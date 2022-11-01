New $230M program aimed at improving Tennessee health care

The Tennessee Department of Health is launching a $230 million grant program on Thursday, Nov. 3, to expand the availability and delivery of health care services.

The program is an effort to combat high rates of multiple chronic conditions suffered by residents of Tennessee, which ranks 41st in health outcomes, according to America’s Health Rankings Report from the United Health Foundation.

The Healthcare Resiliency Program will award grants in the categories of Capital Investment and Practice Transformation and Extension to expand patient capacity, upgrade practices and technology, and improve access to health care services.

“The Healthcare Resiliency Program is a significant investment in building health care infrastructure, fostering innovation and closing healthcare gaps for Tennesseans who need it most,” said Health Department Commissioner Dr. Morgan McDonald.

The grants will be funded through the American Rescue Plan, passed by Congress in March.

Tennessee received $3.9 billion in funds through the plan, and the state’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group dedicated $230 million in recovery funding to the Health Department for health care modernization and transformation projects.

The Health Department will administer the grants, evaluate project proposals and award funding.

Applications for Capital Investment grants will open Nov. 3 with $145 million in available funding.

The grants will benefit projects that increase adult and pediatric intensive care unit and floor bed capacity at acute care hospitals and long-term care facilities.

On Nov. 10, TDH will open applications for HRP Practice Transformation and Extension grants, with $75 million in available funding.

Those grants will benefit projects that improve and upgrade medical practices, technology and service delivery at acute care hospitals and long-term care facilities, as well as at schools and other institutions that provide health care services.

Examples of eligible projects include integrating health care services, providing innovative health care models and strengthening partnerships with social service agencies that deliver health care services.