‘We Have to Focus on Ourselves and Get Better’
Kansas State made history this past Saturday. The Wildcats intend to not allow it to impact this Saturday. The Wildcats come off a 48-0 win over then-No. 9 Oklahoma State, which was the largest win ever by a lower-ranked team over a higher-ranked AP Top 10 team. The most dominant win ever by K-State over a top-10 opponent catapulted the Wildcats to No. 13 in the AP poll this week.
K-State Discusses Texas Game at Weekly Press Conference
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and select players met with members of the media on Tuesday inside the Vanier Family Football Complex as No. 13 Kansas State takes on Texas this Saturday in a nighttime matchup inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Links to video and audio of Klieman's press conference – which was streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – are above in addition to an audio link of player breakout interviews. A transcript of Klieman's opening statement is below.
Impressive Start Propels K-State Past Washburn in Exhibition Play
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State used an impressive first-half start to extend its winning streak in exhibition play to 28 games at home in a 76-49 victory over Washburn on Tuesday night before 6,800 fans at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats have not lost an exhibition game at home since...
