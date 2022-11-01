ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersburg, TN

WREG

Man accused of 70 vehicle burglaries in Arlington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested in connection with 70 vehicle burglaries in Arlington. Keshawn Ayers, 19, is facing several theft of property charges, as well as several counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. According to court documents, deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office met with a man who said that […]
ARLINGTON, TN
WJTV 12

Gun found in baby crib during operation in Dyersburg

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A firearm found in a baby’s crib was one of the items seized during a special operation in Dyersburg Friday afternoon. Dyersburg Police said they worked with the members of the Tennessee Department of Correction Apprehension Unit in a joint effort to conduct probation and parole searches in addition to serving warrants on […]
DYERSBURG, TN
WREG

Driver killed in crash with school bus in Dyer County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Milan, Tennessee man was killed in a collision with a school bus in Dyer County on Wednesday. Aaron Barksdale, 21, was killed when his Chevy Malibu hit a school bus at the intersection of Hogwallow Road and Jones Road around 7 a.m., the Tennessee Highway Patrol said in a report. No […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

2 arrested for fatal shooting at Rodeway Inn; 3rd suspect wanted

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirms two people have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at Rodeway Inn. According to JPD, 32-year-old James Brown and 20-year-old Keyanna Massengill were taken into custody Monday night about two hours after the shooting. Police say around 6 p.m....
WREG

Dyersburg man sentenced to 40 years after officers shot during standoff

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Dyersburg man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Friday after two officers were shot during a standoff in 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. Bobby Joe Claybrook Jr. was sentenced for assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon and discharging a weapon during and relation to a […]
DYERSBURG, TN
WSMV

Missing Nashville woman found safe in West Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A missing 89-year-old woman the subject of a silver alert has been found safe in West Tennessee according to Metro Police. Police said Nancy Griffith was located safe and sound in Weakley County, about 140 miles northwest of Nashville, on Tuesday evening. She had last been seen around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 70 and Sawyer Brown Road in a silver Chevy Cruze.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Jackson police say man killed during motel shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Law enforcement is looking into a shooting that took place at a west Jackson motel. On Monday around 6:13 p.m., a shooting took place at the Rodeway Inn on Hollywood Drive in Jackson. Our crews arrived at the scene to find that law enforcement agencies had...
JACKSON, TN
WREG

227 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Three men are in custody after a traffic stop on I-40 in Brownsville led to a major drug bust Tuesday afternoon. The West Tennessee Drug Task Force said agents with their criminal interdiction unit conducted the stop for a traffic violation. After further investigation, an agent deployed his canine who smelled […]
BROWNSVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

Inmate stabbed to death at Tennessee correctional facility

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials are investigating an inmate death at a correctional facility in Hardeman County. The district attorney’s office says the inmate was stabbed to death at Whiteville Correctional Facility Tuesday around 4:17 a.m. Ryan Gustin, Public Affairs director, said an inmate was injured from an...
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN

