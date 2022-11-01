Read full article on original website
Harvestella - Official Launch Trailer
Harvestella is available now on Nintendo Switch and Steam. Watch the launch trailer for this lifestyle simulation RPG to learn more about the game, meet the characters, see various locations from its fantasy world, combat, enemies, and more. Through the changing seasons, explore an imaginative world, tend your crops, make...
Sony Follows Microsoft Xbox by Hiking Prices of PlayStation 5 Series Consoles in India; All You Need to Know
A day after Xbox hiked prices of its various gaming controllers, accessories and console, its competitor PlayStation has followed suit by increasing the price of the PlayStation 5 as well. As spotted by Indian Console Gamers, the ShopAtSC website now features the PlayStation 5 at an increased price of Rs....
Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet - Gimmighoul Official Trailer
This latest Pokemon trailer introduces Gimmighoul, the Coin Chest Pokémon. Gimmighoul hides all over the Paldea region, waiting for somebody to come across them.
Netflix Is Rolling Out Its Ad-Supported Tier Across Different Markets; Here Is the List of Shows You Won’t Be Able to Watch in This Plan
Netflix just rolled out their ad-supported tier in select countries. The selected countries include; Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the UK and the US. This plan has been dubbed as Basic with Ads. It will include video quality upto 720p/HD and an average of 4-5 minutes of ads per hour. Netflix has been experimenting with cheaper mobile only plans for years to figure out a good balance.
Surviving the Aftermath: Shattered Hope - Official Release Trailer
Surviving the Aftermath: Shattered Hope DLC is available now on PC and consoles. Watch the launch trailer to see what to expect. The Moon is shattered, what was once a beacon of hope in the sky has now left survivors to deal with a new, catastrophic void. Use the Moon’s fragments to your advantage and make sure to keep your hopes up (literally) to survive.
Resident Evil Village: The Winters' Expansion Review
After beating Resident Evil Village the first time, I was extremely satisfied with how the horror story played out from start to finish. When Capcom announced it was making an expansion, I knew it would be a tough act to follow. Unfortunately, the three parts of the Winters' Expansion aren’t up to it. Its new campaign is extremely short, rushed, and does little to improve on Village’s story, and the new way to play the main game makes it less scary than it was the first time around. The main bright spot is the update to Mercenaries, which gives the people more of what we want: Lady Dimitrescu.
Save Room - Official Teaser Trailer
Save Room will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on November 11, 2022. Check out the relaxing trailer for this puzzle inventory management game inspired by survival horror, like Resident Evil 4.
Age of Empire IV Releases Official Companion Book
Age of Empires IV is the sequel to the highly appreciated historical strategy series of games. Recently we learned that Age of Mythology: Retold and Age of Empire Mobile have officially been announced. Lately they have just announced an Age of Empire Companion Book through their 25th Anniversary Celebration. Future...
Powerful Underwater Volcano Sets New Record for Highest Debris Cloud in Recorded History
Debris from the January eruption of the Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano in the South Pacific was blasted into the air with such force that it actually reached the mesosphere, according to the results of a new scientific study. On January 15 earlier this year, the underwater Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano...
Aussie Deals: God of War Ragnarok PS5 Consoles Go Live, Plus a 10/10 Day for Freebies!
Alright, let's get this red hot deal alert sorted. Because if history is anything to go by, those God of War Ragnarok PS5 console bundles just aren't going to last. Supporting evidence: the many 'perfect 10' review scores this sequel received at 3 a.m. local time. Ragnarok is indeed one of the hottest games of 2022 now. So quick-select your wallet and gather up some hacksilver.
Blood Bowl 3 - Official Release Date Trailer
Blood Bowl 3, the turn-based strategy sports game set in the Warhammer universe, will be available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on February 23, 2023. Check out the action-packed trailer for the release date reveal. In Blood Bowl 3, you take on the...
The Callisto Protocol Debuts Six-Part Prequel Podcast
The Callisto Protocol, an upcoming horror game from Striking Distance Studios is releasing on December 2, 2022. If that wait is too much to bear, Krafton, Striking Distance and IGN are here to help as we are partnering to release a scripted prequel podcast called The Callisto Protocol: Helix Station to get fans ready for the trip to Black Iron Prison on the Jovian moon Callisto.
Sparks of Hope The Diva and the Bookworm Quest
The Diva and the Bookworm is a Pristine Peaks side quest where Rabbid Peach and Rabbid Rosalina must work together to destroy eight Darkmess eyes and win a new weapon skin for Rabbid Peach in the process. This quest unlocks a bit later in your journey through Pristine Peaks, and it's a good idea to tackle it when you're at least three levels or more above the recommended level of 15.
The Entropy Centre Review
There's nothing quite like the feeling you get in a puzzle game when you look at the big picture and the solution to the whole stage comes to you all at once. And the clever challenges in The Entropy Centre provided me with a regular supply of those "Eureka!" moments. Its time-bending, first-person brain teasers weren't usually as challenging as I might have liked, but finding the solutions was always satisfying regardless. And it all comes wrapped in a fairly compelling, bittersweet story, too.
Stranger Things Day 2022 Schedule Revealed, Includes 'Surprise Reveals About the Upcoming Season'
Stranger Things Day 2022 is officially arriving on November 6, 2022, and Netflix has shared the schedule of events that will help celebrate the big day, and it includes "surprise reveals about the upcoming season." November 6 is a special day in the world of Stranger Things as it was...
Sparks of Hope Midwinter Gateway Quest
Midwinter Gateway is a Pristine Peaks side quest with something special on offer aside from the usual coins and Star Bits. Successfully finish this combat trial for the mysterious Madam Bwahstrella, and you earn some Skill Prisms to power up your characters with. This Sparks of Hope guide walks you...
It Takes Two - Official Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer
It Takes Two is available now on Nintendo Switch. Get another look at this co-op action-adventure game in this Switch launch trailer. The Nintendo Switch version features new voice-overs in Japanese, French, German and Spanish, as well as subtitles in multiple languages. In It Takes Two, step into the shoes...
AMD FSR 3 Coming in 2023 With Fluid Motion Frame Technology as the Company Unveils Technical Partnerships With Ubisoft, The Callisto Protocol, Forspoken and More
AMD's “together we advance_gaming” event saw the unveiling of several new technological advancements in the world of graphic cards following the introduction of the Radeon RX 7000 series GPU series. Featuring a slew of new upgrades like the RDNA 3 architecture, AMD is looking to improve on its...
Genshin Adventurer's Trials Day 2 - Sequential Trial 2
Adventurer's Trials Day 2 introduces Sequential Trial 2 to the Genshin Impact 3.2 event, with a pinball game with Yelan and a combat trial with Nahida the Dendro Archon. Completing Sequential Trial 2 earns you more Primogems and some high-level Mondstadt talent books, and like the previous trial before it, you can team up with a friend to play in co-op.
HIdeo Kojima: 'Every Day I Am Approached by Ridiculous Offers To Buy Our Studio'
Hideo Kojima says that he’s been approached with some ridiculous monetary offers from other companies to buy his studio, Kojima Productions. However, he’s been rejecting all of them. On episode #10 on his Spotify podcast, Brain Structure, Kojima says, "We are indies, we have no affiliations whatsoever and...
