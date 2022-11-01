UAMS College of Pharmacy’s Megan Smith, Pharm.D., Receives NCPA’s 2022 National Preceptor of the Year Award

Nov. 4, 2022 | Meet Yingni Che, the MVP for November. Yingni serves UAMS as a research associate in geriatrics in the UAMS Donald W. Reynolds Institute on Aging. In the course of her work, she puts into practice the UAMS values of integrity, respect, diversity and health equity, teamwork, creativity, excellence and safety. Please read what her nominator wrote about how she does that:

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO