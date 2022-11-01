Read full article on original website
Howard's Heart provides holiday cheer for teens in foster careRose BakPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness planEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Election Day quickly approaching in Oregon as voters continue to return ballotsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County residents concerned over postcards urging them to voteEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Storm fells giant tree in Sellwood neighborhood, crushes car
PORTLAND, Ore. — The autumn storm that blew into Portland on Friday morning took out power to tens of thousands of people and gave the region a good soaking of rain throughout the day and into the night. It also toppled a large tree in one neighborhood near Southeast...
Adult man found dead Friday night in Lloyd District; police call death suspicious
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating a suspicious death in the Lloyd District Friday night. Police say just about 11:25 p.m., officers from North Precinct were sent to the 2200 block of Lloyd Center on a welfare check. When officers arrived they found an adult male dead. Because...
Missing 16-year-old Vancouver boy found safe Friday
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Officers found a 16-year-old who was reported as missing and endangered after he left his home early Thursday morning. The boy was last seen leaving his home on Northeast 144th Court at about 5 a.m. Thursday. He was last seen wearing a black and yellow North...
Crash closes Highway 99W between Sherwood and Newberg for several hours
PORTLAND, Ore. — Highway 99W was closed north of Newberg for a multiple-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Emergency responders were dispatched to 99W and NE Corral Creek Road at p.m. Fire officials with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue say three vehicles were involved. One person had to be cut out...
With 7-month-old sick, family warns of RSV dangers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Seven-month-old Ariella is fighting for her life. Her mother, Mya Walker, said she's in critical condition at Doernbecher Children's Hospital, struggling to overcome a serious respiratory illness. Walker said her daughter was doing just fine a week ago, and then she started feeling ill. She said...
"The Mark & Brian Show"
Kara chatted and reminisced with Mark Thompson of "The Mark & Brian Show" which was the #1 radio show in Portland for 25 years! Please click here for more information about Mark's book "Don't Bump the Record, Kid" and also about Mark & Brian.
Snow falling to low elevations Sunday morning, forecasters expect snow level to rise
PORTLAND, Ore. — KATU News is getting some reports of low-elevation snow this morning and into the afternoon. Viewers from Estacada, Sandy, the West Hills, and other areas have shared photos and videos of snow falling. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a "Short Term Forecast" for...
City says you can help prepare for weekend storm by 'adopting' a storm drain
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is about to get its first storm of the season this weekend and city crews say they're ready. KATU News has declared a Storm Tracker Weather Alert as an atmospheric river will bring several inches of potentially record-setting rain to the region through Saturday. The heavy precipitation will bring the potential for flooding in urban areas and along creeks, Meteorologist Dave Salesky said.
Authorities looking for the person or people responsible for unlawful disposal of salmon
HOOD RIVER COUNTY, Ore. — Authorities were called to a large dump site of salmon and the remains of two deer near Exit 51 on I-84 on Wednesday. According to OSP Fish and Wildlife division, the salmon were caught in gill nets and some were filleted. OSP says the...
Vancouver holds listening session on homeless Safe Stay Community
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The City of Vancouver shared what it heard from community members about a third possible Safe Stay site after a listening session on Thursday. The city is looking at a location on West 11th, just a few blocks north of Esther Short Park. Three community information...
Thousands without power Friday night due to storm, substation fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — Several thousand people were still without power late Friday night as rain continued to fall in the region, and wind gusts felled trees and power lines. And just before 9:30 p.m., a fire at a substation in Southeast Portland knocked out power to over a thousand people.
Multnomah County housing program runs out of money, leaders set to evaluate
PORTLAND, Ore — The Move-In Multnomah program has run out of funds, but county leaders say they'll be evaluating the program and deciding how to fund it going forward. Lorenzo Jankans moved into an apartment in August after not having a home for him or his two sons for years.
Portland City Council approves Mayor Wheeler's plan to ban unsanctioned camping
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland City Council on Thursday night approved Mayor Ted Wheeler's highly debated homeless plan that includes a ban on unsanctioned camping. All proposed resolutions in the plan passed, although the Council made several amendments to the original resolutions. Members of the public were invited to testify...
Salem residents cautioned about exposure to raw sewage, asked to avoid local park
Salem residents are cautioned to avoid sections of a community park, as a leak from a nearby wastewater treatment facility could result in exposure to untreated sewage. During an inspection, a minor leak was observed and reported at the city's Wastewater Treatment Facility located at 3045 River Road. Due to a forecasted rainstorm on Friday the leak could spread out further into the environment, so officials are advising residents to avoid the area because of the potential for exposure.
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': Businesses hang on for dear life amid crime, camps
PORTLAND, Ore. — How many businesses will stay in Portland?. That’s what people are asking, with so many issues impacting the city. We visited businesses near Northeast Halsey Street and 63rd Avenue this week that are just trying to hang on for dear life as they wait for help from the city.
Washington County police seek public's help in identifying shooting suspect
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a shooting suspect. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at about 9:15 p.m., deputies responded to a gunfire call near SW Augusta Drive and SW Imperial Court in Aloha. Several nearby residents reported...
Things 2 Do: November 4-6
For the first time since 2019, the Rose City Rollers are hosting an All Star Roller Derby Tournament. It features world-class derby athletes from around the globe. Games are Friday through Sunday at the Oaks Park Hangar. A single game pass is $20. Milagro continues to celebrate Dia de los...
Man accused of killing teens in 1974 indicted in court, detectives give details on case
PORTLAND, Ore. — The suspect in a decades-old double-murder case made his first appearance in Washington County court Thursday. Stephen Criss was charged with two counts of second-degree murder. Officials say he killed two teenagers in 1974, 16-year-old Donald Bartron and 18-year-old Peter Zito, Jr. The Washington County Sheriff’s...
Supporters and opponents speak on Measure 114
Portland, ORE — Three days away from election day, there is one measure that could substantially change gun laws in the state: Measure 114. If passed, it will be one of the strictest gun control measures in the country. According to police, at least 997 shootings were reported in...
