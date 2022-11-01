Kenneth John Runyan, 59, of Greensburg, passed away at 5:40 a.m. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at his residence. He was born on March 3, 1963 in Connersville, Indiana the son of William O. & Mary Ann (Hardebeck) Runyan. He had lived most of his life in Decatur County. Kenneth was a 1981 graduate of South Decatur High School and was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He enjoyed coon and squirrel hunting and his animals. Survivors include his mother, Mary Ann Runyan of Greensburg; a sister, Teresa Ann Runyan of Greensburg; brothers, William E. (Karen) Runyan, Ronald J. (Marcia) Runyan and Thomas Joseph Runyan all of Greensburg; nephews, Steve (Macy) Runyan and Matt Runyan; nieces, Libby (Chris) Houpey, Amber Boice, Destiny Runyan, Alyssa Runyan, Peyton Runyan and Bella Runyan; great niece, Savannah Houpey; great nephew, Weston Houpey; cousins, Karen & Jim Hardebeck and Pat Manlief. He was preceded in death by his father, William O. Runyan and a brother, Robert A. Runyan. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport with Father Binu Mathew officiating. Burial will follow at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Millhousen. A time of visitation will be held on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Memorial contributions may be made through the funeral home to the Millhousen Volunteer Fire Department or the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

