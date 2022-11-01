Weavr, a London-headquartered technology provider that empowers businesses with plug-and-play embedded finance solutions, sets up in Singapore as part of its mission to make embedded financial services available to any digital business. Backed by a US$40m Series A led by American investment firm Tiger Global, the official launch of Weavr in Singapore will be announced this week at the Singapore Fintech Festival at the Singapore Expo, wherein Weavr will be part of the United Kingdom (UK) Trade Mission pavilion led by the UK Department for International Trade.

