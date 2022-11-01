ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

Norcold plant closures to impact more than 300 employees

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
SHELBY COUNTY — Last week, a company with facilities in both Darke and Shelby counties announced it would be closing the doors on both locations. Now, they’ve announced how many employees will be impacted.

Norcold LLC’s parent company, Thetford LLC, announced last week that the Norcold facilities in Gettysburg and Sidney would both shut down in the coming months.

358 employees will be laid off due to the closures, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filed. 258 of those employees are from the Sidney plant and 100 are from the Gettysburg plant.

Thetford will be transferring all United State refrigerator manufacturing “to other global company owned and operated manufacturing facilities,” a spokesperson said in a release announcing the closure last week.

“The decision to close the Norcold locations and utilize the company’s global manufacturing capabilities was difficult, but necessary due to the current economic challenges and ongoing labor constraints,” the spokesperson said in a release.

Alissa Reyes, Thetford North America Senior Vice President of Human Resources, said the impacted employees would be their “top priority” over the coming months.

“Where there is a skillset match, employees will be offered opportunities within the organization. In addition, we will be working with local employers and agencies to support them,” Reyes said.

The RV refrigerator production company has been in Sidney for nearly 60 years. Their Sidney location serves as their manufacturing offices, while the Gettysburg location serves as the company’s cooling unit manufacturing plant.

The WARN notice filed last week showed that the Gettysburg plant plans to close on Dec. 31, while the Sidney plant will shut down a month later on Jan. 31.

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
