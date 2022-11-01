Read full article on original website
Watch Judas Priest's Rob Halford have the time of his life singing Jolene with Dolly Parton at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony
Who had Rob Halford duetting with Dolly Parton on their 2022 bingo card?!. Last night, November 5, the latest Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, celebrating some of the biggest and most influential legends to have graced music over the last six decades.
Meet Elegant Weapons, the new Judas Priest/Pantera/Rainbow supergroup
Faulkner, Romero, Brown & Travis: not a high-powered law firm, but metal's newest supergroup, coming our way in 2023
Rob Halford looks back on being a closeted gay man during the 1980s glam metal era
Judas Priest frontman found the success of glam metal surprising, given the homophobic attitudes of the 80s
Rob Halford on Milestone Concerts, Midlife Crises and Motley Crue
There's no rest for the wicked — or at least not for Rob Halford. As Judas Priest continues jetting around the world on their 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour and preparing for their 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, the Metal God has released his second book, Biblical: Rob Halford's Heavy Metal Scriptures.
David Crosby calls Iron Maiden "noise", provokes eloquent response from Testament's Alex Skolnick
The Testament guitarist politely suggests that Crosby go see Iron Maiden live to change his opinion
Watch Judas Priest Reunite With K.K. Downing Live at 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony
It has FINALLY happened! Judas Priest have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and they did it in spectacular fashion by playing a medley of songs within their allotted time after being saluted with the Musical Excellence honor. And, after a bit of a divide after his departure from the band over a decade ago, guitarist K.K. Downing was once again playing alongside his onetime bandmates.
Ozzy Osbourne once covered a hotel room in the blood of a dismembered shark because he’s Ozzy Osbourne
Tony Iommi recalls the time former Black Sabbath bandmate Ozzy Osbourne pulled a bizarre, bloody stunt involving a sea creature
The greatest Alice In Chains songs ever, picked by members of Slayer, Soulfly, Halestorm, Incubus, Napalm Death and more
The grunge icons’ best songs, chosen by 22 of today‘s biggest musicians
Ozzy Osbourne on his health struggles and what the future holds: “I’m 73, I can’t do this once I’m dead”
How Ozzy Osbourne’s Patient Number 9 has given metal’s greatest icon a new lease of life
Wolfgang Van Halen is using more of his dad’s guitars on the new Mammoth WVH album – including a modded Gibson SG from Dirty Movies
The SG Junior has had its lower horn sawn off, and is joined by an ultra-rare Veillette Citron Shark baritone, which Eddie Van Halen used during the recording of 1984. Earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen announced work had begun on his sophomore Mammoth WVH studio album – an announcement that has since been followed by numerous updates confirming the completion of drums, the recording of the bass guitars and, last week, the start of electric guitar tracking.
Sammy Hagar says Alex Van Halen won't return his calls regarding an Eddie Van Halen tribute show
The former Van Halen frontman remarked in an interview that while he made peace with Eddie Van Halen before his death, he has not yet done so with his brother. In the past year, rumors have swirled relating to a potential tribute concert or tour honoring late electric guitar legend Eddie Van Halen.
Original Alice Cooper Group Members Making Music Again
Alice Cooper and members of his original band—guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway, and drummer Neal Smith—are working on new music together, a follow-up to Cooper’s 21st album, Detroit Stories. Along with Cooper, the original members have been working together, without original guitarist Glen Buxton who died...
Paul Stanley Explains Why Jimmy Page Is More Than Just a Guitar Player
KISS mainstay Paul Stanley recently sang the praises of Led Zeppelin guitar icon Jimmy Page, saying the rocker is more than just a guitar player. The KISS commendation came aboard KISS Kruise XI, the 2022 edition of KISS' signature vacation cruise that just completed its first trek from Los Angeles to Mexico last week. It again set sail from L.A. to Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico, on Oct. 29.
AC/DC’s Brian Johnson releases new memoir; says he’d “love to” record and tour again with band
Brian Johnson’s new memoir The Lives of Brian was released Tuesday. In a new Rolling Stone interview, the AC/DC frontman chats about the book while also revealing his feelings about recording and touring with the band again. Regarding the possibility of making a new AC/DC album and hitting the...
10 Greatest Deathcore Bands
A little over 15 years ago, Job for a Cowboy released their Doom EP and, all of a sudden, deathcore became the next big thing in metal. Deathcore has brought some of the heaviest music of the 21st century. Combining the monstrous gutturals of death metal and the rhythm-heavy chugging of metalcore, deathcore created a new scene of hugely popular bands. Though Job for a Cowboy would shed their deathcore shell and emerge as a death metal band, their debut EP became one of the most influential metal records of the 2000s.
Former Journey Singer Steve Perry Reveals First-Ever Original Holiday Song ‘Maybe This Year’
Ex-Journey singer Steve Perry has released a heart-tugging original holiday song, "Maybe This Year." His first-ever original Christmas tune is newly-added to the album The Season (Deluxe Edition.) Perry released The Season last year around this time with covers of eight Christmas classics. On the Deluxe Edition, he tacks on...
How 1 Christmas Gift to John Lennon’s Ex-wife Was Echoed in a Beatles Song
John Lennon wrote songs for the Beatles, also writing a Christmas card for his then-girlfriend with a similar sentiment to 'She Loves You' by the rock band.
Motley Crue Guitarist Mick Mars to Retire From Touring (EXCLUSIVE)
Motley Crue guitarist and founding member Mick Mars will no longer tour with the band, although he will continue as a member, a rep for the musician tells Variety. The full statement reads: Mick Mars, co-founder and lead guitarist of the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe for the past 41 years, has announced today that due to his ongoing painful struggle with Ankylosing Spondylitis (A.S.), he will no longer be able to tour with the band. Mick will continue as a member of the band, but can no longer handle the rigors of the road. A.S. is an extremely painful and crippling...
Duran Duran Guitarist Andy Taylor Has Stage 4 Cancer, Unable To Join Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction
Founding Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor has stage 4 prostate cancer, it was revealed during the group’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction speech on Saturday night. Stage 4 means the cancer has spread to other organs or parts of the body. It is considered the most serious stage of the disease. Taylor was diagnosed four years ago. Taylor, age 61, was too ill to attend Duran Duran’s induction ceremony on Saturday night. But he provided a letter that was read by frontman Simon Le Bon. “Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease and of course, we...
How Paul Stanley Got Over His Issues With Gene Simmons Is Actually Good Advice for Us All
Though they may have been in a band together coming up on 50 years, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons aren't always in rhythm with each other on a personal level. But during the recent KISS Kruise, Stanley opened up to the audience about his relationship with Simmons and how he's found his way to accept the things about his cohort that used to drive him crazy, and it's a good piece of advice that we could all apply to our own lives.
