Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Could this be one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
This Ancient Religious Structure in Florida is one of the Oldest in the Western Hemisphere and was Built in SpainL. CaneMiami, FL
Florida's Largest Urban State Park is an Oasis Close to a Busy City and Offers Guided Paddling ToursL. CaneNorth Miami Beach, FL
Tua Tagovailoa Says Dolphins 'Not Afraid to talk about Super Bowls'Anthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop Fort Lauderdale opens this weekBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival launches Watch De Jerk
This year, the organizers of the annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival are pulling out all the stops for their 20th anniversary with a new YouTube show, Watch De Jerk. The show will give patrons the latest scoop on the festival, leading up to its November 13 event date. This year’s...
ddcusnews.com
Teacher Spotlight: Ms. Macias
Ms. Macias joined the ELA department at DDCUS this year. Born and raised in Miami, Ms. Macias graduated from the University of Miami in 2020, majoring in English Literature with a double minor in Education and Journalism. She has always had a passion for writing and story-telling and one day hopes to be an author, but she has always desired to pursue a career in education. This new journey in DDCUS will mark her first year as an English teacher.
The drone show will go on: Colorful skies are forecast for Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach – Look up in the sky! It’s a bird; it’s a plane; nope, sorry Superman; it’s a drone show. The skies above Fisher Family Pier, 222 N. Pompano Beach Blvd., will be awash with myriad shapes, designs, colors and words on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.
Floor and Decor Celebrates Grand Opening on Nov. 10
The red carpet is rolling out for a new flooring business in Coral Springs. The Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce will host the grand opening of Floor and Decor‘s new Coral Springs store on Nov. 10. The store’s location at 11711 W. Sample Road is in...
Popular Parkland Farmers’ Market Returns This Sunday with Over 80 Vendors
The City of Parkland announces the return of its annual farmers’ market on November 6. Since 2006, the Parkland Farmers’ Market has been an event residents look forward to where vendors offer everything from organic and conventional fruits and vegetables, baked goods, specialty and gourmet foods, to specialty spices and sauces.
NBC Miami
Parents Alarmed About Condition of Miami Beach School, District Responds
Learning happens every day at North Beach Elementary School in Miami Beach. It’s an A-rated school for a reason. “Kids are learning, I have to say we are blessed with amazing teachers, amazing principal, I mean the academics I really can’t complain about,” said Katie Ferrer, a North Beach parent.
MacKenzie Scott donates $5.1M to Urban League of Palm Beach County
The Urban League of Palm Beach County is celebrating a transformative donation from one of the richest women in the world.
seminoletribune.org
Grand marshals named for Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade
Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade will feature a trio of grand marshals. Justin Wyborn, vice president and assistant general manager of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, announced Oct. 24 that artists Taylor Dayne, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick will serve as co-grand marshals. The colorful parade annually...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Dagmar Fredy Hernandez Suarez, M.D., Joins Baptist Health as an Interventional Cardiologist
November 2, 2022 – Interventional Cardiologist Dagmar Fredy Hernandez Suarez, M.D., joins the cardiology team of Baptist Health. Dr. Suarez specializes in interventional cardiology, cardiovascular disease and internal medicine. He is fluent in English and Spanish. “We’re pleased to welcome Dr. Suarez to Baptist Health,” said Jonathan Fialkow, M.D.,...
Chick-fil-A location in Florida offers 3-day workweek, gets hundreds of applications
A Chick-fil-A location in Miami is testing out a three-day workweek for its employees, whereby one group or workers — or one "pod," as the operator calls it — handles three 13- to 14-hour shifts per week, while another "pod" handles the others.
Plato’s Closet of Coral Springs Offers 100 Percent Off All Clearance Items Nov. 5
Plato’s Closet wants shoppers to take what they need — for free. The gently used clothing store for teens to young adults is holding its first “Take What You Need” event where clearance items are free —- no strings attached. “We’d like to start this...
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop Fort Lauderdale opens this week
Pie master and entrepreneur Derek Kaplan, alongside the talented team behind Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, has finally landed in Broward County. After expanding his Wynwood-born shop to Coconut Grove, Kaplan is opening his dessert destination in Fort Lauderdale just in time for the holiday season.
margatetalk.com
2 Coconut Creek Eateries Closed For Sanitary Violations
Two Coconut Creek restaurants were briefly shut down last week by state health inspectors who found multiple sanitary violations, records show. According to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, the Wingstop at 4570 Lyons Rd. was ordered closed on Oct. 26 after inspectors cited the business for two “high priority” violations for issues with flies and a water faucet.
Click10.com
Remembering fallen hero Sgt. LaDavid Johnson 5 years later
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – We met the Johnson family during their darkest days. The family, shattered, after having to do what no parent should – bury a child. “That was the worst day I have ever experienced,” Cowanda Johnson said. It’s been five years since Sgt. LaDavid...
biscaynetimes.com
Heavy Turnover at Aventura City Hall
The future is clear for Aventura politics as the races to fill all but one of its open commission seats have been over for months now. Mayor-elect Howard Weinberg and future Commissioners Michael Stern and Paul Kruss were automatically elected when they each stood unopposed by the qualifying deadline in August. Weinberg and Stern are back after having served on the commission before, while Kruss, a longtime resident and business owner, has been entrenched in the city’s political fabric in his own way.
Fran Drescher Visits Coral Springs ColorOnly Location Oct. 31
ColorOnly is announcing new expansion plans with a high-profile celebrity guest and brand ambassador for the company. Fran Drescher, a brand ambassador for ColorOnly, visits the 2712 N. University Drive location on Monday, Oct. 31, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. “The Nanny” star’s appearance comes as the company plans...
WSVN-TV
Body of missing diver found in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The body of a missing diver has been found. The body of Vitali Kremez was found on Hollywood Beach, Tuesday afternoon. The U.S. Coast Guard spent days searching for the 36-year-old after he vanished off the coast, Sunday. Kremez’s body was found by people who were...
Click10.com
Residents of evacuated Miami Beach condo building could be back home soon
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Good news is coming for people living in the Port Royale building on Collins Avenue in Miami Beach: they could be back in their homes as soon as early next week. On Tuesday, Local 10 News got an exclusive look at the damage that led...
Comments / 0