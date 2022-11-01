Read full article on original website
Alpha Phi hosts Thankful 5K to honor two members that passed away
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Alpha Phi hosted its Thankful 5K race on UVA Grounds Sunday, November 6. The sorority says this race is to honor two members who passed away during their time at the University of Virginia. The event also raised money for students. “It’s really touching to see...
Start a Spark of Central Virginia dedicates fundraiser to keeping families warm this winter
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Eastwood Farm and Winery hosted Start A Spark of Central Virginia Sunday, November 6. Donations from the event are going toward keeping families warm this winter. Organizers Shawn and Kelley Metcalf have owned a tree care service business for the last 40 years. “We found about...
UVA holds annual “Pancakes for Parkinson’s” event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, October 5, the University of Virginia held its annual Pancakes for Parkinson’s breakfast. The student-led event raises funds for Parkinson’s research and provides free pancakes to the community. “It’s a great opportunity to come together for Parkinson’s disease, or at least research,...
Charlottesville Area Riding Therapy holding annual student horse show
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Area Riding Therapy is having a big event on Saturday, November 5. The nonprofit offers therapeutic recreational horseback riding to children and adults with special needs in Charlottesville and surrounding areas. The event this weekend will give more than 30 students the chance to show...
HEARR partners with Yancey Community Center to hold annual health fair
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Health Equity and Access in Rural Regions (HEARR) partnered with the Yancey Community Center for its annual health fair. The event included educational games and provided resources such as health screenings and nutritional information. “We hope to bring resources to our rural communities. It’s really...
Free workshop discussed home energy efficiency basics
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cville Tool Library and Community Climate Collaborative presented a free workshop at Visible Records on home energy efficiency basics. Dan Morgan, an expert from the Local Energy Alliance Program (LEAP) helped people learn about energy efficient appliances and why it’s good to go solar. “One...
State Farm gives $20k to help build Southwood Homes with Habitat for Humanity
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A grant from State Farm is helping Habitat for Humanity fund a big project. The money will go towards building more houses in the Southwood Community. “We’ve been raising funds for this development since I guess for the past three years, so it’s been great to...
Local boy scouts help with Scouting for Food for BRAFB starting November 5
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The local boy scouts will be going door to door to hand out door hangers for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank as part of the Scouting for Food drive. On Saturday, November 5, the boy scouts will drop off the door hangers along with a...
Harrisonburg sees strong numbers in early voting for mid-term elections
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday marked the last day to early vote for the mid-term elections. Harrisonburg residents were out on Saturday casting their ballots before Tuesday’s election. “Yesterday we had around 330 people that came in which is the most we’ve had in one day in this election,”...
High School Football Playoff Pairings
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Class 5, Region D. #7 Albemarle (8-2) at #2 Mountain View (9-1) #7 Jefferson Forest (4-6) at #2 Louisa (10-0) #5 Amherst County (6-4) at #4 Orange County (8-2) #6 Western Albemarle (5-5) at #3 Salem (8-2) Class 3, Region C. #5 Turner Ashby (8-2) at...
Friday Night Fury: High school football scores & highlights, November 4th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday night:. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Charlottesville company creates early genetic test to predict heart disease
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s AMPEL BioSolutions has created a new blood test called Cardio Gene. It can predict who is at a higher risk for heart disease by looking at genes. “It’s a breakthrough discovery for the first-time identifying risk factors in inflammation and the immune system that...
Powerball jackpot breaks record ahead of Saturday drawing
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the Powerball jackpot hitting a new record high, people are getting ready to hear the lucky numbers, all in the hopes of winning big. “We have never seen a jackpot this high before in any game, so in a way, we’re kind of in uncharted territory here and it’s very exciting,” Virginia Lottery Spokesperson John Hagerty said.
