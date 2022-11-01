Read full article on original website
Millions earmarked for Alaska public education from GEER II
(The Center Square) – An estimated $4.33 million in COVID-19 relief stimulus money has been pledged to financially support six public education entities across Alaska. Governor Mike Dunleavy said the funding was made available to the state through the federally-backed Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund II, or GEER II, in an announcement Thursday. The additional funds are separate from money already pledged to the public school system, Dunleavy added.
WATCH: Wildlife Photographer Has Terrifying Close-Up Encounter With Grizzly Bears in Alaska
This wildlife photographer in Alaska endured a dangerous encounter with a few grizzly bears. World traveler @patrick1carney often takes wildlife photos on his travels, risking his health to get up close pictures of these majestic creatures. On a trip to McNeil River in Alaska, he and his fellow photographers got a little too comfortable with a local group of bears.
Heavy snowfall forecasted for Utah on Wednesday
PARK CITY, Utah — Powderchasers forecasts the next wave of snow on Wednesday. The storm is expected to cross over the Cascades in the Pacific Northwest on Monday before bringing […]
Israel Keyes, a Cunningly Serial Killer
On 1st February 2012, Samantha Koenig had been working the late shift at the coffee hut in Anchorage. She was the daughter of a single father; many suggested her father was involved in some illegal activity. She spent the evening serving the customers who stopped for their favorite beverage and arguing with her boyfriend. She was sure that Duane was cheating on her, but he denied it.
Is a city in Wyoming sending some of its homeless to Salt Lake City? Mayor Mendenhall ‘frustrated, but sadly not surprised’
Jackson, Wyoming, law enforcement officials have reportedly been sending some homeless individuals from Jackson to Salt Lake City. Those reports have frustrated Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, who said it’s indicative of a larger issue that cities across the nation aren’t doing their part to address homelessness.
After Deadly Fire, Alaska Hotelier Indicted on $1.5 Million In Tax Evasion
A woman who owned an Alaska hotel, bar, and liquor store has been indicted on $1.5 million worth of tax evasion. Credit: Harald Sund (Getty Images) Tina H. Yi, of both Nome and Anchorage, is accused of both evading taxes and filing false personal tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Yi owned Polaris HBI from April 2007 to October 2017, when the property was destroyed in a fire.
Juvenile Bird Sets a World Record with Nonstop 8,435-Mile Flight from Alaska to Australia
On October 24, a juvenile bar-tailed godwit touched down on the northeastern tip of Tasmania, completing a non-stop flight of 8,435 miles. The 11-day journey will likely prove to be a new world record, according to scientists at Germany’s Max Planck Institute for Ornithology. The research has yet to be peer-reviewed or published.
