler, was invited to read the book at the Hollywood Preschool on Oct. 27.
southdadenewsleader.com
Homestead High School Marching Band places first in ‘Calvacade of Bands’
Jaden Chaireasy loves to play the trombone. He also has a passion for the Homestead Senior High School Marching Band. As co-captain in the Marching Broncos he enjoys teaching younger members about music and marching band. “I love music and I like being in the Homestead Band. I like how...
ddcusnews.com
DDCS Hispanic Heritage Festival
DDCS hosted the Hispanic Heritage Festival at the Upper School in October. This festival was not limited to the two schools, but to all who wanted to join in on the festivities, such as local residents and businesses of the Downtown Doral community. Students paid a small entrance fee and...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Dagmar Fredy Hernandez Suarez, M.D., Joins Baptist Health as an Interventional Cardiologist
November 2, 2022 – Interventional Cardiologist Dagmar Fredy Hernandez Suarez, M.D., joins the cardiology team of Baptist Health. Dr. Suarez specializes in interventional cardiology, cardiovascular disease and internal medicine. He is fluent in English and Spanish. “We’re pleased to welcome Dr. Suarez to Baptist Health,” said Jonathan Fialkow, M.D.,...
NBC Miami
Parents Alarmed About Condition of Miami Beach School, District Responds
Learning happens every day at North Beach Elementary School in Miami Beach. It’s an A-rated school for a reason. “Kids are learning, I have to say we are blessed with amazing teachers, amazing principal, I mean the academics I really can’t complain about,” said Katie Ferrer, a North Beach parent.
Click10.com
Former Proud Boys hired as poll workers in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who is facing charges for his involvement in the capitol riots was certified as a Miami-Dade County poll worker, according to the Miami-Dade County Election Department. “That’s right, you heard it right, I’m working the poll, cry some more liberals,” said Gabriel Garcia...
canesinsight.com
The Bank (11/1)
The Bank is back open for business. After winning the battle for Cormani McClain, Miami has momentum heading into a huge recruiting weekend. One point that a source emphasized to me: last year’s late rush (Skinner, Citizen, Moss) wasn’t just the product of Mario’s late hiring. Expect us to emerge or reemerge with big-time kids down the stretch. Let’s go position-by-position to see where we stand:
communitynewspapers.com
Remembering the Late Brian Piccolo
The late Brian Piccolo was born 79 years ago on Halloween 1943. A 1961 graduate of Central Catholic High School in Fort Lauderdale (now known as St. Thomas Aquinas High School), Piccolo is one of football’s most inspiring stories. Although he was an outstanding football and baseball player in high school, Piccolo’s only scholarship offers came from Wake Forest and Wichita State. He chose Wake Forest and went on to an outstanding career. During his senior year in 1964, Piccolo led the nation in rushing and scoring and was named Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year. He was selected to play in the North vs. South Shrine All Star Game at the Orange Bowl. But despite a tremendous college career, Piccolo was ignored by the AFL and NFL drafts.
WSVN-TV
Kendall Chick-fil-A restaurant finds success with 3-day work week
MIAMI (WSVN) - A popular South Florida restaurant chain offering a short and sweet work week for its employees has become a combo deal many job seekers just could not pass up. The Kendall Chick-fil-A is in the national spotlight, and it’s not for serving up the obvious food and service the chain is known for.
secretmiami.com
Celebrate Five Nights Of ‘Holiday Magic’ At The Whimsical Bonnet House
The Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, one of South Florida’s most picturesque venues, is set to ring in the most wonderful time of the year. Beginning Friday, December 2, five nights of Holiday Magic will transform the 35-acre subtropical estate into a holiday wonderland for the entire family to enjoy!
State orders audit of Broward schools giving 3 employees $237,000 in exit pay
The state has ordered the Broward school district to investigate whether it violated state law by giving $237,000 in separation payments to three administrators forced out by Superintendent Vickie Cartwright. Cartwright and School Board Chairman Torey Alston received a letter Friday from the state Department of Education’s inspector general’s office directing the district to respond by Nov. 28 ...
Miami New Times
"Heartbroken": Weston Jewish Leaders React to Recent Anti-Semitic Incidents
On the morning of Oct. 5, during the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur, residents of a community in the City of Weston awoke to disturbing anti-Semitic and racial slurs graffitied across their neighborhood. Scrawled across sidewalks and public bathroom walls in the manicured community in Broward County's westernmost city were large...
wild941.com
Why A Florida Chick-fil-A Owner Is Getting Buried With Applications
Finding good help these days is a challenge. With so many opportunities out there, employers have had to step their game up. Higher wages certainly help. Better benefits? That’s attractive to many too. But one restaurant owner in Miami might have found the most attractive incentive around: long, long weekends.
thecoastalstar.com
Dining: Delray Green Market back with new vendors, chef showcase
ABOVE: The Delray Beach Green Market opened for the season on a beautiful day in October. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star BELOW RIGHT: An abundance of locally grown produce is the backbone of South County greenmarkets. Photo provided by Lori Johnson. The weather still says summer at times, but the return...
Roster Building 101: Miami addressing the most important positions with 2023 class
Stacking talent at every position group is important with building a college football roster, but a handful of position groups are more important than others. Success in the modern game is largely based on the success of establishing the pass game and defending the pass. Having depth and talent at...
WSVN-TV
Staff at Holtz Children’s Hospital, Broward Health Medical Center dress up, hand out Halloween goodies
MIAMI (WSVN) - There were special treats in store for young patients at two South Florida hospitals on Halloween. Holtz Children’s Hospital on Monday put a spin on All Hallows’ Eve tradition with reverse trick-or-treating. The staff at the Miami hospital dressed up in costumes to deliver goodie...
floridianpress.com
Democrats Chide DeSantis’ ‘Silence’ in Antisemitic Incident
Democrats across the state of Florida are responding to antisemitic graffiti found in Weston, Florida. Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D) held a press conference, denouncing the messages and the vandalism that occurred. In a video posted on social media, Karla Hernandez-Mats (D) is now calling for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) to condemn the incident.
calleochonews.com
5 things to do in Miami on an exciting weekend getaway
Whether you’re a party animal or art lover, these activities and things to do in Miami will keep you occupied. Whether you’re from the states or a foreigner, there's a good chance a trip to Miami is on your bucket list. From exploring the famous eateries to trying water sports and going clubbing, you can do plenty of activities in Miami.
Click10.com
Remembering fallen hero Sgt. LaDavid Johnson 5 years later
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – We met the Johnson family during their darkest days. The family, shattered, after having to do what no parent should – bury a child. “That was the worst day I have ever experienced,” Cowanda Johnson said. It’s been five years since Sgt. LaDavid...
Miami New Times
South Beach Wine & Food Festival Returns for Its 22nd Year
The South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF) has just announced its lineup for 2023. From Thursday, February 23 to Sunday, February 26, thousands of people will head to the giant tents on Miami Beach to eat, drink, and celebrate the 22nd year of the festival, which will benefit the Florida International University Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management. So far, more than $34 million has been raised, helping secure the future of the hospitality industry by training its next generation.
Comments / 0