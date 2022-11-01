Peoria Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat is “pleased with the progress and growth” represented in the 2021-2022 Illinois report card. Among the improvements cited in the report card, the graduation rate is up 10% from five years ago and half of the 24 schools in the district received the second-highest designation of “commendable.” You can find a more in-depth breakdown of the report card data here.

