ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorton, VA

Former prison now an active arts center

By Glenda C. Booth
The Beacon Newspapers
The Beacon Newspapers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SLyDU_0iuPh86c00

Once a prison, the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton, Virginia, today is a beehive of artists’ studios, galleries, theaters, classes, community events, a museum and more.

Plans are in the works for an outdoor amphitheater, event venue, education center, Fairfax County Museum, more art studios and outdoor arts areas — even a new café and brewery.

Coming soon are two enticing performances. First, “Women Playing Hamlet,” an all-female comedic adaptation of the famous Shakespeare tragedy, by William Missouri Downs, will run from December 3 to February 5, 2023.

Then, the Workhouse theater will feature “Urinetown” from March 18 to June 3, 2023, a musical that satirizes capitalism, bureaucracy, corrupt corporations and even Broadway musicals. The play won Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Original Score.

Conceived as a reformatory

The Occoquan Workhouse, later called the Lorton Correctional Complex and the Lorton Reformatory, housed its first prisoners in 1910.

The prison’s architect, Snowden Ashford, seeking to “dispel the notion of a penal institution,” designed Colonial Revival buildings and covered arcades with arched porticos surrounding a central green. The structures were made of bricks that inmates manufactured on site.

Founders wanted prisoners to have an employable trade after their release and to make prisons self-supporting. Thus, the prison had an agricultural work camp, cannery, orchards, poultry farm, dairy, sawmill and blacksmith shop.

Over the decades, though, “the facility evolved from one of Progressive Era reform to an overcrowded prison of guard towers, bars and cellblocks,” the center’s website states. So, in 1997 Congress mandated that the prison be closed and inmates moved to other jails.

The last prisoner left in November 2001, and the federal government sold the 55-acre property to Fairfax County for $4.2 million. In 2008, after a four-year restoration project that retained the main campus and some original guard towers, the arts center opened to the public.

“We embrace the prison history,” said Leon Scioscia, president and chief executive officer of the Workhouse Arts Foundation. Scioscia, who arrived in 2021, is passionate about expanding the facility’s useful spaces and arts programs for its 100,000-plus annual visitors.

“Arts help provide the fabric of life,” Scioscia said. “Everyone cannot become an artist, but the experience can give one an important outlook on life. It makes people think. Art is about thinking.”

Visit active studios

More than 65 professional and emerging artists work and display their paintings, pottery, glassworks, textiles and other creations at the center.

Visitors can amble through their open studios five days a week (Wednesday through Sunday) to chat with the artists about their work. In addition, the center holds art walks with open studios every second Saturday.

The center also has supporting infrastructure for artists, such as kilns, pottery wheels and a flameworking room.

Michele Montalbano, an artist from Burke, Virginia, paints invented landscapes from her on-campus studio.

“We need the arts,” Montalbano said. The Workhouse is “a place where people can use their imagination to create something bigger than themselves and make people see things in a different way.”

In addition to visual arts, the Workhouse is home to the W3 Theatre performing arts program, the Lucy Burns Museum, an art program for veterans, music classes for preschoolers, and the Art of Movement program (yoga, Pilates, Tai Chi, belly dancing and other exercise classes). It hosts large-scale community events such as a fireworks celebration every July 4.

The center also offers more than 300 arts education classes and workshops in many art disciplines, including ceramics, photography, open life drawing and glass fusing.

Audition for performances

Director of Performing Arts Joey Wallen has beefed up the center’s performing arts program in recent years, with more than 100 offerings pre-pandemic and almost back up to that number. Performers come from all over the country.

For theater productions, Wallen holds an “open call,” inviting anyone to audition. Most performers are locals who will perform with professional producers and directors.

Broadway and off-Broadway musicals are their most popular shows. The “biggest name” to perform there was ballet dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov in 2007.

“The Workhouse is a magical place to visit any time of year — and [worth visiting] frequently, with continually changing exhibits and performances,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors member Dan Storck, who represents the area.

Tours of prison cells

Tucked in a former barracks building in a corner of the campus, the Lucy Burns Museum traces the 91-year history of the former prison. Visitors can enter an actual prison cell and shower stall.

The museum recounts the story of the 72 suffragists imprisoned there in 1917. Dozens of women were treated brutally for peacefully picketing on the White House sidewalk as they tried to persuade President Woodrow Wilson to support a Constitutional amendment giving women the right to vote.

When news of the wardens’ harsh treatment of the women —including beatings, solitary confinement and force feeding —leaked out, Wilson eventually relented. Historians consider the women’s ordeal to be the “turning point” in the suffragist movement.

The Turning Point Suffragist Memorial, which opened nearby in 2021, relates the movement’s history with life-size statues, a rotunda, a garden and a section of the actual White House fence from 1917.

A museum sign describes the progressive thinking behind the former prison’s origins: “Provide a wholesome, uplifting environment,” it reads. The Lorton Workhouse Arts Center uplifts once again today.

The Workhouse Arts Center is located at 9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton, VA 22079. Its galleries are open to the public Wednesday through Sunday. The Lucy Burns Museum is open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

For a list of all events and classes, visit workhousearts.org or call (703) 584-2900.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gmufourthestate.com

HISTORIC CIVIL WAR SITE DEDICATED ON FAIRFAX CAMPUS

Mason celebrated the completed restoration of the historic Civil War redoubt site on the Fairfax campus. After a couple of years of working to preserve the integrity of the historic site, Mason commemorated the Civil War site known as the redoubt on Fairfax Main Campus on Oct. 7, 2022. On...
FAIRFAX, VA
nomadlawyer.org

Alexandria: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Alexandria, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Alexandria, Virginia. Alexandria, Virginia is a historic city on the Potomac River, just south of Washington, DC. This small city is known for its quaint Old Town, which features brick sidewalks and 18th and 19th century buildings. Shoppers line King Street, and there is an assortment of restaurants and boutiques to choose from.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Tysons black bear has also been seen in Vienna, Reston, police confirm

The black bear spotted wandering past the Adaire Apartments in Tysons on Sunday (Oct. 30) is the same one seen in Vienna, Reston and other parts of Fairfax County earlier this fall, police say. The animal has been active in the county for about two months now, traveling in the...
RESTON, VA
Narda Maren

Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?

I was my impression when visiting Georgetown in Washington DC. In the spring of 2022, I had the great pleasure of visiting the city of Washington DC. The truth is that after reading the book “The Lost Symbol”, I became obsessed with knowing the capital of the United States and walking as close as possible to the different buildings and historical monuments described by Dan Brown in the novel.
WASHINGTON, DC
PWLiving

Award-Winning Manassas Law Firm Celebrates 30 Years of Legal Excellence

Farrell & Croft, PC hosted an open house reception at its Manassas office to celebrate 30 years of providing quality and personalized representation for clients throughout Northern Virginia. Leaders from the local and legal community gathered with colleagues, friends, and family at the open house reception at the firm’s Manassas office to celebrate the milestone achievement.
MANASSAS, VA
Travel Maven

This Small Virginia Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Virginia, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Dominion? It appears that Virginia's small towns are getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sperryville is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
SPERRYVILLE, VA
PWLiving

Connect with the Community at a Historical Manassas Parade

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. In 1873, the settlement surrounding a railroad junction was officially chartered as the city of Manassas. The close-knit community that emerged since has been sustained for nearly 150 years and shows no signs of slowing down. This is undoubtedly due in part to the strong sense of community pride interwoven throughout residents’ daily life — from landmarks with accompanying plaques scattered throughout the city to annual events like seasonal festivals and holiday parades.
MANASSAS, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

Pharrell's 'Something in the Water' music festival will not return to DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — Pharrell's "Something in the Water Festival" is headed back to Virginia Beach, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Wednesday. "I had a call the other day with Pharrell, who is the founder of 'Something in the Water' and he's decided to take it back to his hometown, Bowser said during an unrelated news conference. "We'll get him back in another form," Bowser added.
WASHINGTON, DC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Charles County, MD

Visiting Charles County is like traveling back in time. One of Maryland's oldest counties, Charles County offers plenty of fascinating backstories and heritage. With its vintage railroads and Civil War ghost fleets to centuries-old buildings, you'll have an exciting time roaming through Charles County's cities and towns. It boasts unspoiled...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Review: Miss Toya’s charms with New Orleans-style cooking

At Miss Toya’s Creole House, a server pours a mixture of Casamigos Blanco tequila, blood orange juice and sour mix into a sleek, silver-lined, black cocktail coupe in front of a young woman dressed for a night on the town. The scarlet liquid, triggered by dry ice, bubbles like a witch’s brew and releases a billowy fog into the air that plants a message into my brain: I’ll have what she’s having! Soon I’m sipping on my own Lady Voodoo cocktail, created by Toya Miskiri, who, with her husband, chef Jeffeary Miskiri, opened the Silver Spring restaurant in August. I try to keep it company with an order of deviled eggs spiked with pickle relish and topped with giant lumps of Venezuelan crab meat, but the tasty bites vanish practically before my drink’s bubbles subside. Not to worry, oysters Rockefeller on the half shell—six plump bivalves loaded with garlicky creamed spinach and Parmesan and broiled to golden brown—are right behind them.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

Bear spotted walking around Tysons, Virginia

TYSONS, Va. — People living in Tysons, Virginia are being warned of bear activity in the area of Boyd Point Way and nearby neighborhoods to the west of Tysons. According to the Fairfax County Police Department Wildlife Management Specialist and Animal Protection Police, the young black bear has been spotted around Fairfax County for about two months. The bear has been seen in the Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston and McLean areas.
TYSONS, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Antiques show and sale returning to McLean

The McLean Antiques Show & Sale is returning to McLean next month for its 46th year. The event, sponsored by the McLean Community Center (MCC) at 1234 Ingleside Avenue, is described in a release as a “treasure hunt.”. “[The sale] will feature an exciting selection of designer vintage clothing...
MCLEAN, VA
popville.com

Signs of the Times

Thanks to Brandon for sending from the Chipotle in Navy Yard last night:. “They seem to be missing a few fresh ingredients.”. I guess I’ll just have a bowl of beans to go then, damn it!!. Capitol Hill, Rental of the Day. Today’s Rental was chosen because I wanted...
WASHINGTON, DC
andnowuknow.com

Wegmans Expands to Reston, Virginia; Katie Sullivan Shares

RESTON, VA - Wegmans: coming to a town near you in February 2023. That is, if you are a resident of Northern Virginia. The retailer has begun construction on its newest store, set to open in Reston, VA, early next year. “While our opening is still a few months away,...
RESTON, VA
The Beacon Newspapers

The Beacon Newspapers

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
715
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

In Focus for People Over 50.

 https://www.thebeaconnewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy