STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – At least 12 Starkville High School students are in the hospital after a bus rollover. The bus driver was airlifted to an area hospital. Two adults and 12 students were on the bus at the time of the accident, which happened near Highway 25 and Longview Road. The district said all of the students on the bus have minor injuries.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 5 DAYS AGO