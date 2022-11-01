ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

psychologytoday.com

Narcissists and Danger: What You Must Learn

Narcissism and aggression are strongly linked. Narcissism may lead to dangerous situations. Seek professional treatment if you are challenged by the narcissist in your life. Many of us are painfully aware of how difficult it can be to interact with narcissists. These individuals who present as full of themselves may expect special consideration in an attempt to maintain their inflated sense of self. And those in any sort of relationship with a narcissist understand the trail of wreckage that they can leave behind. Being the child of a narcissist involves representing this parent well while both coddling and admiring this non-empathic person. Having a narcissistic friend is also tremendously difficult. Listening to someone speak endlessly about their greatness is insufferable and tiring. Speak to someone who has dated a narcissist and they are likely to share how they fell off their pedestal in a matter of moments after unintentionally letting their partner down. Finally, if you really want to understand narcissism and its cousin aggression, then speak to the former partner of a narcissistic individual.
Psych Centra

Emotional Manipulation: What It Is and How to Cope

When someone uses your emotions to get what they want, steer your behavior, or influence your ideals, that’s known as emotional manipulation. Manipulation is the act of trying to control something or someone. For example, when you manipulate something with your hands, you’re positioning it to your intent, such as an artist turning a lump of clay into a piece of pottery.
TEXAS STATE
psychologytoday.com

Why Relationships Fail

Relationships often fail, frequently with unhealthy consequences to our emotional and physical health. Poor personal need management can explain relationship failure. "Need Management Therapy" offers a new treatment approach to good personal need management. Without question, the intimate relationship is complex, difficult, and challenging, so not surprisingly, it often fails.
psychologytoday.com

Insecure Attachment in Children of Narcissists

Secure attachment is the basis of relational trust and healthy psycho-emotional development. Children of narcissists typically experience relational trauma and insecure attachment. Narcissism and self-abnegation are common responses to narcissistic parenting. "In order to ban autocracy, exploitation, and inequality in the world, we must first realize that the first inequality...
psychologytoday.com

Tools for Building Better Boundaries in Relationships

Three styles of communication we may implement when setting parameters around ourselves or what we value are aggressive, assertive, and passive. Those with aggressive boundaries can push on others, and those with passive boundaries often feel like others are controlling them. Assertive boundaries are when you advocate for yourself while...
Chiara Marrapodi

The Link Between Integrity and Connection

We all desire to be connected. Connection is the state we are wired for. Our nervous systems have been designed to seek resonance with those around us. Have you noticed when you meet someone you are drawn to them deeply when you feel they are authentic, they are truthful and they do not hide themselves from you? Rather their internal center is deeply rooted in their understanding of self and their hearts. This is what many are seeking and often we find our purpose in this space. The meaning of life so to speak. Connection is poetic, it can be likened to a dance of the soul.
psychologytoday.com

Does Kiss and Make Up Work as a Relationship Strategy?

Relationships are made up of positive and negatives, but the question is whether the positive can balance out the negative. New research on couples shows that, indeed, positive perceptions of your partner can go far in buffering the negative. To improve your relationship satisfaction, kissing and making up may actually...
psychologytoday.com

How to Overcome the ‘I’m Not Worthy’ Mindset

Feelings of unworthiness are symptoms of low self-esteem. Our self-esteem improves when we identify our values and regulate behavior to match those values. We can cope better with feelings of unworthiness when we recognize our common humanity with compassion. A client, who I’ll call Randal, shared in a therapy session...
Deseret News

Why silence really is golden — for your health

If you like to work or play with a radio or TV going in the background, or if you automatically pull out your cellphone when you have nothing particular to do, then you’re not alone. But you might also be making whatever you’re doing a bit more complicated and time-consuming or robbing yourself of a creative burst.
The Guardian

If this chaos does not make us rethink our idea of the good society, whatever will?

‘Out of intermittent labour spring our gravest woes. It produces in the labourer intermittent energy; the off-days become habitual; with indolence comes intemperance; with uncertainty of employment comes recklessness about the future; from these result pauperism and the whole series of mental and physical infirmities that are the creatures of pauperism.”
SheKnows

Reddit Rallies Around This College Student Who Refuses to Skip Class to Watch His 7 Younger Siblings

Senior year is a special time of spending every last second with friends, planning for the future, and studying for your final exams. Graduation is coming up, which should be celebrated! Except, this one college student on Reddit’s parents don’t seem to agree. They want him to prioritize babysitting his younger siblings over going to class, and it’s infuriating!
Fortune

The imperative of advancing allyship

Advancing allyship is not something that’s nice to do—it’s a business imperative and a commercial differentiator for companies. What can be done to prevent employees from shedding their identities at work, which disadvantages them, their teams, and their organizations?. The longer I have led teams and worked...
The Hill

Court rules beauty pageant can exclude transgender women

The Miss United States of America pageant may continue excluding transgender contestants through the enforcement of a rule that only “natural born” women qualify to compete. Anita Green, a transgender woman, sued the pageant in 2019 when it rejected her application because of her gender identity. The 9th...
OREGON STATE

