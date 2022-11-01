Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, officials remaining vigilant of RSV, flu cases
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to roll on, Marion County officials are balancing that virus with increased respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza cases. Marion County Superintendent Dr. Donna Hage said that while COVID-19 is certainly still a priority, the school system has become...
WVNews
Veterans Day parades return to Clarksburg; continuing throughout North Central West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — American flags and patriotism will both be on display throughout North Central West Virginia this week during Veterans Day parades. Meuse-Argonne VFW Post 573 in Clarksburg has coordinated Veterans Day activities to be held in the downtown area Friday that will be highlighted by a parade that starts at noon.
WVNews
West Virginia Bankers Association appoints Mangano president, CEO
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Bankers Association recently announced Mark Mangano has been named president and chief executive officer. Mangano will succeed retiring President and CEO Sara “Sally” Cline, effective Feb. 28, 2023.
WVNews
West Virginia Gov. Justice: Amendment 2's passing will turn state "toxic"
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice is making a final push against the passage of Amendment 2, the ramifications of which he says would spread through the state like “an absolute cancer.”. Otherwise known as The West Virginia Authorize Tax Exemptions for Vehicles and Personal Property...
WVNews
Lewis County High School recertified in Communities in Schools program
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County High School was chosen as the only high school in West Virginia to receive a visit from the National Communities in Schools certification team on Tuesday, Nov. 1. One high school, one middle school, and one elementary school were selected for visits from the national team.
WVNews
Blevins keeps learning, improving his airbrush talent for national audience
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Wesley Blevins’ confidence can be seen throughout Cruiz Custom Airbrush. Helmets, portraits, costumes, license plates and more adorn the Bridgeport business’s walls, all showcasing Blevins’ talent that he has improved upon during nearly 30 years in business.
WVNews
The season of giving: North Central West Virginia charities preparing for holiday season
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With November’s arrival, charities everywhere will begin an end-of-the-year push to fill up food pantries for Thanksgiving, collect Christmas gifts and gather monetary donations in time for the holiday season. In Clarksburg, The Mustard Seed provides food, clothing and housewares to the community...
WVNews
Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council to vote on new public works, utilities union contract
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont City Council will vote this on an updated contract with the United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union. City Manager Valerie Means said Fairmont employs 54 of the union’s members, all working in either the...
WVNews
Marriage licenses
The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Dalton Lee Matthey, 23, Salem, and Madison Leigh Alexander, 21, Clarksburg.
WVNews
$40K Save the Music Foundation grant enhances arts at school
MANNINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Next fall, the Mannington Middle School band will have brand-new instruments, thanks to a grant from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History. The school’s student body gathered recently in the auditorium to listen to their band perform and to thank the WVDACH...
WVNews
West Virginia's opioid crisis transcends partisan politics
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Dr. Frank Annie sees desperation in his hospital, where 30- and 40-year-olds come in with organ failure after injecting opioids with dirty needles. Joe Solomon finds it in the faces of those who line up in the church gyms and parking lots where he passes out overdose reversal drugs. Sheena Griffith encounters it on the streets she navigates with a car packed with HIV test kits and disinfectant for sanitizing syringes.
WVNews
Retired Army Cpl. Benny Shifflett reflects on his time in the Korean War
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Retired U.S. Army Cpl. Benny Shifflett is a veteran of the Korean War whose tour lasted from 1951 through 1952. Originally from Nutter Fort, he now resides in Walkersville in Lewis County.
WVNews
Birth announcements
BRAGER — A daughter, Finnley Gray Brager, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, was born Oct. 27, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Hailey Brager (Pugh) and Jonathan Brager of Clarksburg. Maternal grandparents are Mike and Cindy Pugh, Stonewood. Paternal grandparents are Cheryl Sterner, Stonewood, and Paul and Laurie Brager, Clarksburg.
WVNews
Mon Health Heart & Vascular welcomes Dr. Matthew Cindric
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center recently announced the addition of Dr. Matthew Cindric, FACS, to its team of physicians. Cindric will be practicing as a vascular surgeon at the Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center location in Morgantown.
WVNews
Grading the Mountaineers: Cyclones prevail over West Virginia
In a battle of 3-5 teams, someone had to get off the schneid, and Iowa State did exactly that Saturday afternoon in Ames, prevailing over West Virginia, 31-14. The Mountaineers will now return home for their next two games, hosting Oklahoma on Nov. 12 and then Kansas State on Nov. 19, before finishing the regular season Nov. 26 at Oklahoma State.
WVNews
Debra Boyles Darway
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Debra Boyles Darway, 68, of Wilsonburg, passed away Saturday morning, November 5, 2022, in the United Hospital Center. She was born in Steubenville, OH, on October 11, 1954, a daughter of the late James Douglas Boyles and Mary R. (Robbie) Boyles.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Iowa State Team Arrival II 11/5/22
West Virginia heads to the locker room to prepare for the Iowa State game. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
WVNews
Texas Class 2A high school football playoff pairings
Here are the Class 2A high school football playoff sites and times for the bidistrict round, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press. CLASS 2A DIVISION I.
WVNews
Harrison County Democratic Women hold October meeting
On Oct. 18, the Harrison County Democratic Women held a meeting at Democratic Headquarters. The meeting was opened by President Dianne Shingleton. Lyda Lister read a prayer for first responders.
WVNews
Calendar of Events for Sunday
Bingo, 1 p.m., with early bird 12:30. p.m. and doors open at noon, Jackie’s Home Cookin’ Restaurant, back room. Use banquet room entrance or front door for handicap accessible. Advance tickets: $20. At the door, $25. 304-629-7734. Designer purses, more. All proceeds benefit Salem Apple Butter Festival.
Comments / 0