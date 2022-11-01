Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ witness describes controlled maneuvers of fireball at tree lineRoger MarshToms River, NJ
Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
New Jersey Man murdered his wife, dumps body on the side of road.BLOCK WORK MEDIAOcean County, NJ
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-workerBLOCK WORK MEDIAPlainsboro Township, NJ
Related
Jackson land swap proposes to move school project to township land on Lakewood border
JACKSON, NJ – On Wednesday, residents in Jackson cheered Mayor Michael Reina for negotiating a compromise to prevent four private schools from being built on a farm in the western end of town. Reina hosted a town hall for residents in the Leesville area to discuss the recently announced plan to preserve a tract of land slated to be turned into four private schools. Initially, Councilman Marty Flemming tried to negotiate a deal with land owner Mordechai Eichorn to build 60 houses, complete with affordable housing allocations on the 30-acre tract of land. That plan was shot down by the The post Jackson land swap proposes to move school project to township land on Lakewood border appeared first on Shore News Network.
Four Seek Seats On School Board
BRICK – Brick Township residents will have the chance to decide between four candidates to fill two seats on the Board of Education in the November election. Current members Melita Gagliardi and Daisy Haffner have stated they are not seeking re-election, leaving two open seats on the board. School...
jerseydigs.com
Sayreville Passes Redevelopment Plan for Amboy Cinemas Site
The Raritan Valley town of Sayreville has taken the first steps towards revitalizing a long-shuttered theater in the hopes of sparking development of a mixed-use complex. During their September 27 meeting, Sayreville’s borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant Amboy Cinemas site. The 19.5-acre parcel, at the corner of Routes 9 and 35, is one of the first properties visitors see when entering the township and is perhaps not the best introduction.
Toms River, NJ realtor accused of $1M arson
A Toms River man has been arrested in connection with the torching of a commercial fleet of vehicles in Wall earlier this fall, causing more than $1 million in damages. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson. After 10 p.m. on...
Popular sandwich shop expanding into Ocean County, NJ
Did you bring lunch or do you want to order something?. OK, where should we order from? I am thinking something quick and handheld so we can chow down and then get back to work. Any suggestions? None?!. I have just the place. Have you ever heard of Hoagitos?. They...
New Jersey Globe
Two more charged in Perth Amboy gift card for ballots scheme
Two Perth Amboy women were charged with witness tampering after they allegedly harassed the cooperating witness in a scheme to trade absentee ballots for a $20 Shop-Rite gift card. Maria Peralta and Annet Sanchez face summonses from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s office for putting personal information about the cooperating witness....
Asbury Park officials illegally rejected plan to demolish historic Catholic church, lawsuit alleges
A developer has filed a lawsuit against Asbury Park alleging officials illegally rejected a plan to demolish historic Holy Spirit Church and build a housing subdivision blocks from the beach. Some residents praised the Asbury Park Planning Board after its Aug. 1 vote denying an application submitted by Mountain View...
wrnjradio.com
Landlocked salmon recently stocked in three lakes in Northwest New Jersey
NORTHWEST, NJ – New Jersey Fish and Wildlife’s Hackettstown State Fish Hatchery crew recently stocked 2,400 landlocked salmon averaging 16.3 inches in length. Merrill Creek Reservoir is scheduled to be stocked Nov. 16 with 700 fish, once fall fish sampling operations are completed. The landlocked salmon were acquired...
NJ mayor pushes for local law to crack down on rampant car thefts
MARLBORO— In an effort to discourage car theft attempts, which have been a major concern in most New Jersey towns, a Monmouth County mayor has a plan to introduce an ordinance to the municipal council. Marlboro Mayor John Hornik told News 12 that the ordinance would impose a fine...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Security Remains Tight In Lakewood Following An Unspecified Threat To Shuls
Residents in Lakewood, and throughout Ocean County, will continue to see a heavy law enforcement presence around the area Friday morning, a day after the FBI issued a rare and unusual warning regarding a threat to Shuls in New Jersey. “The FBI has received credible information of a broad threat...
Uproar kills NJ town’s idea to round up and possibly kill strays
MATAWAN — A plan to trap feral cats and possibly kill them? Scratch that. Matawan's Animal Advisory Committee, which consists of the Matawan municipal business administrator and animal control officer, handed out notices on police letterhead on Tuesday to residents of Ned Drive, Chestnut Drive and Sonia Avenue about a plan to capture feral and roaming cats.
The Ramada Closed This Week After 30 Years in Toms River and We Know What’s Replacing It
We've been to this place numerous times in Toms River, with several events there. We always had radio events there and tons of charity events at the Ramada. The Ramada is located on Rt. 9 in Toms River, on the border of Lakewood and Toms River. I remember being a...
Toms River real estate agent accused of million-dollar arson in Monmouth County
Harcourt "Paul" Ward, of Ward Real Estate, is accused of torching commercial vehicles at a local business in Wall on Atlantic Avenue.
N.J. portable toilet supplier’s 75 classic cars are up for auction
When “Mr. Bob” of Bob Drayton Inc. wasn’t providing portable toilets to Southampton and its surrounding areas in South Jersey, he and his son were building their collection of dozens of decades-old classic vehicles. Now, those vintage cars are being auctioned off in a sale that ends...
Beacon Of Life Care Center Officially Opens In Lakehurst
LAKEHURST – After more than a year of planning and renovation, the former site of the LaBove Grande banquet hall that sits on the Route 70 and Union Avenue circle has officially opened following its transformation into the Beacon of Life Center. A special grand opening/ribbon cutting ceremony was...
wrnjradio.com
Wanted man found hiding in garage in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man has been arrested he was trying to hide from police in garage in Flemington Borough, police said. On September 29, an officer was in the area of Hunter Hills Apartment complex when he observed Petey Demott, 39, of Flemington who was a wanted person, police said.
One Of The Worst Roads In Toms River, NJ Is Getting A Desperate Upgrade
Everyone has that one road they absolutely hate right?. Most of us drive every single day, to and from work or out to the store or to meet up with friends and family. And when you drive down a road that just treats your car like garbage it gets frustrating.
NJ witness describes controlled maneuvers of fireball at tree line
Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A New Jersey witness at Toms River reported watching a silent, fireball-like object that appeared to slow down and speed up as it moved over a nearby tree line at about 12:58 a.m. on May 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
PhillyBite
Best Barbeque Spots in Monmouth County New Jersey
- You can find great barbeque spots throughout Monmouth County, NJ. We've reviewed some of the most popular locations below. You can try Jersey Shore BBQ in Point Pleasant Beach, Local Smoke in Red Bank & Neptune, Surf Barbecue in Rumson, and Mutiny Barbecue in Asbury Park. Jersey Shore BBQ...
N.J. hospital built one of the largest medical construction projects in the U.S. It cost $714M.
It’s the largest building on campus. The Helena Theurer Pavilion — a nine-story, 530,000-square-foot tower costing $714 million — is the latest addition to Hackensack University Medical Center, hospital officials say. The pavilion — dubbed the first “smart surgical tower” in New Jersey — is set to open at the Hackensack facility in December.
Tri-Town News
Jackson, NJ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
917K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Jackson, Howell, Wall, Farmingdale in Ocean County, NJ.https://centraljersey.com/tri-town-news/
Comments / 7