Alamosa Valley Courier
Students purchase bike for ‘Coach T’
ALAMOSA– A group of Alamosa High School students saw a need and immediately responded recently. Aaron Tuioti-Mariner, better known as “Coach T” as defensive coordinator of the AHS Mean Moose football team, recently had his bicycle stolen while attending a meeting at Adams State University where he is employed. That set students into fundraising mode via a hamburger feed at the school, and that combined with some donations allowed the group to purchase a new bicycle for Coach T.
Officer and victim shot in Alamosa identified
(ALAMOSA, Colo.) — The Alamosa Police officer who was shot in October while responding to a call has been identified by the department, as well as the other man shot in the same incident. According to the Alamosa Police Department (APD), the officer has been identified as 25-year-old Mollee Heeney, a two-year veteran of APD. […]
‘Because, it’s time’: After more than three decades, fire chief, assistant retire
ALAMOSA — Alamosa Fire Chief Don Chapman and Assistant Chief Tony Bobicki are set to retire from the department, having served a combined 76 years fighting fires in Alamosa. Born and raised in Alamosa, Chapman started with AFD 39 years ago. He said Mike Rogers — longtime friend, firefighter and coroner for Alamosa County — first brought up the idea of him joining the department.
Alamosa girls win state
ALAMOSA — The Alamosa High School girls cross country team won the Class 3A state championship Saturday at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs. From left, Vanessa Villalva, Elizabeth McQuitty, Autumn McQuitty, Sarah DeLaCerda, Abby Wubben, Madeline Castillo and Lia Castillo.
APD provides update on shooting of APD officer, adult male on Thursday
ALAMOSA — Alamosa Police Department Chief Ken Anderson held a press conference Friday morning to provide updates on the shooting of an Alamosa police officer and adult male on Thursday afternoon. According to Anderson, at 4:10 p.m., officers responded to the report of a fight in progress in the...
Alamosa Police Officer Shot-in Stable Condition
The Alamosa Police Department is providing an update on a shooting that left an officer and a resident injured. Last Thursday afternoon, officers responded to reports of a fight in the 1200 block of Denver Avenue in Alamosa. Police Chief Ken Anderson said almost immediately after responding to the scene, a suspect pulled out a handgun and shot an officer twice.
Three local schools to host volleyball regionals
ALAMOSA – The Colorado High School Activities Association released its regional tournament schedules on Monday. Five schools from the San Luis Valley will compete in regional action with three of them being at home. Both Class 3A volleyball programs will host regional tournaments. Alamosa High School will host the...
Alamosa qualifies eight to state gymnastics meet
ALAMOSA – The Alamosa High School girls gymnastics team finished in third place at its regional tournament which took place last Friday at Mountain Vista High School in Highlands Ranch. The Lady Mean Moose scored 155.425 points. Alamosa will send eight gymnasts to the Class 4A State Tournament which...
Junk cars explode into flames
Alamosa firefighters were called to a fire on the 8 South about six miles west of town around 1:30 p.m. where two junk cars caught fire while the owner was unloading them from a trailer. Fernando Gonzales said he was using a forklift to unload the cars when they suddenly caught fire. He said he was surprised because he had removed the fuel from the vehicles. A number of AFD personnel and several fire trucks responded but Chief Don Chapman couldn’t be reached for further comment. This photo was taken just as firefighters arrived on scene.
Alamosa girls win Class 2A state championship
COLORADO SPRINGS – After finishing in second place in the Class 2A State Meet last season, the Alamosa High School girls cross country team set a goal of winning the state title this year. The Lady Mean Moose were successful as they took the title by scoring 57 points...
Centauri girls place sixth, boys finish 12th in Class 2A meets
COLORADO SPRINGS – The Centauri High School girls cross country team finished sixth in its Class 2A State Meet, while the boys took 12th in their competition. Leading the way for the Lady Falcons was Tayte Hostetter who finished in 19th place with a time of 21:05.50. Also scoring for the Centauri girls were McKenzie Torres who was 35th in 22:07.50, Kaia Skadberg who was 42nd in 22:21.50, and McKenna Guymon who was 45th in 22:37.90.
‘Cheap Land Colorado,’ Pulitzer finalist journeys along the edge in Costilla County
ALAMOSA — Ted Conover, winner of the National Book Critics Circle Award for nonfiction and a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for “Newjack,” has spent the last five years as a sojourner in the San Luis Valley, living off and on among off-gridders who have chosen to reside, disconnected and far away from others, on the remote, isolated flats 1east of Antonito in Costilla County.
Four SLV high school football teams to host playoff games on Saturday
ALAMOSA – The Colorado High School Activities Association released the state football playoff brackets on Sunday. The brackets are posted on the CHSAANow.com web site. Five teams from the San Luis Valley have qualified for the postseason with four of them hosting first round playoff games. D’EVELYN AT ALAMOSA...
15 minutes on the road with candidate Joe O’Dea
ALAMOSA — Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate Joe O’Dea was in Alamosa earlier this week, meeting with Republicans. The Valley Courier was able to have a brief conversation with O’Dea after the meeting while he and his staff were on their way to his next stop in Pagosa Springs.
