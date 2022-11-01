Read full article on original website
Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all
Elon Musk said banned Twitter accounts will not be allowed back for "at least a few more weeks." This means that former president Donald Trump will not be on Twitter before the midterm elections. Trump was suspended from Twitter in January 2021 after the Capitol riot for inciting violence. Elon...
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
A Twitter employee who's 8 months pregnant says she was locked out of her company laptop the night before mass layoffs were due to be announced
Rachel Bonn, who has worked for Twitter as a content marketing manager since 2019, also has a 9-month old baby.
Here's how Twitter employees are finding out they've been laid off as nearly 50% of workforce cut
"Today is your last working day at the company," said an email Friday morning to Twitter employees being laid off. This comes a week after Elon Musk's takeover as several employees have filed a class action lawsuit against the company.
CNBC Fires Former Fox News Star Anchor
Shepard Smith is leaving CNBC after his show, “The News with Shepard Smith,” was canceled on Thursday, according to the network. Smith’s primetime news show has been canceled after just two years on air. Smith joined the business news network after a long career at Fox News.
Why FTX Passed On Investing in Twitter: SBF
Sam Bankman-Fried didn’t think FTX had anything complimentary to offer to Elon Musk’s vision for Twitter. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) broke down his decision to pass on investing in Twitter at the Forbes Iconoclast Summit on Thursday. Though excited about Elon Musk’s plans, the young billionaire believed...
Dogecoin Dumps 8% on Reports That Twitter Had Paused Plans for Crypto Wallet
Dogecoin has been among the poorest performers in the past 24 hours, perhaps due to the reports linked with Twitter. New reports emerged that Twitter had paused its plans to develop and launch a cryptocurrency wallet that was supposed to support Dogecoin. The asset reacted immediately with a price drop...
BitMEX to Dismiss 30% of its Workforce Shortly After CEO Replacement (Report)
The cryptocurrency derivatives exchange BitMEX will supposedly lay off nearly one-third of its personnel. The cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX reportedly plans to cut its staff by 30% in the latest example of industry companies laying off employees. The reports come a week after CEO Alexander Höptner stepped down from his role....
Bitcoin Blasts to $21K, Dogecoin Rollercoaster, More Crypto Hacks: This Week’s Recap
The total market cap added over $60 billion to its capitalization on the back of gains from Ethereum, BNB, Polygon, and Dogecoin. However, crypto exploits are also running rampant. The past seven days have been particularly dynamic in the cryptocurrency industry as its total market capitalization soared by a considerable...
How Will the Ethereum-Google Blockchain Node Engine Impact Crypto
Google continues with its pro-crypto initiatives by launching a blockchain node engine with Ethereum support. Ethereum (ETH) was on an absolute rampage to finish October with 20% 7D gains and record ETH short liquidations. Adding to the Web3 blockchain’s tailwinds, Alphabet Inc.’s Google just unveiled Blockchain Node Engine with support for Ethereum.
3 Reasons Behind MATIC’s 17% Surge to 7-Week Highs
Over the last 24 hours, MATIC traded at nearly $1 for the first time in seven weeks. Here’s why. Polygon (MATIC) was among the best performers in the top 20 cryptocurrencies in the last 24 hours. The token gained nearly 17% and traded at $0.98 for the first time since mid-August.
NFT Giant Dapper Labs Lays off 22% of Staff Citing Macroeconomic Environment
Dapper Labs CEO said that he takes full responsibility for the layoff. Web 3 companies are feeling the crunch of a bear market. The latest one to announce slashing its team size to cope with the deteriorating economic conditions is NFT powerhouse Dapper Labs. Citing the macroeconomic environment, the firm said it is laying off 22% of its staff.
