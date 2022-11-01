Read full article on original website
marinelink.com
Teekay Names Speers EVP & CFO
Teekay Corporation announced Vince Lok’s retirement as Teekay’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective January 1, 2023, after nearly 30 years with the company, including the past 16 years as Teekay’s Group CFO. Upon Lok’s retirement, Brody Speers, Vice President, Finance & Treasurer, will be...
accesslifthandlers.com
JLG appoints new marketing director
Sara Vincent has been appointed as the new director of marketing in North America and Latin America at Oshkosh’s Access segment, which includes JLG, with its MEWPs and telehandlers, as well as Jerr-Dan towing and recovery equipment. Vincent brings nearly 20 years of communications and marketing experience to the...
freightwaves.com
J.B. Hunt executive pushes ‘network of networks’ to end supply chain disconnects
Supply chain practitioners need to step up their efforts to develop connected ecosystems if they want to remove stubborn waste and inefficiencies from their networks, one of J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ top executives said Tuesday. Keynoting FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Spencer Frazier, J.B. Hunt’s...
mrobusinesstoday.com
Dr. Jörg Schuler appointed as the new CEO of Diehl Aviation
Dr. Jörg Schuler will play a crucial role in Diehl Aviation’s decision to reposition itself according to Strategic Business Segments in the wake of the crisis in the aviation industry. Diehl Aviation, is a supplier in the global aerospace business and a major supplier of aircraft systems and...
rigzone.com
ADNOC, GAIL Pen LNG Collaboration Agreements
ADNOC and GAIL signed an MoU to explore collaboration opportunities in LNG supply and decarbonization, including short- and long-term LNG sales agreements. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and GAIL signed an MoU to explore collaboration opportunities in LNG supply and decarbonization, including short- and long-term LNG sales agreements. The agreement...
itsecuritywire.com
Crawford & Company® collaborates with the Generali Group
Crawford & Company® (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations, has today announced a partnership with Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.® (Generali®) to provide specialist cyber incident response and loss adjusting services globally.
ffnews.com
Stenn Appoints New Chief People & Culture Officer
Stenn, the financing platform for global SMEs, today announces the appointment of Fozia Raja as Chief People and Culture Officer. Stenn continues to invest in high-quality industry talent as it scales rapidly and builds a central team from its new head offices in London. This new role will support Stenn’s...
TOTUS Welcomes Eric Thiegs as Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022-- TOTUS Gift Card Management, a rapidly growing company chartered to provide gift card issuance and comprehensive program management solutions for brands, has named Eric Thiegs as Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. Thiegs brings 24 years of experience in the payments, loyalty, and stored value industries as an entrepreneurial leader whose partnerships have helped scores of brands, hundreds of organizations, and 100+ million North American consumers receive incentives, rewards, and promotions across the coupon, digital currency, and gift card mediums. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005554/en/ Eric Thiegs - TOTUS SVP of Strategic Partnerships (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
TouchBistro Raises $150 Million From Francisco Partners to Accelerate Growth and Pursue Strategic Acquisitions
TouchBistro, a leading restaurant management platform transforming the restaurant category, announced the completion of CAD$150 million in growth financing from Francisco Partners, a leading global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology businesses. The funds will be used by TouchBistro to accelerate the company’s growth initiatives, including expanding product offerings, core services, and strategic acquisitions as it continues to meet the evolving needs of its customers.
Ricardo to Work with InoBat to Supply Battery Systems for Electrification Programmes for High Performance Automotive Vehicles
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- As part of its mission to support the decarbonisation of the global transport and energy sectors, Ricardo, a global strategic environmental and engineering consultancy company with specialisms in niche manufacturing and industrial engineering, has signed a memorandum of understanding with InoBat, a pioneer of premium electric vehicle battery R&D, engineering, production and recycling, to jointly supply battery cells, modules and packs to high performance automotive manufacturers for their electrification programmes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005792/en/ Ricardo partners with InoBat on electric vehicle battery development (Photo: Business Wire)
prestigeonline.com
Prestige Next-Gen CEO: Punnapa Techarojkul, Owner and CEO of Slim Wellness Asia
In our ‘Next-Gen CEO’ series, Prestige sits down with young CEOs who are redefining what it means to be business leaders in in the kingdom. In this edition, Punnapa Techarojkul, Owner and CEO of Slim Wellness Asia, formerly known as Slim Concept, discusses how she hopes to maintain the success she has built out of her passion for the beauty and wellness industries.
Campbell Appoints Senior Divisional Leaders to Drive Continued Growth
CAMDEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) today announced key management changes to support the company’s continued growth and accelerate progress against its multi-year strategic plan. Mick Beekhuizen has been appointed President – Meals & Beverages. He will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer until a successor to this role is named. Chris Foley, currently President – Meals & Beverages, will become President – Snacks. These changes are effective immediately. Both will continue to report to Campbell President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Clouse. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005914/en/ Mick Beekhuizen (Photo: Business Wire)
ffnews.com
Weavr expands to Singapore, bringing embedded finance to the region’s businesses
Weavr, a London-headquartered technology provider that empowers businesses with plug-and-play embedded finance solutions, sets up in Singapore as part of its mission to make embedded financial services available to any digital business. Backed by a US$40m Series A led by American investment firm Tiger Global, the official launch of Weavr in Singapore will be announced this week at the Singapore Fintech Festival at the Singapore Expo, wherein Weavr will be part of the United Kingdom (UK) Trade Mission pavilion led by the UK Department for International Trade.
aircargoweek.com
SEKO Logistics appoints Hans Hickler as President of the Americas
SEKO Logistics (SEKO) has announced the hiring of Hans Hickler as President of the Americas. In this role, Hickler will have profit and loss (P&L) operating authority and responsibility for the Americas region including people growth and commercial development, operations and customer experience, cash management and compliance and regulatory. Hickler...
salestechstar.com
LiveVox Names John DiLullo Chief Executive Officer
-Louis Summe to Transition to Vice Chairman on LiveVox Board. -Provides Preliminary Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Updated Full Year 2022 Guidance. LiveVox Holdings, Inc., a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools, announced that John DiLullo, a 30-year technology industry veteran, has been named Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Louis Summe, the Company’s co-founder and CEO from 2000 to 2022, will continue to serve on the Board of Directors and become Vice Chairman, and will lead a newly-formed Product and Technology Committee.
fundselectorasia.com
Fidelity appoints southeast Asia and Singapore country head
Fidelity International has appointed Sabrina Gan as head of southeast Asia and country head of Singapore, subject to regulatory approval. In her new role, she will be responsible for delivering continued growth across client channels for Fidelity’s business in southeast Asia. Her appointment follows on the heels of Lawrence...
helihub.com
ANRA Technologie appoints new Chief Strategy Officer
ANRA Technologies, a leader in integrated airspace, mission management and delivery systems for uncrewed aircraft, announced the appointment of Brent Klavon to Chief Strategy Officer. In his new role, Mr. Klavon’s responsibilities will expand to include additional investment decision-making, strategic planning, and risk management. He will continue to oversee all global operations matters and the execution of all transactions.
freightwaves.com
E-commerce platform BoxC hires military mail operations and DHL veteran
Global logistics platform BoxC has appointed former industry and military veteran Mark Waverek as director of business development to steer the growth of its e-commerce solution. “We’re very excited to have someone with Mark’s pedigree and experience driving growth in international e-commerce markets,” said CEO Michael Pakula. “His unique global...
AdWeek
VMLY&R Names Abbie Baehr Chief Strategy Officer for the New York Office
VMLY&R has appointed Abbie Baehr as chief strategy officer of the New York office, further expanding the agency’s executive strategic leadership. The role adds strategic leadership for the flagship office, which features key client accounts including Dell, New Balance, Coca-Cola, Colgate, Advil and Ford. Baehr will report to Ian...
US News and World Report
AI Chip Startup SiMa.ai Launches Auto Business With Former Bosch, Mercedes Executive
OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) - Silicon Valley-based AI chip startup SiMa.ai on Thursday said it is entering the automotive industry and has recruited Harald Kroeger, a former executive at top tier auto supplier Bosch and Mercedes Benz, to lead that business. Kroeger, who is on the board of electric pickup truck...
