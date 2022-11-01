Kansas State made history this past Saturday. The Wildcats intend to not allow it to impact this Saturday. The Wildcats come off a 48-0 win over then-No. 9 Oklahoma State, which was the largest win ever by a lower-ranked team over a higher-ranked AP Top 10 team. The most dominant win ever by K-State over a top-10 opponent catapulted the Wildcats to No. 13 in the AP poll this week.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO