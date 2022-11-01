ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doral, FL

caribbeannationalweekly.com

Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival launches Watch De Jerk

This year, the organizers of the annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival are pulling out all the stops for their 20th anniversary with a new YouTube show, Watch De Jerk. The show will give patrons the latest scoop on the festival, leading up to its November 13 event date. This year’s...
MIRAMAR, FL
ddcusnews.com

Teacher Spotlight: Ms. Macias

Ms. Macias joined the ELA department at DDCUS this year. Born and raised in Miami, Ms. Macias graduated from the University of Miami in 2020, majoring in English Literature with a double minor in Education and Journalism. She has always had a passion for writing and story-telling and one day hopes to be an author, but she has always desired to pursue a career in education. This new journey in DDCUS will mark her first year as an English teacher.
MIAMI, FL
seminoletribune.org

Grand marshals named for Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade

Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade will feature a trio of grand marshals. Justin Wyborn, vice president and assistant general manager of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, announced Oct. 24 that artists Taylor Dayne, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick will serve as co-grand marshals. The colorful parade annually...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Dagmar Fredy Hernandez Suarez, M.D., Joins Baptist Health as an Interventional Cardiologist

November 2, 2022 – Interventional Cardiologist Dagmar Fredy Hernandez Suarez, M.D., joins the cardiology team of Baptist Health. Dr. Suarez specializes in interventional cardiology, cardiovascular disease and internal medicine. He is fluent in English and Spanish. “We’re pleased to welcome Dr. Suarez to Baptist Health,” said Jonathan Fialkow, M.D.,...
MIAMI, FL
margatetalk.com

2 Coconut Creek Eateries Closed For Sanitary Violations

Two Coconut Creek restaurants were briefly shut down last week by state health inspectors who found multiple sanitary violations, records show. According to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, the Wingstop at 4570 Lyons Rd. was ordered closed on Oct. 26 after inspectors cited the business for two “high priority” violations for issues with flies and a water faucet.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
Click10.com

Remembering fallen hero Sgt. LaDavid Johnson 5 years later

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – We met the Johnson family during their darkest days. The family, shattered, after having to do what no parent should – bury a child. “That was the worst day I have ever experienced,” Cowanda Johnson said. It’s been five years since Sgt. LaDavid...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
biscaynetimes.com

Heavy Turnover at Aventura City Hall

The future is clear for Aventura politics as the races to fill all but one of its open commission seats have been over for months now. Mayor-elect Howard Weinberg and future Commissioners Michael Stern and Paul Kruss were automatically elected when they each stood unopposed by the qualifying deadline in August. Weinberg and Stern are back after having served on the commission before, while Kruss, a longtime resident and business owner, has been entrenched in the city’s political fabric in his own way.
AVENTURA, FL
WSVN-TV

Body of missing diver found in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The body of a missing diver has been found. The body of Vitali Kremez was found on Hollywood Beach, Tuesday afternoon. The U.S. Coast Guard spent days searching for the 36-year-old after he vanished off the coast, Sunday. Kremez’s body was found by people who were...
