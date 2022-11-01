ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WV

Marion Co., West Virginia, officials remaining vigilant of RSV, flu cases

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to roll on, Marion County officials are balancing that virus with increased respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza cases. Marion County Superintendent Dr. Donna Hage said that while COVID-19 is certainly still a priority, the school system has become...
MARION COUNTY, WV
Lewis County High School recertified in Communities in Schools program

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County High School was chosen as the only high school in West Virginia to receive a visit from the National Communities in Schools certification team on Tuesday, Nov. 1. One high school, one middle school, and one elementary school were selected for visits from the national team.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Marriage licenses

The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Dalton Lee Matthey, 23, Salem, and Madison Leigh Alexander, 21, Clarksburg.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
$40K Save the Music Foundation grant enhances arts at school

MANNINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Next fall, the Mannington Middle School band will have brand-new instruments, thanks to a grant from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History. The school’s student body gathered recently in the auditorium to listen to their band perform and to thank the WVDACH...
MANNINGTON, WV
West Virginia's opioid crisis transcends partisan politics

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Dr. Frank Annie sees desperation in his hospital, where 30- and 40-year-olds come in with organ failure after injecting opioids with dirty needles. Joe Solomon finds it in the faces of those who line up in the church gyms and parking lots where he passes out overdose reversal drugs. Sheena Griffith encounters it on the streets she navigates with a car packed with HIV test kits and disinfectant for sanitizing syringes.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Birth announcements

BRAGER — A daughter, Finnley Gray Brager, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, was born Oct. 27, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Hailey Brager (Pugh) and Jonathan Brager of Clarksburg. Maternal grandparents are Mike and Cindy Pugh, Stonewood. Paternal grandparents are Cheryl Sterner, Stonewood, and Paul and Laurie Brager, Clarksburg.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Mon Health Heart & Vascular welcomes Dr. Matthew Cindric

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center recently announced the addition of Dr. Matthew Cindric, FACS, to its team of physicians. Cindric will be practicing as a vascular surgeon at the Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center location in Morgantown.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Grading the Mountaineers: Cyclones prevail over West Virginia

In a battle of 3-5 teams, someone had to get off the schneid, and Iowa State did exactly that Saturday afternoon in Ames, prevailing over West Virginia, 31-14. The Mountaineers will now return home for their next two games, hosting Oklahoma on Nov. 12 and then Kansas State on Nov. 19, before finishing the regular season Nov. 26 at Oklahoma State.
AMES, IA
Debra Boyles Darway

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Debra Boyles Darway, 68, of Wilsonburg, passed away Saturday morning, November 5, 2022, in the United Hospital Center. She was born in Steubenville, OH, on October 11, 1954, a daughter of the late James Douglas Boyles and Mary R. (Robbie) Boyles.
WILSONBURG, WV
Calendar of Events for Sunday

Bingo, 1 p.m., with early bird 12:30. p.m. and doors open at noon, Jackie’s Home Cookin’ Restaurant, back room. Use banquet room entrance or front door for handicap accessible. Advance tickets: $20. At the door, $25. 304-629-7734. Designer purses, more. All proceeds benefit Salem Apple Butter Festival.
SALEM, WV

