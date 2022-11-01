Read full article on original website
Betty Wuestefeld
Betty Wuestefeld Krey, 91 years old of Florence, KY, passed away peacefully Wednesday. morning, November 2, 2022. Growing up in Florence, Betty graduated from St. Henry Grade. School and High School. After high school she worked in downtown Cincinnati, often walking. from the KY side of the Ohio river, across...
John Walter Tice, 79
John Walter Tice, 79, of Indianapolis, passed away on November 1, 2022. He was born on November 13, 1942 in Morgantown, West Virginia, the son of Omar and Hildred (Wagoner). John was a 1961 graduate of Tuscola Community High School (IL) and then went on to attend Radiation Tech School through Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. John served two years in the US Army before returning to Indiana where he worked in the radiology field at various locations before joining St. John’s Hospital in Anderson as an X-Ray Machine Technician and repairman for 24 years before retiring in 2007. John married his wife Susan (Hodges) on July 17, 1999. The two spent 20 loving years together until Susan’s passing in 2019.
Kenneth John Runyan-59 of Greensburg
Kenneth John Runyan, 59, of Greensburg, passed away at 5:40 a.m. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at his residence. He was born on March 3, 1963 in Connersville, Indiana the son of William O. & Mary Ann (Hardebeck) Runyan. He had lived most of his life in Decatur County. Kenneth was a 1981 graduate of South Decatur High School and was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He enjoyed coon and squirrel hunting and his animals. Survivors include his mother, Mary Ann Runyan of Greensburg; a sister, Teresa Ann Runyan of Greensburg; brothers, William E. (Karen) Runyan, Ronald J. (Marcia) Runyan and Thomas Joseph Runyan all of Greensburg; nephews, Steve (Macy) Runyan and Matt Runyan; nieces, Libby (Chris) Houpey, Amber Boice, Destiny Runyan, Alyssa Runyan, Peyton Runyan and Bella Runyan; great niece, Savannah Houpey; great nephew, Weston Houpey; cousins, Karen & Jim Hardebeck and Pat Manlief. He was preceded in death by his father, William O. Runyan and a brother, Robert A. Runyan. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport with Father Binu Mathew officiating. Burial will follow at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Millhousen. A time of visitation will be held on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Memorial contributions may be made through the funeral home to the Millhousen Volunteer Fire Department or the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Jay F. Scudder Sr.
Jay F. Scudder, 65, of Aurora, Indiana, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born November 2, 1956, in Milan, IN, son of the late Earl E. Scudder and Nora (LeRichie) Scudder. Jay was a Master Welder and retired from AEP where he started back in...
Pretzer begins duties as Batesville Main Street Executive Director
Batesville, IN — Batesville Main Street has a new Executive Director. Amy Pretzer is an Ohio native who has lived in Batesville for the past year. She previously lived in Orlando, Florida where she worked in the student/youth travel industry, which she says involves dealing with vendors, restaurants, booking hotels, and other facets related to tourist attractions for students.
Decatur County 4-H receives $4 K donation
Greensburg, IN — Decatur County 4-H has received a $4,000 donation from Farm Credit Mid-America in Greensburg. The donation will go toward helping the growth and progression of the livestock projects at the 4-H Fair. “It is exciting when businesses, like Farm Credit Mid-America, retain their local and intimate...
Holdsworth Entertainment Pavilion in Versailles opens Friday with live music
Versailles, IN — Construction is wrapping up this week on the Holdsworth Entertainment Pavilion in Versailles, and the community plans to celebrate with live music. Community members are being encouraged to grab their lawn chairs and coolers and head to the Courthouse Square this Friday (November 4) for entertainment by Hippie Fingers from 6-8 pm.
Jaisle, Ringer in contention for player of the week award
A couple of local high school football players are in the running for the Southern Indiana Sports Network’s Player of the Week Award. Batesville sophomore Quarterback Will Jaisle passed for 172 yards and 2 touchdowns and ran for another 126 yards and 2 more schools in the Bulldogs’ 35-34 Class 3 A Sectional 31 semifinal win over Indian Creek last Friday.
Lammers Pike to be closed Thursday and Friday for road construction
— Lammers Pike will be closed between State Road 46 and Village Road Thursday, November 3 and Friday, November 4 from 8 am until 4 pm both days for road construction. The City of Batesville reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions, and consider worker safety when traveling through active construction zones.
South Ripley grad earns 2nd Team All-Horizon League Cross Country honors
Congratulations to Versailles native, South Ripley High School graduate, and Northern Kentucky University women’s cross country runner Megan Cole, who earned 2nd Team All-Horizon League honors at the 2022 Horizon League Cross Country Championships at Rochester, Michigan last Saturday, October 29. Cole placed 12th overall with a time of...
Fall property taxes due November 10
Southeastern IN — We have this reminder that fall property taxes are due on November 10. Tax statements can be dropped off or mailed to your county treasurer’s office. The Ripley County Treasurer’s office is open Monday through Friday from 8 am until 4 pm for in-person payments.
