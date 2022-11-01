Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
Houston mayor discloses that he had cancer surgery, therapy
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner revealed Wednesday that he underwent surgery and six weeks of radiation therapy during the summer for bone cancer in his jaw. Turner made the disclosure during a question-and-answer session after he delivered his annual State of the City address, the Houston Chronicle reported. Turner said he underwent nine hours of surgery on July 30 to remove the osteosarcoma.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston’s oldest hospital for Black patients to be renovated, re-opened as county health facility
The first non-profit healthcare facility in Houston for African Americans is getting renovated after it closed in 2015. The Houston Negro Hospital opened in 1926, which allowed trained physicians to work and provide care to African Americans and their families. In 1961, the name was changed to what is now Riverside General Hospital in Third Ward.
Missing Houston woman Michelle Reynolds found safe in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A missing Texas woman has been found alive in New Orleans. According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, Michelle Reynolds was found "alive and well" by the Louisiana State Police. Reynolds, a 48-year-old teacher, was reported missing on Sept. 22. Her family tracked her car to...
kogt.com
Dupree Jumps Into Law Enforcement
West Orange-Stark Alumni, Jared K. Dupree, began his next phase of life with a career in law enforcement on Monday, October 17, 2022 and became a full time sworn police officer of the Houston Police Department, the fourth largest city in the United States. Jared completed a six (6) month police cadet training in the #255th class with HPD, excelling in physical fitness, exam testing, and defense training. After successfully completing the TCOLE Exam (Texas Commission on Law Enforcement), Jared was assigned to the HPD – Westside Division.
hotelnewsresource.com
La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Houston Energy Corridor Houston, Texas Sold
HVS Brokerage & Advisory announced the sale of the 77-key La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Houston Energy Corridor, located at 2451 Shadow View Lane, Houston, Texas 77077. The limited-service hotel property, built in 2010, was sold through a traditional marketing process. The hotel was purchased by Venture One Hospitality LLC, based in Louisiana, from Shadowbriar Hospitality LLC, based in Houston, Texas. The buyer has secured a long-term franchise license agreement with Wyndham and plans to complete the brand-mandated change-of-ownership PIP.
WATCH: Houston police seek shooters in Migos rapper slaying
HOUSTON (AP) — The fatal shooting of the rapper Takeoff has Houston police asking for the public’s help in identifying who opened fire outside a bowling alley early Tuesday, killing the 28-year-old member of the Grammy-nominated trio Migos and wounding two other people. Watch the police briefing in...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Grant to help ID needs, improvements in Houston’s Settegast neighborhood
A $27,000 grant awarded to the Urban Land Institute is helping the Harris County Public Health Department identify and help improve housing health issues for those in Houston’s Settegast neighborhood. The historically Black community is located in Houston's northeast side. Elizabeth Van Horn of Harris County Public Health said...
New Houston smashburger joint looks like real-life New York City bodega
Abbas Dhanani's new Burger Bodega restaurant looks like a real-life New York City bodega.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Mayor Sylvester Turner says he was diagnosed with cancer, underwent radiation treatment over summer
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Wednesday that he was treated for osteosarcoma – a type of bone cancer – in his jaw this summer. Turner told the audience gathered for the annual State of the City address that he had six weeks of radiation treatment from August to September.
WBUR
'Black girl magic' Texas judicial candidates that campaigned together in 2018 run again in 2022
Four years ago, 17 Black women were elected as judges in Harris County, Texas — home to Houston — marking a record 19 on the bench there. Their campaign was known as "Harris County Black Girl Magic." This year, 15 of those elected in 2018 are up for re-election.
cw39.com
HPD Chief to meet with local hip hop community after Migos rap member, Takeoff, is killed in Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) Members of rap group Migos, Takeoff, was confirmed as the victim involved in a fatal downtown Houston shooting. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said he has heard from other artists in the rap entertainment industry whom he knows personally and have reached out. When hip hop gets a...
cw39.com
Houston spot ranked one of the best Italian restaurants in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of Italian food we know your mind goes to pizza, pasta, bread, meatballs, wine, and much more of the world’s favorite foods. These foods can be found all across the world and if you want the very best in the entire world, Italy is your place to be, but if you’re in the U.S., where are you supposed to go? New York, New Jersey, Chicago? Well, sure, but we checked out a report of the best Italian restaurants around the country for you to venture to from Gayot, The Guide to the Good Life.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Alvin teacher Michelle Reynolds found alive in New Orleans, police say
Michelle Reynolds, the Houston-area schoolteacher who was reported missing in September, was found alive Tuesday in New Orleans, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Danny Lares with the sheriff’s office said Reynolds “was well and turned over to her family.” Lares said the family requested that no...
Deion Sanders forbids Jackson St from leaving Houston hotel
JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Jackson State coach Deion Sanders has forbidden his players from leaving the team hotel while they're in Houston for Saturday's game against Texas Southern after the rapper Takeoff was fatally shot in the city early Tuesday. Houston police said the 28-year-old member of...
KHOU
VERIFY: Harris County voters need 2 forever stamps for mail-in ballots
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — With elections officially underway, the deadline for sending in your mail-in ballot looms closer and closer. To make sure it's received on time, you'll want to make sure you've got enough stamps. Our VERIFY team was asked, "Is it true Harris County voters will need...
Fort Bend Star
Kelsey-Seybold begins work on new Fort Bend campus
Crews have broken ground on Kelsey-Seybold’s new central campus in Fort Bend County. Officials with the health organization gathered earlier this month to celebrate the groundbreaking on the clinic’s expansion in Sugar Land, according to a news release. As part of the expansion, Kesley-Seybold will construct a 135,000-square-foot...
Migos rapper TakeOff killed outside bowling alley in downtown Houston, AP confirms
HOUSTON — Migos rapper TakeOff died after he was shot outside of a bar in downtown Houston early Tuesday, a representative confirmed to the Associated Press. Kirsnick Khari Ball, known as TakeOff, was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset. A representative for members of Migos, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed the death to The Associated Press.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County early voting trends after first week favor Republicans, analyst says
Early voting turnout in Harris County has decreased compared to the record-setting midterm election in 2018, and higher percentages of older voters are going to the polls so far this year, according to Rice University political science professor Bob Stein. He said the trends could be considered an early win...
Click2Houston.com
It’s back! Texas Winter Lights returns to light up downtown Houston this November at Marriott Marquis Houston
HOUSTON – One of downtown Houston’s most popular holiday events is back again!. Texas Winter Lights will return to Altitude Rooftop and Pool located within Marriott Marquis Houston, 1777 Walker Street. Guests can enjoy the Texas-shaped lazy river and pool area heated to 80 degrees as well as...
Houston Eye Associates to host ribbon-cutting ceremony in Pearland
The store offers comprehensive eye exams, LASIK, contacts and glasses. (Courtesy Pexels) Houston Eye Associates will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Pearland Chamber of Commerce Nov. 10 from 10-11 a.m. at 10907 Memorial Hermann Drive, Ste. 150. The ceremony will be celebrating the eye care company’s newest optical retail store and newest ophthalmologist. The eye care center, medical clinic and optical shop provides comprehensive eye exams, LASIK, contacts and glasses. 281-582-9100. www.houstoneye.com.
