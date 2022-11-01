ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Missing Iowa woman found safe out of state, police say

By Gage Teunissen
 5 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department said that they received word from Brenda Payer’s family that she has been located.

The family told SCPD that she was located by family members out of state and is doing well and is unharmed.

Iowa task force arrests 8 men seeking sex with 14-year-old

Payer, of Sioux City, was reported missing at the end of September after she was last reported seen at a Sioux City McDonald’s. Her family said she had dropped off a family member’s vehicle at the restaurant.

A public search was held to locate Payer and the FBI had also gotten involved in the search for the missing woman.

Search efforts have paid off now that Payer has been located and her family is thankful for those who helped try and locate her.

