His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Obituary: Byron J. Hall
Byron J Hall, age 94, of Portsmouth, RI, passed peacefully on October 19th, 2022, at his home with family at his side. He is survived by his wife of 71 years Nancy (Bissell) Hall, and his four children: Gail, Byron “Skip” and wife Leslie; Mark, and Laurie Berry and husband Mark. He was also blessed with 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, who fondly referred to him as “Gummy”. Byron was born in Providence and raised in Clayville, RI, and later raised his family in Reading, MA until his retirement, when he and Nancy relocated to their beloved Portsmouth, RI.
Obituary: Joan E. Soares
Joan E. (Randall) Soares, 81 passed away peacefully on November 1, 2022, at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, RI. Born in Newport, RI on May 18, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Marie (Niland) Randall. Joan was the youngest of five children and was predeceased by her husband, John R. Soares both parents, her brother Fr. John Randall, her sister Sr. Mary Randall, SSJ.
Obituary: John B. Peckham
John B. Peckham, 89, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away at home with his family by his side on November 2, 2022. He was the husband of Anne L. (Johnson) Peckham. John was born in Newport, RI, to the late James and Henrietta (Chase) Peckham. John is survived by his...
Lippitt House Museum to host ‘House at Work Tour’ on Nov. 19
Want to see areas not usually open to the public at Lippitt House Museum? On Saturday, November 19, Lippitt House Museum staff are offering a special tour experience sharing details of the working lives of the servants and exploring the back-of-the-house 19th century mechanical systems that made life comfortable for Providence’s Lippitt family.
Miantonomi Park Tower will be open to the public on Nov. 11
The City of Newport today announced that the Miantonomi Park Tower will be open to the public on Friday, November 11, 2022, from 11 am to 1 pm in observance of Veterans Day. This event, which is being organized by the City, Miantonomi Park Commission, and the Aquidneck Land Trust, aims to recognize the historical significance of the tower as a memorial to the Veterans of World War I.
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Nov. 5 – 12)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates. November 6 – 12, 2022. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge: There...
Child & Family’s 39th Annual Taste of Newport was a great success
Child & Family would like to thank their Community Partners, Tasting Station Partners, silent auction item donors, and everyone else that contributed to the success of their 39th Annual Taste of Newport held on Sunday, October 23, 2022. The agency, which provides programs and services for vulnerable children, families, and older adults throughout Rhode Island, exceeded their goal by collecting over $122,000!
Kittens available for adoption in Providence
Stacker compiled a list of kittens available for adoption in Providence on Petfinder. You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Providence that require a bachelor’s degree. – Breed: Domestic Short Hair, Tuxedo (mixed) – Petfinder. Delta (ALM-fostered in New England) – Gender: Female. – Breed: Tabby, Domestic Short Hair...
Open Houses: 26 homes to check out in Newport County this weekend
On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, October 29 – 30, 2022. In the market for a home or have questions about the home-buying process? Contact me or visit my Digital Buyer Consult website for more information.
Bold Point Park Groundbreaking – Concert pavilion expected to open in 2024
East Providence town officials including Mayor Bob DaSilva joined Governor Dan McKee and renowned concert promoter Don Law for a groundbreaking ceremony at Bold Point Park Friday morning November 4. The seasonal concert venue is being upgraded to a full-size amphitheater that is expected to be completed in 2024. The...
Coronet to leave IYRS, Mystic Seaport and Museum to restore the 1885 Schooner Yacht
Coronet, which has been under restoration at IYRS School of Technology and Trades since 1995, is leaving Newport. The Henry B. du Pont Preservation Shipyard at Mystic Seaport Museum is preparing to receive a massive restoration project later this month, according to a press release today from IYRS. Coronet, the...
Residential Properties lists an updated ranch in Portsmouth for $550,000
This turn-key, renovated property is centrally located in Portsmouth with easy access to Route 24, the High School, and shopping. Stepping inside this updated Ranch, you are greeted by wealth of natural light pouring in from the large single French doors at the side, back, and front of the home. The kitchen is updated with gorgeous black granite countertops, a marble center island, and a separate dining area. The open concept design provides a bright open feel, perfect for entertaining or just being at home with family. In total, the home offers 3 bedrooms and two completely renovated full bathrooms. Outside, the landscaping and gardens in the backyard provide privacy, textures, and color from Spring until Fall.
Counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
