ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MySanAntonio

Houston mayor discloses that he had cancer surgery, therapy

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner revealed Wednesday that he underwent surgery and six weeks of radiation therapy during the summer for bone cancer in his jaw. Turner made the disclosure during a question-and-answer session after he delivered his annual State of the City address, the Houston Chronicle reported. Turner said he underwent nine hours of surgery on July 30 to remove the osteosarcoma.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston’s oldest hospital for Black patients to be renovated, re-opened as county health facility

The first non-profit healthcare facility in Houston for African Americans is getting renovated after it closed in 2015. The Houston Negro Hospital opened in 1926, which allowed trained physicians to work and provide care to African Americans and their families. In 1961, the name was changed to what is now Riverside General Hospital in Third Ward.
HOUSTON, TX
kogt.com

Dupree Jumps Into Law Enforcement

West Orange-Stark Alumni, Jared K. Dupree, began his next phase of life with a career in law enforcement on Monday, October 17, 2022 and became a full time sworn police officer of the Houston Police Department, the fourth largest city in the United States. Jared completed a six (6) month police cadet training in the #255th class with HPD, excelling in physical fitness, exam testing, and defense training. After successfully completing the TCOLE Exam (Texas Commission on Law Enforcement), Jared was assigned to the HPD – Westside Division.
HOUSTON, TX
hotelnewsresource.com

La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Houston Energy Corridor Houston, Texas Sold

HVS Brokerage & Advisory announced the sale of the 77-key La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Houston Energy Corridor, located at 2451 Shadow View Lane, Houston, Texas 77077. The limited-service hotel property, built in 2010, was sold through a traditional marketing process. The hotel was purchased by Venture One Hospitality LLC, based in Louisiana, from Shadowbriar Hospitality LLC, based in Houston, Texas. The buyer has secured a long-term franchise license agreement with Wyndham and plans to complete the brand-mandated change-of-ownership PIP.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Grant to help ID needs, improvements in Houston’s Settegast neighborhood

A $27,000 grant awarded to the Urban Land Institute is helping the Harris County Public Health Department identify and help improve housing health issues for those in Houston’s Settegast neighborhood. The historically Black community is located in Houston's northeast side. Elizabeth Van Horn of Harris County Public Health said...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston spot ranked one of the best Italian restaurants in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of Italian food we know your mind goes to pizza, pasta, bread, meatballs, wine, and much more of the world’s favorite foods. These foods can be found all across the world and if you want the very best in the entire world, Italy is your place to be, but if you’re in the U.S., where are you supposed to go? New York, New Jersey, Chicago? Well, sure, but we checked out a report of the best Italian restaurants around the country for you to venture to from Gayot, The Guide to the Good Life.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Alvin teacher Michelle Reynolds found alive in New Orleans, police say

Michelle Reynolds, the Houston-area schoolteacher who was reported missing in September, was found alive Tuesday in New Orleans, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Danny Lares with the sheriff’s office said Reynolds “was well and turned over to her family.” Lares said the family requested that no...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Fort Bend Star

Kelsey-Seybold begins work on new Fort Bend campus

Crews have broken ground on Kelsey-Seybold’s new central campus in Fort Bend County. Officials with the health organization gathered earlier this month to celebrate the groundbreaking on the clinic’s expansion in Sugar Land, according to a news release. As part of the expansion, Kesley-Seybold will construct a 135,000-square-foot...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Migos rapper TakeOff killed outside bowling alley in downtown Houston, AP confirms

HOUSTON — Migos rapper TakeOff died after he was shot outside of a bar in downtown Houston early Tuesday, a representative confirmed to the Associated Press. Kirsnick Khari Ball, known as TakeOff, was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset. A representative for members of Migos, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed the death to The Associated Press.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston Eye Associates to host ribbon-cutting ceremony in Pearland

The store offers comprehensive eye exams, LASIK, contacts and glasses. (Courtesy Pexels) Houston Eye Associates will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Pearland Chamber of Commerce Nov. 10 from 10-11 a.m. at 10907 Memorial Hermann Drive, Ste. 150. The ceremony will be celebrating the eye care company’s newest optical retail store and newest ophthalmologist. The eye care center, medical clinic and optical shop provides comprehensive eye exams, LASIK, contacts and glasses. 281-582-9100. www.houstoneye.com.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy