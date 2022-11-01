Read full article on original website
Dogecoin Dumps 8% on Reports That Twitter Had Paused Plans for Crypto Wallet
Dogecoin has been among the poorest performers in the past 24 hours, perhaps due to the reports linked with Twitter. New reports emerged that Twitter had paused its plans to develop and launch a cryptocurrency wallet that was supposed to support Dogecoin. The asset reacted immediately with a price drop...
Crypto’s Rapid Growth Pushed Canada to Speed up Regulations
The Canadian authorities have started consultations with shareholders to determine what regulations to impose on the crypto industry. The Canadian government will begin consultations on cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and CBDCs. The ruling body maintained that such assets should function under strict supervision since they could facilitate illicit operations and pose “a...
BC GAME Invests 700 ETH in NFTs for a Better Metaverse
BC.GAME has invested 700 ETH in multiple NFTs with the ultimate goal of boosting the metaverse and iGaming sector. The ETH amount has been spread into 5 BAYC, 3 CryptoPunks, 1 Clonex, 2 Azuki, and 3 latest Art Gobblers. The cost of 700 ETH is believed to help the crypto...
Bitcoin Price Analysis: After Spiking to 7-Week High, Can BTC Target $24K Next?
After recording its highest daily close since September, breaking above the 100-day moving average line, Bitcoin’s price eyes higher targets. On the daily timeframe, the price just broke above the 100-day moving average resistance line after multiple rejections during the last couple of weeks. this is the first time it succeeds since September, and if the price holds another day above it – it will become the longest period since April.
Circle Starts Investing in BlackRock-Developed Reserve Fund
Circle Reserve Fund is custodied at the Bank of New York Mellon. The issuer of the stablecoin USDC – Circle – announced investing in the Circle Reserve Fund to manage a portion of the USDC reserves. The SEC-registered fund was set up by BlackRock, and its portfolio will...
MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Impairement Charge Eases During Q3
The company incurred a minimal bitcoin impairment charge of $727,000 in Q3, compared to the $917 million in Q2. The largest BTC corporate holder – MicroStrategy – posted a minimal impairment charge of $727,000 on its bitcoin ownings in Q3, 2022 due to the relatively stable price of the asset during that period.
Toon Finance on a Mission to Streamline Play-to-Earn Gaming in Crypto
Gaming has long been touted as one of the best use cases for blockchain-based technology, and the past couple of years put that to the test. Amid the various trends that we saw come and go during the last bull market, play-to-earn is perhaps the one that many people had their sights set to. In a bid to create digital environments where players could both enjoy their favorite games while also earning money doing it, many projects attempted to create the perfect blockchain game, and many failed.
Over 50% of Americans Think Crypto is the Future of Finance: Grayscale Study
While youth and minority status are strong predictors of crypto-awareness, political affiliation is not. A recent Grayscale-backed study suggests more than half of Americans agree that “cryptocurrencies are the future of finance.”. The sentiment appears to span across the political aisle, as both 59% of Democrats and 53% of...
Solana Jumps to 2-Month High After Google Runs a Validator Node (Weekend Watch)
The Google news from yesterday pushed Solana to a multi-month high. Despite getting stopped at $21,500 and retracing by a few hundred dollars, bitcoin has still managed to stay above $21,000. Most altcoins are calmer today on a daily scale, while Solana jumped to a two-month high at almost $40.
Bitcoin Taps 5-Day Peak on Higher Than Expected US Job Report
The latest US jobs report resulted in more volatility for bitcoin. The US beat the expectations in terms of new nonfarm jobs reaching 261,000 such positions in October, rather than the estimated 205,000. Bitcoin reacted with immediate price fluctuations, dropping by a few hundred dollars before shooting up to a...
XRP, MATIC Soar Double-Digits, DOGE Only Top 10 Crypto in the Red (Market Watch)
Several altcoins have jumped in the past 24 hours, including XRP, OKB, and MATIC. Bitcoin managed to stay above $20,000 despite the recent volatility. Some altcoins, though, are on the offensive with impressive gains. MATIC has continued its run for the past few days with another massive daily surge. XRP...
Major South African Supermarket Chain Accepts Bitcoin Payments (Report)
The South African supermarket chain and the National Children’s Advocacy Center are the latest organizations to accept crypto payments. One of the largest supermarket chains in South Africa – Pick n Pay – reportedly enabled customers to settle their bills in cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin. The offering covers 39 of the company’s stores located across the country.
Elrond Transforms Into MultiversX, Launches 3 New Metaverse Products
[PRESS RELEASE – Sibiu, Romania, 4th November 2022]. Elrond, the startup building internet-scale blockchain technology, announces its transformation into MultiversX. The company thus expands its mission of building the new internet economy to include the digital meta-space frontier. The metaverse-forward company introduces three new products as the pillars for...
Coinbase Revenue Slumps 50% as Bear Market Bites Deeper
America’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has just released its third-quarter earnings report and the figures are not pretty. On Nov. 3, Coinbase Inc. had its third-quarter earnings call, reporting that revenue had missed analysts’ expectations. Company revenue plunged more than 50% from the previous year earlier as trading...
Super-rich’s carbon investment emissions ‘equivalent to whole of France’
Analysis examining carbon impact of billionaires’ investments published as Cop27 talks get under way
WeSleep Unveils its ‘Sleepie’ NFTs
[PRESS RELEASE – Vilnius, Lithuania, 4th November 2022]. Web3 app WeSleep has launched with the promise of daily rewards for users who pursue a healthy and active lifestyle. Dubbed a sleep-to-earn app, WeSleep utilizes clever tokenomics to incentivize positive behaviors. WeSleep is a sleep-to-earn Web3 app that incentivizes users...
High Taxes Can Kill the Crypto Industry in India, CZ Cautions
Besides existing taxes, a new draft ITR form suggests that foreign businesses could be taxed if they have got a user base in India. India’s anti-crypto policy came into sharp focus at the prestigious Singapore Fintech Festival (2-4 November), where Binance CEO flagged high tax rates as undoing the fledgling crypto business in the country.
