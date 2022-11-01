Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
6 Metro stations along Blue, Yellow Lines in Virginia reopen after construction related closure
Metro officials reopened six stations along the Blue and Yellow Lines that have been closed since September as part of a construction project. Washington Metro Area Transit Authority (WMATA) officials announced that the six stations south of Reagan National Airport reopened on Sunday. The stations include Braddock Road, King Street,...
Man shot, killed outside Kennedy Center in northwest DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside the Kennedy Center in northwest D.C. Police say the shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of F Street. When officers arrived they found the the victim unconscious and unresponsive. The man was pronounced...
DC police investigate shooting on F Street outside Kennedy Center
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a serious shooting in northwest D.C. Police say a shooting was reported just before 8 a.m. in the 2700 block of F Street and say the victim is 'unconscious and unresponsive.'. The shooting scene and the victim were found just outside the Kennedy Center. This...
Enjoying beautiful Fall weather along the Capital Crescent Trail
The DMV is experiencing a beautiful stretch of Fall weather! FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado visited the Capital Crescent Trail in Bethesda to find out how people are taking advantage.
5 people found dead inside La Plata home
Police responded to a La Plata home in a quiet neighborhood Friday and found five people dead inside. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu reports from the scene of the shooting with the latest on the investigation.
Man who fled police responding to shots fired call at elementary school hit by car on Dulles Toll Road
HERNDON, Va. - A suspect who was fleeing from police along the Dulles Toll Road in Fairfax County is in the hospital after being hit by a car. Fairfax County Police tweeted about the incident around 5:07 p.m. on Sunday. They say officers responded to reports of shots fired at...
DC’s most senior retired firefighter celebrates 104th birthday
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Harry Kelly of Northwest D.C. celebrated his 104th birthday on Thursday with a celebration from his neighbors and the D.C. Fire and EMS Department. As the most senior retired firefighter, Kelly received balloons from the department members and sat in the driver’s seat of a firetruck. Kelly began firefighting at Engine 4, D.C.’s first all black firehouse, and served from 1948-1971.
DC announced as WorldPride 2025 host
WASHINGTON - WorldPride is heading to Washington, D.C., according to Capital Pride Alliance. The event, which aims to promote and advocate for LGBTQIA+human rights around the world, will be held in the District in 2025. Capital Pride Alliance tweeted the news Thursday evening after winning the bid to host. "We...
What to expect at the inaugural Mindful Drinking Festival in D.C.
D.C. loves a good festival and this weekend on H Street, you can attend the first-ever Mindful Drinking Festival. Cocktail expert and author Derek Brown joins Good Day DC to share how you can have a hangover-free holiday.
DC police investigate homicide after shooting on F Street
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a homicide in northwest D.C. Police say a shooting was reported just before 7:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of F Street. This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
Multiple people dead in La Plata shooting
A shooting investigation is underway at a La Plata residence, and authorities believe five people are dead. The Charles County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred Friday afternoon inside a home in a quiet neighborhood along Windflower Drive.
Infant and woman in critical condition after dog attack in Northeast
WASHINGTON - An infant child and their caregiver are both in critical condition at a D.C. hospital after being attacked by a dog Thursday evening in Northeast. D.C. police said the call came in for an animal bite in the 4400 block of Dix Street just before 6 p.m. The incident took place inside a residence.
fox5dc.com
Shooting in La Plata home leaves 5 dead
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - A shooting investigation is underway at a La Plata residence, and authorities believe five people are dead. The Charles County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred Friday afternoon inside a single-family home along the 3000 block of Windflower Drive. At about 4 p.m., officers from the...
Police investigate quadruple murder-suicide at La Plata home
Police say a former lover is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend before killing three other people and himself inside a Charles County home. FOX 5's David Kaplan has the latest details and reaction from a neighbor.
Man killed in Prince George's County stabbing
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Police are investigating after a deadly stabbing that happened Sunday morning in Prince George's County. According to Prince George's County Police, officers responded to the stabbing in the 8100 blk of 15th Avenue in Hyattsville, Maryland around 12:50 a.m. Once at the scene, officers found a man...
900 youths arrested in DC since start of year: police
WASHINGTON - Chief Robert Contee III says juveniles are ending up in violent spaces and that's a serious concern for him. Once again, the city's top cop is asking for accountability. "Enough is enough," Contee said at a news conference Wednesday. "Some young people - they got to sit down...
Maryland man found dead in homemade laboratory; Maryland police investigating
WASHINGTON - A 60-year-old man was found dead near a suspected drug lab, according to Maryland State Police. Bradley Ray Roberts of Washington County was pronounced dead at his residence in Smithsburg, Maryland, after police conducted a welfare check Thursday morning. Family members from out of the area reported they had not spoken with Roberts for several days and that he had been ill, according to police.
ZooLights returns to National Zoo for holiday season
WASHINGTON - The Smithsonian’s National Zoo holiday tradition, ZooLights, returns this holiday season!. The annual event requires a free pass and will open from 5pm to 9 pm on Nov. 25 to Dec. 30th. There is a flat-rate parking fee of $30 but on Member Night, Dec. 15th, parking will be free.
Montgomery County hopes to simplify charging electric vehicles at home
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County wants to make it easier for residents to charge their electric vehicles as officials continue to make a push for protecting the environment. Currently, about 18,000 residents in Montgomery County drive an electric vehicle, but few have personal curbside chargers avaiable at their homes.
