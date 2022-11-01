ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Harvestella - Official Launch Trailer

Harvestella is available now on Nintendo Switch and Steam. Watch the launch trailer for this lifestyle simulation RPG to learn more about the game, meet the characters, see various locations from its fantasy world, combat, enemies, and more. Through the changing seasons, explore an imaginative world, tend your crops, make...
Netflix Is Rolling Out Its Ad-Supported Tier Across Different Markets; Here Is the List of Shows You Won’t Be Able to Watch in This Plan

Netflix just rolled out their ad-supported tier in select countries. The selected countries include; Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the UK and the US. This plan has been dubbed as Basic with Ads. It will include video quality upto 720p/HD and an average of 4-5 minutes of ads per hour. Netflix has been experimenting with cheaper mobile only plans for years to figure out a good balance.
Surviving the Aftermath: Shattered Hope - Official Release Trailer

Surviving the Aftermath: Shattered Hope DLC is available now on PC and consoles. Watch the launch trailer to see what to expect. The Moon is shattered, what was once a beacon of hope in the sky has now left survivors to deal with a new, catastrophic void. Use the Moon’s fragments to your advantage and make sure to keep your hopes up (literally) to survive.
Resident Evil Village: The Winters' Expansion Review

After beating Resident Evil Village the first time, I was extremely satisfied with how the horror story played out from start to finish. When Capcom announced it was making an expansion, I knew it would be a tough act to follow. Unfortunately, the three parts of the Winters' Expansion aren’t up to it. Its new campaign is extremely short, rushed, and does little to improve on Village’s story, and the new way to play the main game makes it less scary than it was the first time around. The main bright spot is the update to Mercenaries, which gives the people more of what we want: Lady Dimitrescu.
Save Room - Official Teaser Trailer

Save Room will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on November 11, 2022. Check out the relaxing trailer for this puzzle inventory management game inspired by survival horror, like Resident Evil 4.
Age of Empire IV Releases Official Companion Book

Age of Empires IV is the sequel to the highly appreciated historical strategy series of games. Recently we learned that Age of Mythology: Retold and Age of Empire Mobile have officially been announced. Lately they have just announced an Age of Empire Companion Book through their 25th Anniversary Celebration. Future...
Aussie Deals: God of War Ragnarok PS5 Consoles Go Live, Plus a 10/10 Day for Freebies!

Alright, let's get this red hot deal alert sorted. Because if history is anything to go by, those God of War Ragnarok PS5 console bundles just aren't going to last. Supporting evidence: the many 'perfect 10' review scores this sequel received at 3 a.m. local time. Ragnarok is indeed one of the hottest games of 2022 now. So quick-select your wallet and gather up some hacksilver.
Blood Bowl 3 - Official Release Date Trailer

Blood Bowl 3, the turn-based strategy sports game set in the Warhammer universe, will be available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on February 23, 2023. Check out the action-packed trailer for the release date reveal. In Blood Bowl 3, you take on the...
The Callisto Protocol Debuts Six-Part Prequel Podcast

The Callisto Protocol, an upcoming horror game from Striking Distance Studios is releasing on December 2, 2022. If that wait is too much to bear, Krafton, Striking Distance and IGN are here to help as we are partnering to release a scripted prequel podcast called The Callisto Protocol: Helix Station to get fans ready for the trip to Black Iron Prison on the Jovian moon Callisto.
Sparks of Hope The Diva and the Bookworm Quest

The Diva and the Bookworm is a Pristine Peaks side quest where Rabbid Peach and Rabbid Rosalina must work together to destroy eight Darkmess eyes and win a new weapon skin for Rabbid Peach in the process. This quest unlocks a bit later in your journey through Pristine Peaks, and it's a good idea to tackle it when you're at least three levels or more above the recommended level of 15.
The Entropy Centre Review

There's nothing quite like the feeling you get in a puzzle game when you look at the big picture and the solution to the whole stage comes to you all at once. And the clever challenges in The Entropy Centre provided me with a regular supply of those "Eureka!" moments. Its time-bending, first-person brain teasers weren't usually as challenging as I might have liked, but finding the solutions was always satisfying regardless. And it all comes wrapped in a fairly compelling, bittersweet story, too.
Sparks of Hope Midwinter Gateway Quest

Midwinter Gateway is a Pristine Peaks side quest with something special on offer aside from the usual coins and Star Bits. Successfully finish this combat trial for the mysterious Madam Bwahstrella, and you earn some Skill Prisms to power up your characters with. This Sparks of Hope guide walks you...
It Takes Two - Official Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer

It Takes Two is available now on Nintendo Switch. Get another look at this co-op action-adventure game in this Switch launch trailer. The Nintendo Switch version features new voice-overs in Japanese, French, German and Spanish, as well as subtitles in multiple languages. In It Takes Two, step into the shoes...
Genshin Adventurer's Trials Day 2 - Sequential Trial 2

Adventurer's Trials Day 2 introduces Sequential Trial 2 to the Genshin Impact 3.2 event, with a pinball game with Yelan and a combat trial with Nahida the Dendro Archon. Completing Sequential Trial 2 earns you more Primogems and some high-level Mondstadt talent books, and like the previous trial before it, you can team up with a friend to play in co-op.
HIdeo Kojima: 'Every Day I Am Approached by Ridiculous Offers To Buy Our Studio'

Hideo Kojima says that he’s been approached with some ridiculous monetary offers from other companies to buy his studio, Kojima Productions. However, he’s been rejecting all of them. On episode #10 on his Spotify podcast, Brain Structure, Kojima says, "We are indies, we have no affiliations whatsoever and...

