Holiday activities for kids are a great idea to keep the little ones busy and having fun during the busy end-of-year season. If you're playing the part of hostess and getting dinner menus organized, shopping for gifts and holiday home decor then keep the kiddos occupied with fun Christmas coloring pages.
Our family loves fall and all the fun and beauty that comes with it. And my kids also love scavenger hunts, so I made this printable autumn scavenger hunt to pair two of my kids' favorite things. We wanted to share the fun and hope your kids will love doing...
If you’re looking for a fun way for your child to spend their winter break, we've got you covered! Each three hour Winter Camp is filled with adventure, skill building, LEGO activities, group activities and so much more. Winter Camps will be held Dec 23rd, 26th, 30th & Jan...
Christmas television programming becomes more secular with each passing year which is disturbing to those who desire to reflect upon the birth of Christ. As a result of Covid, many churches no longer have nativity pageants and school children must say they are on winter break and cannot sing traditional Bible-based carols. This year Freeform will offer a movie and three animated specials during its 25 days of Christmas that are centered on or mention the birth of Christ.
