Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Narcissists and Danger: What You Must Learn
Narcissism and aggression are strongly linked. Narcissism may lead to dangerous situations. Seek professional treatment if you are challenged by the narcissist in your life. Many of us are painfully aware of how difficult it can be to interact with narcissists. These individuals who present as full of themselves may expect special consideration in an attempt to maintain their inflated sense of self. And those in any sort of relationship with a narcissist understand the trail of wreckage that they can leave behind. Being the child of a narcissist involves representing this parent well while both coddling and admiring this non-empathic person. Having a narcissistic friend is also tremendously difficult. Listening to someone speak endlessly about their greatness is insufferable and tiring. Speak to someone who has dated a narcissist and they are likely to share how they fell off their pedestal in a matter of moments after unintentionally letting their partner down. Finally, if you really want to understand narcissism and its cousin aggression, then speak to the former partner of a narcissistic individual.
Psych Centra
Emotional Manipulation: What It Is and How to Cope
When someone uses your emotions to get what they want, steer your behavior, or influence your ideals, that’s known as emotional manipulation. Manipulation is the act of trying to control something or someone. For example, when you manipulate something with your hands, you’re positioning it to your intent, such as an artist turning a lump of clay into a piece of pottery.
psychologytoday.com
Why Relationships Fail
Relationships often fail, frequently with unhealthy consequences to our emotional and physical health. Poor personal need management can explain relationship failure. "Need Management Therapy" offers a new treatment approach to good personal need management. Without question, the intimate relationship is complex, difficult, and challenging, so not surprisingly, it often fails.
psychologytoday.com
Insecure Attachment in Children of Narcissists
Secure attachment is the basis of relational trust and healthy psycho-emotional development. Children of narcissists typically experience relational trauma and insecure attachment. Narcissism and self-abnegation are common responses to narcissistic parenting. "In order to ban autocracy, exploitation, and inequality in the world, we must first realize that the first inequality...
psychologytoday.com
Tools for Building Better Boundaries in Relationships
Three styles of communication we may implement when setting parameters around ourselves or what we value are aggressive, assertive, and passive. Those with aggressive boundaries can push on others, and those with passive boundaries often feel like others are controlling them. Assertive boundaries are when you advocate for yourself while...
The Link Between Integrity and Connection
We all desire to be connected. Connection is the state we are wired for. Our nervous systems have been designed to seek resonance with those around us. Have you noticed when you meet someone you are drawn to them deeply when you feel they are authentic, they are truthful and they do not hide themselves from you? Rather their internal center is deeply rooted in their understanding of self and their hearts. This is what many are seeking and often we find our purpose in this space. The meaning of life so to speak. Connection is poetic, it can be likened to a dance of the soul.
psychologytoday.com
Does Kiss and Make Up Work as a Relationship Strategy?
Relationships are made up of positive and negatives, but the question is whether the positive can balance out the negative. New research on couples shows that, indeed, positive perceptions of your partner can go far in buffering the negative. To improve your relationship satisfaction, kissing and making up may actually...
psychologytoday.com
How to Overcome the ‘I’m Not Worthy’ Mindset
Feelings of unworthiness are symptoms of low self-esteem. Our self-esteem improves when we identify our values and regulate behavior to match those values. We can cope better with feelings of unworthiness when we recognize our common humanity with compassion. A client, who I’ll call Randal, shared in a therapy session...
Gen Z's not lazy — they're just refusing to put up with the toxic work culture that boomers created
Young people are tired of being treated unfairly at work, and unlike the generations before them, they are actually doing something about it.
Why silence really is golden — for your health
If you like to work or play with a radio or TV going in the background, or if you automatically pull out your cellphone when you have nothing particular to do, then you’re not alone. But you might also be making whatever you’re doing a bit more complicated and time-consuming or robbing yourself of a creative burst.
If this chaos does not make us rethink our idea of the good society, whatever will?
‘Out of intermittent labour spring our gravest woes. It produces in the labourer intermittent energy; the off-days become habitual; with indolence comes intemperance; with uncertainty of employment comes recklessness about the future; from these result pauperism and the whole series of mental and physical infirmities that are the creatures of pauperism.”
Reddit Rallies Around This College Student Who Refuses to Skip Class to Watch His 7 Younger Siblings
Senior year is a special time of spending every last second with friends, planning for the future, and studying for your final exams. Graduation is coming up, which should be celebrated! Except, this one college student on Reddit’s parents don’t seem to agree. They want him to prioritize babysitting his younger siblings over going to class, and it’s infuriating!
The imperative of advancing allyship
Advancing allyship is not something that’s nice to do—it’s a business imperative and a commercial differentiator for companies. What can be done to prevent employees from shedding their identities at work, which disadvantages them, their teams, and their organizations?. The longer I have led teams and worked...
Court rules beauty pageant can exclude transgender women
The Miss United States of America pageant may continue excluding transgender contestants through the enforcement of a rule that only “natural born” women qualify to compete. Anita Green, a transgender woman, sued the pageant in 2019 when it rejected her application because of her gender identity. The 9th...
If we keep abusing nature it will collapse, taking us with it. We need a new mindset | Christina Figueres
Humanity is faced with two doors. Door one leads to untold misery. We have no choice but to take door two, says UN diplomat Christiana Figueres
America's View Of Biblical Principles Now Shifted- 42% Say They Have Traditional Values But Don't Credit The Bible
Recently released research from Arizona Christian University indicates that America's view regarding "traditional moral values," has shifted. The Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University conducted a survey and uncovered that fewer Americans take their traditional moral values from well-known biblical principles. [i]
Comments / 0