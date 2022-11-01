ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpha Phi hosts Thankful 5K to honor two members that passed away

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Alpha Phi hosted its Thankful 5K race on UVA Grounds Sunday, November 6. The sorority says this race is to honor two members who passed away during their time at the University of Virginia. The event also raised money for students. “It’s really touching to see...
UVA holds annual “Pancakes for Parkinson’s” event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, October 5, the University of Virginia held its annual Pancakes for Parkinson’s breakfast. The student-led event raises funds for Parkinson’s research and provides free pancakes to the community. “It’s a great opportunity to come together for Parkinson’s disease, or at least research,...
Charlottesville Area Riding Therapy holding annual student horse show

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Area Riding Therapy is having a big event on Saturday, November 5. The nonprofit offers therapeutic recreational horseback riding to children and adults with special needs in Charlottesville and surrounding areas. The event this weekend will give more than 30 students the chance to show...
HEARR partners with Yancey Community Center to hold annual health fair

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Health Equity and Access in Rural Regions (HEARR) partnered with the Yancey Community Center for its annual health fair. The event included educational games and provided resources such as health screenings and nutritional information. “We hope to bring resources to our rural communities. It’s really...
Free workshop discussed home energy efficiency basics

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cville Tool Library and Community Climate Collaborative presented a free workshop at Visible Records on home energy efficiency basics. Dan Morgan, an expert from the Local Energy Alliance Program (LEAP) helped people learn about energy efficient appliances and why it’s good to go solar. “One...
High School Football Playoff Pairings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Class 5, Region D. #7 Albemarle (8-2) at #2 Mountain View (9-1) #7 Jefferson Forest (4-6) at #2 Louisa (10-0) #5 Amherst County (6-4) at #4 Orange County (8-2) #6 Western Albemarle (5-5) at #3 Salem (8-2) Class 3, Region C. #5 Turner Ashby (8-2) at...
Powerball jackpot breaks record ahead of Saturday drawing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the Powerball jackpot hitting a new record high, people are getting ready to hear the lucky numbers, all in the hopes of winning big. “We have never seen a jackpot this high before in any game, so in a way, we’re kind of in uncharted territory here and it’s very exciting,” Virginia Lottery Spokesperson John Hagerty said.
