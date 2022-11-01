Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
6 roadside attractions to visit in Georgia
From folk art to the Little White House or the giant peanut in Plains, here are six roadside attractions to check out across Georgia
‘The people of Georgia deserve to know:’ Warnock takes aim at Walker allegations, reputation
Decatur, Ga.- With just two days remaining in the early voting period candidates up and down the ballot are doing some housekeeping before Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. Rallies in supportive cities and communities are just as much for the candidates as they are for the voters. As of Thursday morning more than 1.8 million […] The post ‘The people of Georgia deserve to know:’ Warnock takes aim at Walker allegations, reputation appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Tech Watch: Forsyth County could become home to one of Georgia’s first ‘Smart Cities”
Forsyth County could become home to one of Georgia’s first ‘Smart Cities”(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) On Thursday, October 27, several elected officials from Georgia, Forsyth County and the City of Alpharetta gathered at Digital Ignition to celebrate the official naming of “The Technology Corridor.”
41nbc.com
Georgia Democrats say ‘No Way Walker’
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Democrats met Thursday morning in Macon to voice their opposition to Herschel Walker being elected senator. Georgia House Minority Leader James Beverly, former Georgia State Senator and Milledgeville Mayor Floyd Griffin and Houston County resident Caly Hess all accused Walker of having a pattern of lying and disturbing behavior.
gwinnettforum.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: A few bodies appear to be yearning for attention
Today we present a more unusual Mystery Photo. Give us the year and the background (the how and where) of this photograph, if you can. Send your details in to elliott@brack.net, and include your hometown. Stew Ogilvie, Lawrenceville, who recognized The Arch of Trajan in Ancona, Italy. The photo came...
3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
wabe.org
She planned to stay in her family home. Then Fulton County multiplied her tax bill.
There’s a way for homeowners to reduce their property taxes and protect against swings in the real estate market. The tax break, known as a homestead exemption, can lower homeowners’ housing costs by thousands of dollars. But a legal aid firm says Fulton County has denied that benefit...
Bakery to invest $85M in Georgia expansion, hiring 160
OAKWOOD, Ga. — King's Hawaiian will expand its bakery in Georgia, investing $85 million and hiring more than 160 new employees. The privately owned company based in Los Angeles announced Tuesday that it would construct a 150,000-square-foot (14,000-square-meter) building across the street from its existing production plant in Oakwood, northeast of Atlanta. The company says the new plant, scheduled to open in fall 2023, will allow it to increase production “significantly.”
wgxa.tv
No Way Walker: Macon voices voting against Herschel
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon voters held a press conference Thursday to voice their concerns about Senatorial Candidate Herschel Walker. Their message urged voters to look at what they call a pattern of lies Walker continues to walk in, and hear why they are telling voters to vote Democrat. Georgia's...
gwinnettforum.com
NEW for 11/4: On policy vs. mud; Buford High’s accomplishments
MAJOR GIFT: A check for $185,000 has been presented to Annandale Village at Suwanee as a result of the nationwide Tidal Wave Auto Spa’s Charity Day. It was given by Tidal Wave CEO Scott Blackstock, right, as Annandale’s Kayce Pearce accepts. Thomaston, Ga.-based Tidal Wave’s annual Charity Day takes place at 119 locations. Each location selects a local charity to receive 50 percent of its daily proceeds. The remaining 50 percent is donated to Annandale, a nonprofit providing progressive life assistance for adults with developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries. Annandale CEO Adam Pomeranz says: “Tidal Wave has always been a fantastic partner of Annandale Village, and this year was no exception. We are always blown away by the generosity of Tidal Wave and their customers.”
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Georgia was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion
ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Marietta GA You Must Try
Are you ready to visit the best restaurants in Marietta, Georgia? There are so many excellent restaurants in this lovely Georgia city. Once listed as one of the best communities in the country, there are museums, theatres, and historical sites alongside the amazing eateries in the city. Marietta is one...
accesswdun.com
Inside Georgia’s State House District 100 race
Georgia House District 100 voters will find Republican incumbent David Clark and Democratic candidate Louisa Shell Jackson on the midterm election ballot. District 100 was designated as the area west of Lawrenceville in previous years. 2020 redistricting now defines it as the area northwest of Sugar Hill. The seat sits among 180 district positions in the state.
Georgia enters semiconductor sector with $600M factory groundbreaking
A South Korean company with technology developed in partnership with Georgia Tech broke ground Tuesday on a giant new semiconductor materials factory east of Atlanta, signaling Georgia’s first foray into computer chip manufacturing.
fox5atlanta.com
Democrat Kwanza Hall endorses Republicans Kemp, Jones in 2022 Georgia midterm election
ATLANTA - Former Congressman and Atlanta Democrat Kwanza Hall has endorsed the two Republican candidates for Georgia's top state offices in the 2022 midterm election. In releases Friday morning, Hall announced his endorsement of Republican nominees Gov. Brian Kemp for re-election and Burt Jones in his race to be the next lieutenant governor.
Monroe Local News
Anti-tethering law passes unanimously in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Nov. 2, 2022) – Walton County’s K-9 population got a break this week…. finally. After almost a decade of petitioning the Walton County, Ga. government to implement an anti-tethering law, animal advocates were finally able to celebrate a win Tuesday when the Walton County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed an amendment to the Animal Ordinance governing Walton County. The amended ordinance effectively bans the unattended tethering of an animal.
gwinnettforum.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Where is this majestic arch near a body of water?
Today’s Mystery Photo may prove difficult. We’ll give one clue: it is not in a well known city. You have to take this mystery quest from there. Send your answers to. elliott@brack.net and also tell us your hometown. The last Mystery Photo is a well-known Buford home, built...
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: Buford High teams of all types keep on accomplishing
NOV. 4, 2022 | People in Gwinnett know that one thing is for sure: Buford supports the students in its independent city school system. Altogether, there about 5,800 students enrolled in the K-12 system, supported by 657 employees. And while Buford may be best known for its football program, it...
fox5atlanta.com
GBI starts probe of politically-connected Hall County prosecutor
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - The GBI began this week looking into questionable spending practices of Hall County Solicitor General Stephanie Woodard. Attorney General Chris Carr called in the GBI after the FOX 5 I-Team revealed thousands of dollars earmarked for crime victims actually went for the solicitor’s personal needs. Woodard...
Comments / 0