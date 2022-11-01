ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Circle, GA

TheAtlantaVoice

‘The people of Georgia deserve to know:’ Warnock takes aim at Walker allegations, reputation

Decatur, Ga.- With just two days remaining in the early voting period candidates up and down the ballot are doing some housekeeping before Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. Rallies in supportive cities and communities are just as much for the candidates as they are for the voters. As of Thursday morning more than 1.8 million […] The post ‘The people of Georgia deserve to know:’ Warnock takes aim at Walker allegations, reputation appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Georgia Democrats say ‘No Way Walker’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Democrats met Thursday morning in Macon to voice their opposition to Herschel Walker being elected senator. Georgia House Minority Leader James Beverly, former Georgia State Senator and Milledgeville Mayor Floyd Griffin and Houston County resident Caly Hess all accused Walker of having a pattern of lying and disturbing behavior.
GEORGIA STATE
gwinnettforum.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: A few bodies appear to be yearning for attention

Today we present a more unusual Mystery Photo. Give us the year and the background (the how and where) of this photograph, if you can. Send your details in to elliott@brack.net, and include your hometown. Stew Ogilvie, Lawrenceville, who recognized The Arch of Trajan in Ancona, Italy. The photo came...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Bakery to invest $85M in Georgia expansion, hiring 160

OAKWOOD, Ga. — King's Hawaiian will expand its bakery in Georgia, investing $85 million and hiring more than 160 new employees. The privately owned company based in Los Angeles announced Tuesday that it would construct a 150,000-square-foot (14,000-square-meter) building across the street from its existing production plant in Oakwood, northeast of Atlanta. The company says the new plant, scheduled to open in fall 2023, will allow it to increase production “significantly.”
OAKWOOD, GA
wgxa.tv

No Way Walker: Macon voices voting against Herschel

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon voters held a press conference Thursday to voice their concerns about Senatorial Candidate Herschel Walker. Their message urged voters to look at what they call a pattern of lies Walker continues to walk in, and hear why they are telling voters to vote Democrat. Georgia's...
MACON, GA
gwinnettforum.com

NEW for 11/4: On policy vs. mud; Buford High’s accomplishments

MAJOR GIFT: A check for $185,000 has been presented to Annandale Village at Suwanee as a result of the nationwide Tidal Wave Auto Spa’s Charity Day. It was given by Tidal Wave CEO Scott Blackstock, right, as Annandale’s Kayce Pearce accepts. Thomaston, Ga.-based Tidal Wave’s annual Charity Day takes place at 119 locations. Each location selects a local charity to receive 50 percent of its daily proceeds. The remaining 50 percent is donated to Annandale, a nonprofit providing progressive life assistance for adults with developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries. Annandale CEO Adam Pomeranz says: “Tidal Wave has always been a fantastic partner of Annandale Village, and this year was no exception. We are always blown away by the generosity of Tidal Wave and their customers.”
SUWANEE, GA
The Albany Herald

King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion

ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
OAKWOOD, GA
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Marietta GA You Must Try

Are you ready to visit the best restaurants in Marietta, Georgia? There are so many excellent restaurants in this lovely Georgia city. Once listed as one of the best communities in the country, there are museums, theatres, and historical sites alongside the amazing eateries in the city. Marietta is one...
MARIETTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Inside Georgia’s State House District 100 race

Georgia House District 100 voters will find Republican incumbent David Clark and Democratic candidate Louisa Shell Jackson on the midterm election ballot. District 100 was designated as the area west of Lawrenceville in previous years. 2020 redistricting now defines it as the area northwest of Sugar Hill. The seat sits among 180 district positions in the state.
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Anti-tethering law passes unanimously in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Nov. 2, 2022) – Walton County’s K-9 population got a break this week…. finally. After almost a decade of petitioning the Walton County, Ga. government to implement an anti-tethering law, animal advocates were finally able to celebrate a win Tuesday when the Walton County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed an amendment to the Animal Ordinance governing Walton County. The amended ordinance effectively bans the unattended tethering of an animal.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
gwinnettforum.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Where is this majestic arch near a body of water?

Today’s Mystery Photo may prove difficult. We’ll give one clue: it is not in a well known city. You have to take this mystery quest from there. Send your answers to. elliott@brack.net and also tell us your hometown. The last Mystery Photo is a well-known Buford home, built...
BUFORD, GA
gwinnettforum.com

BRACK: Buford High teams of all types keep on accomplishing

NOV. 4, 2022 | People in Gwinnett know that one thing is for sure: Buford supports the students in its independent city school system. Altogether, there about 5,800 students enrolled in the K-12 system, supported by 657 employees. And while Buford may be best known for its football program, it...
BUFORD, GA
fox5atlanta.com

GBI starts probe of politically-connected Hall County prosecutor

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - The GBI began this week looking into questionable spending practices of Hall County Solicitor General Stephanie Woodard. Attorney General Chris Carr called in the GBI after the FOX 5 I-Team revealed thousands of dollars earmarked for crime victims actually went for the solicitor’s personal needs. Woodard...
HALL COUNTY, GA

