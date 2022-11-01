Read full article on original website
WVNews
The wave of the future
At some point in the future, West Virginians will look back and realize it all started with Nucor. While the Mountain State has had economic successes during the Gov. Jim Justice administration, the Nucor sheet steel mill being built in Mason County is the one that drew immediate attention on the economic development spectrum.
WVNews
Blue Angels get five named to all-conference lists
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Gallia Academy volleyball team had a slew of players named to the All-Ohio Valley Conference lists. Headlining the names was senior Regan Wilcoxon, who was named Player of the Year.
WVNews
Improbable comeback lifts Trailblazers past Rio
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — For the opening two sets of Friday night's River States Conference women's volleyball matchup, the University of Rio Grande steamrolled host Ohio Christian University. Then, just as quickly, the wheels fell off the RedStorm's wagon.
WVNews
Liberty volleyball reaches new heights, but Philip Barbour reigns again
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The very top of Class AA volleyball’s Region II hasn’t changed one bit. But there is one newcomer ready to represent the area at the state tournament. Regional tournament host and defending champion Philip Barbour cruised to a pair of straight-set wins...
WVNews
RedStorm hammers Harriers in season opener
RIO GRANDE, Ohio — For some, leaving the gym unhappy after a 31-point victory might be hard to fathom. But knowing what lies ahead for his team in terms of its non-conference schedule, University of Rio Grande head coach David Smalley couldn't help being disappointed with how his club closed out its season-opening 102-71 rout of Miami University-Hamilton, Wednesday night, in non-conference women's basketball action at the Newt Oliver Arena.
WVNews
Athletes of the week Lance Hensler and Brady Yonker gets Eagles' only touchdown in playoff loss
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — Each week, the River Cities Tribune wants to recognize a local athlete for superior performance on the field, track, course or court. This week, the honor goes to Eastern football's Lance Hensler and Brady Yonker.
