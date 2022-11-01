ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Fayetteville Animal Services to celebrate pets this November

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05rfVU_0iuPdB6400

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Animal Services announced Tuesday it is kicking off a month-long celebration throughout November to honor pets and pet lovers throughout the community alike.

There will be numerous opportunities for residents to engage with, and help, the City’s animal shelter. Below is a timeline of events:

Nov. 1-12 – The community is asked to help stock Ranger’s Pantry, a program within the City’s Community Resources Department that offers pet food assistance to struggling families living in Fayetteville.

If you donate at least 14 pounds of cat or dog kibble, FAS will either waive your adoption fee or sponsor the adoption fee for a shelter pet of your choice. (All adopters still must complete the normal application process and be approved.)

Nov. 14-19 – The shelter will celebrate its first-ever “Kongsgiving.” It is asking the community to help prepare a special Thanksgiving treat for shelter dogs and cats. Donations of canned chicken and plain canned pumpkin are needed to fill Kong pet toys, which will then be frozen and handed out as a Thanksgiving treat.

Nov. 19-23 – During the week of the Thanksgiving holiday, FAS is seeking short-term fosters for dogs, which would be returned Monday, Nov. 28. Anyone interested in fostering during the holiday week can fill out the simple adoption application form online and note they are interested in fostering for the question, “What pet/pets are you interested in?”

The importance of keeping your pet on a leash

People are encouraged to apply by Tuesday, Nov. 22. Adoption fees will be waived for any short-term foster that elects to adopt their foster pup.

Animal Services Superintendent Justine Lentz said, “Having even a short-term break from the stressful shelter environment is so enriching for the pups.”

The shelter is open 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturdays. To learn more and see photos of pets available for adoption visit www.fayetteville-ar.gov/539/Animal-Adoption-Process .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Storm damages homes, trees in Carroll County, Ark.

GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - Emergency management is working to assess damage from Friday night’s storms in Carroll County. The storm damaged homes and trees near Green Forest around 7:30 p.m. The storm also downed several power lines. Emergency management officials report no injuries. KY3 viewers also reported several...
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
LoneStar 92

Christmas Themed Cabin in Arkansas Like a Hallmark Lifetime Movie

Halloween is over, and now it's pretty much on to the holidays with Thanksgiving coming up next and Christmas soon to follow. It's hard to believe, but many of you may have already started watching Christmas movies on the Hallmark channel. Did you know there is a Christmas Cabin in Arkansas that will make you feel as though you stepped into a Hallmark holiday movie?
OZARK, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith, Arkansas, crews rescue drivers from flooded roads

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Drivers in Fort Smith got stuck on flooded roads as storms hit the area Friday night. Law enforcement said they performed about half-a-dozen swift-water rescues in the city. Drivers said they didn't realize just how high the water had gotten. Some of the worst spots...
FORT SMITH, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Body of missing pregnant woman found

UPDATE (NOV. 3, 2022) – The body of Ashley Bush was found on November 3rd in McDonald County, Mo. You can find more information at the link below. RELATED STORY: Investigators: Body in southwest Missouri is missing pregnant Arkansas woman, Ashley Bush BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Ashley Bush, 33, has gone missing in NWARK. She was last seen traveling north on...
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
Kicker 102.5

Arkansas Black Apple

The Arkansas Black Apple is not poisonous at all, but it does have a tart bitter taste if you pluck one off the tree and eat it. It normally takes a couple of weeks of putting it inside the refrigerator before it develops a sweeter taste. The Arkansas Black Apple originated in the 1840s in Benton County, in Bentonville, and if properly stored for up to 3-4 months these apples are very crunchy and flavorful and only get better the longer you keep them. They are perfect for winter and spring baking. Some apples are very dark in color and almost appear black but have more of a dark burgundy hue that turns black after storage.
ARKANSAS STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Cold Case Files: Missing 28 years from Jasper County, Mo.

Missing woman from Joplin Missouri Metro area. Grace Weber has been missing since October 6, 1994. JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County missing persons case of Grace Weber recently marked 28 years. #missinggraceweber Grace Weber was last seen on October 6th, 1994. Her vehicle was found abandoned at the Twin Bridges Area at Grand Lake State Park (previously known...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy