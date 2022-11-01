ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

wgxa.tv

Police: Man kidnapped juvenile at Warner Robins Walmart, choked them in the woods

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Police in Warner Robins are investigating a kidnapping they say happened at the Walmart on Watson Blvd. In a post on Facebook, the Warner Robins Police Department says their officers were called to the Walmart at 2720 Watson Blvd. just after 2 p.m. Sunday about a kidnapping in progress. When officers arrived, they found 67-year-old Haimnarine Doobay had a juvenile with him after forcing him from the car. Investigators say Doobay took the juvenile into the woods behind Walmart, threw the victim to the ground, and began choking them.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

One arrest made so far in October shooting death investigation

UPDATE: 3:44 P.M. -- Shavion Ashley's charges have been updated to include murder. MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting death that took place last week. 26-year-old Shavion Ashley was identified by investigators as a person of interest in the investigation into the...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Willis Drive shooting suspect now charged with murder

UPDATE (11/4) : Shavion Ashley is now also being charged with Murder. UPDATE (11/3) : Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators and members of the United States Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force made an arrest in connection with the shooting death last month of 23-year-old Dakari Faulkner. Investigators identified...
MACON, GA
The Albany Herald

Convicted Georgia felon pleads guilty to firearm charges

MACON – A Macon resident who was previously convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for voluntary manslaughter in Bibb County pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge resulting from Operation United Front, an ongoing ATF-led investigation into illegal gun possession and drug distribution in middle Georgia utilizing the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb County Sheriff's Office warns against illegal street racing

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Following multiple arrests at a recent Sunday Funday street racing event, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office is warning that continued illegal racing activity could land you in jail. In a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office, they state that they've caught wind of rumored street racing...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

One person arrested, new details released in double murder on Morris Avenue in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Deputies have arrested one man and charged him with the murders that took place at a home on Morris Avenue on Thursday. 30-year-old Deon Banks was arrested when Bibb County Patrol Deputies got a tip that he was in the parking lot of a gas station on the corner of Riverside and Ingleside, where they were able to take him in without incident.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Macon mother in fear after home shot up 3 times

MACON, Ga. — Imagine waking up to shots being fired at your house in the middle of the night. Now, imagine it happening three times. However, this wasn't a dream for Latonia Seals and her family. This was their reality. Seals is a mother and has lived in Macon...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Bicyclist dead in Macon after being hit by two cars

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A bicyclist is dead in Macon after being hit by two cars Saturday. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the collision happened Saturday morning just after 6:30 a.m. on Irwinton Road near its intersection with Crystal Lake Drive. Investigators say a...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

New details released in shooting death of man found in abandoned car on Clisby Place

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - New details are emerging following the shooting death of a man found in an abandoned car on Clisby Place Wednesday. In documents obtained by WGXA News, deputies first discovered the abandoned car under the railroad trestle on Clisby Place just after 9:45 a.m. The responding deputy said the car's driver-side door was open and the left front tire was damaged. The deputy reported the car was still running and the gear shift was still in drive. Also noted by the deputy was a large tree limb in the front passenger seat of the car. The deputy, once able to get inside the car, immediately noticed the man, later identified as 65-year-old Eddie Lee Davis, Jr., needed medical attention. Once medics arrived on the scene, they forced entry through the window and discovered Davis had been shot in the stomach. There was also a spent shell casing on the front passenger seat.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

DA seeks Macon Water Authority member inquiry over allegations of violations

Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Howard is asking Macon Water Authority board members to submit to voluntary questioning in the wake of allegations of open meeting violations and other misconduct. Authority Chairman Sam Hart called on Howard for advice this week after an unnamed board member raised allegations that...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

24-year-old man shot and killed in Cochran

COCHRAN, Ga. — A 24-year-old man was shot and killed on Saturday in Cochran, according to a release from Cochran Police Department. The shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. at 112 Ell Street in Bleckley County on Oct. 29. 24-year-old Kavontez Deshaveon Farrow of Cochran was standing outside when...
COCHRAN, GA

