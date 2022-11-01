UAMS College of Pharmacy’s Megan Smith, Pharm.D., Receives NCPA’s 2022 National Preceptor of the Year Award

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
uams.edu
UAMS, AFMC Partner to Provide Community Health Workers in White County
Nov. 4, 2022 | FAYETTEVILLE – Joshua Chafton and Hannah Rubio were hired recently through a partnership between the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care (AFMC) to help people in White County navigate the health care system. As embedded community health workers,...
uams.edu
UAMS, American Home Pharmacy Partner to Provide Community Health Worker in Van Buren County
Nov. 4, 2022 | FAYETTEVILLE – Michelle Banister was hired recently through a partnership between the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and American Home Pharmacy to help people in Van Buren County navigate the health care system. As an embedded community health worker, Banister is available to...
uams.edu
UAMS College of Medicine Student Shines on “The Voice”
Nov. 4, 2022 | Nov. 4, 2022 | First-year medical student Andrew Igbokidi is on the path to a promising career. But whether that career will be medicine or music — or perhaps a combination of both — is yet to be determined. In early August, as the...
uams.edu
November MVP — Yingni Che
Nov. 4, 2022 | Meet Yingni Che, the MVP for November. Yingni serves UAMS as a research associate in geriatrics in the UAMS Donald W. Reynolds Institute on Aging. In the course of her work, she puts into practice the UAMS values of integrity, respect, diversity and health equity, teamwork, creativity, excellence and safety. Please read what her nominator wrote about how she does that:
Comments / 0