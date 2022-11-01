Read full article on original website
Police: Man kidnapped juvenile at Warner Robins Walmart, choked them in the woods
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Police in Warner Robins are investigating a kidnapping they say happened at the Walmart on Watson Blvd. In a post on Facebook, the Warner Robins Police Department says their officers were called to the Walmart at 2720 Watson Blvd. just after 2 p.m. Sunday about a kidnapping in progress. When officers arrived, they found 67-year-old Haimnarine Doobay had a juvenile with him after forcing him from the car. Investigators say Doobay took the juvenile into the woods behind Walmart, threw the victim to the ground, and began choking them.
Man convicted in ‘love triangle’ murder, faces life in prison, Henry County DA says
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Stockbridge man is facing a life sentence, plus an additional 65 years in prison for his involvement in a love triangle murder, according to the Henry County District Attorney. A Henry County jury returned a guilty verdict Friday afternoon against James Blake McAllister, 41,...
One arrest made so far in October shooting death investigation
UPDATE: 3:44 P.M. -- Shavion Ashley's charges have been updated to include murder. MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting death that took place last week. 26-year-old Shavion Ashley was identified by investigators as a person of interest in the investigation into the...
UPDATE: Willis Drive shooting suspect now charged with murder
UPDATE (11/4) : Shavion Ashley is now also being charged with Murder. UPDATE (11/3) : Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators and members of the United States Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force made an arrest in connection with the shooting death last month of 23-year-old Dakari Faulkner. Investigators identified...
Convicted Georgia felon pleads guilty to firearm charges
MACON – A Macon resident who was previously convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for voluntary manslaughter in Bibb County pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge resulting from Operation United Front, an ongoing ATF-led investigation into illegal gun possession and drug distribution in middle Georgia utilizing the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network.
Bibb County Sheriff's Office warns against illegal street racing
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Following multiple arrests at a recent Sunday Funday street racing event, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office is warning that continued illegal racing activity could land you in jail. In a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office, they state that they've caught wind of rumored street racing...
Bibb Sheriff's Office arrests man in connection to double homicide on Morris Avenue
MACON, Ga. — Deputies arrested a man and charged him in connection to a double homicide that happened on Morris Avenue in Macon on Thursday. The Bibb County Sheriff's Investigators charged 30-year-old Deon Banks with the deaths of of 61-year-old Milton Jolly and 41-year-old George Brooks according to a press release.
One person arrested, new details released in double murder on Morris Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Deputies have arrested one man and charged him with the murders that took place at a home on Morris Avenue on Thursday. 30-year-old Deon Banks was arrested when Bibb County Patrol Deputies got a tip that he was in the parking lot of a gas station on the corner of Riverside and Ingleside, where they were able to take him in without incident.
Central Georgia's top news stories for 11/4/22
Bibb County investigators continue looking for who shot two men at a west Macon home on Thursday. Now, neighbors say the shooting makes them feel unsafe.
Two men, ages 61 and 41, shot to death at west Macon home identified
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a shooting happened before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, on the 3500 block of Morris Avenue. That's off Napier Avenue in west Macon. Deputies received the call of a person shot and found a 61-year-old shot outside the home and a...
Judge rejects Peach County man's lawsuit over 2016 shooting
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A federal judge Thursday threw out a lawsuit filed by a man shot in his home by a Peach County deputy. In May 2016, Lonnie Shaw was critically wounded by a deputy who came to his door at 3 a.m. He wants the county to...
Macon mother in fear after home shot up 3 times
MACON, Ga. — Imagine waking up to shots being fired at your house in the middle of the night. Now, imagine it happening three times. However, this wasn't a dream for Latonia Seals and her family. This was their reality. Seals is a mother and has lived in Macon...
Neighbors feel unsafe after shooting on Morris Avenue that left 2 dead
MACON, Ga. — Early Thursday morning, two men were killed in a double shooting on Morris Avenue in west Macon. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office found 61-year-old Milton Jolly shot outside of the home and 41-year-old George Brooks shot inside. Brooks' daughter, Shamaya Foster, says the men were close...
Georgia officer under investigation after pregnant woman says he harassed her in viral video
LOVEJOY, Ga. — A local police chief says video of one of his officers screaming at a driver was so disturbing he immediately launched an Internal Affairs investigation. The officer is now suspended. Lovejoy Police Chief Michael Gaddis says the incident happened Oct. 27 on Freeman Road. “Driver’s license....
Deputies: Bicyclist dead in Macon after being hit by two cars
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A bicyclist is dead in Macon after being hit by two cars Saturday. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the collision happened Saturday morning just after 6:30 a.m. on Irwinton Road near its intersection with Crystal Lake Drive. Investigators say a...
New details released in shooting death of man found in abandoned car on Clisby Place
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - New details are emerging following the shooting death of a man found in an abandoned car on Clisby Place Wednesday. In documents obtained by WGXA News, deputies first discovered the abandoned car under the railroad trestle on Clisby Place just after 9:45 a.m. The responding deputy said the car's driver-side door was open and the left front tire was damaged. The deputy reported the car was still running and the gear shift was still in drive. Also noted by the deputy was a large tree limb in the front passenger seat of the car. The deputy, once able to get inside the car, immediately noticed the man, later identified as 65-year-old Eddie Lee Davis, Jr., needed medical attention. Once medics arrived on the scene, they forced entry through the window and discovered Davis had been shot in the stomach. There was also a spent shell casing on the front passenger seat.
DA seeks Macon Water Authority member inquiry over allegations of violations
Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Howard is asking Macon Water Authority board members to submit to voluntary questioning in the wake of allegations of open meeting violations and other misconduct. Authority Chairman Sam Hart called on Howard for advice this week after an unnamed board member raised allegations that...
34-year-old man arrested and charged with murder in shooting death on Clisby Place
MACON, Ga. — A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a 65-year-old man, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Eddie Lee Davis was shot and killed on Wednesday morning in the 200 block of Clisby Place. Smith was found dead in the back seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the chest.
'The water authority has got problems': MWA candidates react to allegations against board
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Last minute pleas for votes ahead of Tuesday's election are flowing in. "I'm here to bring new ideas to the board, enhance our customer service experience, and I want to work for people in district two in Macon," said Marshall Talley, Macon Water Authority candidate that's running.
24-year-old man shot and killed in Cochran
COCHRAN, Ga. — A 24-year-old man was shot and killed on Saturday in Cochran, according to a release from Cochran Police Department. The shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. at 112 Ell Street in Bleckley County on Oct. 29. 24-year-old Kavontez Deshaveon Farrow of Cochran was standing outside when...
