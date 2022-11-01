ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Jackson land swap proposes to move school project to township land on Lakewood border

JACKSON, NJ – On Wednesday, residents in Jackson cheered Mayor Michael Reina for negotiating a compromise to prevent four private schools from being built on a farm in the western end of town. Reina hosted a town hall for residents in the Leesville area to discuss the recently announced plan to preserve a tract of land slated to be turned into four private schools. Initially, Councilman Marty Flemming tried to negotiate a deal with land owner Mordechai Eichorn to build 60 houses, complete with affordable housing allocations on the 30-acre tract of land. That plan was shot down by the The post Jackson land swap proposes to move school project to township land on Lakewood border appeared first on Shore News Network.
JACKSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Four Seek Seats On School Board

BRICK – Brick Township residents will have the chance to decide between four candidates to fill two seats on the Board of Education in the November election. Current members Melita Gagliardi and Daisy Haffner have stated they are not seeking re-election, leaving two open seats on the board. School...
jerseydigs.com

Sayreville Passes Redevelopment Plan for Amboy Cinemas Site

The Raritan Valley town of Sayreville has taken the first steps towards revitalizing a long-shuttered theater in the hopes of sparking development of a mixed-use complex. During their September 27 meeting, Sayreville’s borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant Amboy Cinemas site. The 19.5-acre parcel, at the corner of Routes 9 and 35, is one of the first properties visitors see when entering the township and is perhaps not the best introduction.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Toms River, NJ realtor accused of $1M arson

A Toms River man has been arrested in connection with the torching of a commercial fleet of vehicles in Wall earlier this fall, causing more than $1 million in damages. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson. After 10 p.m. on...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Two more charged in Perth Amboy gift card for ballots scheme

Two Perth Amboy women were charged with witness tampering after they allegedly harassed the cooperating witness in a scheme to trade absentee ballots for a $20 Shop-Rite gift card. Maria Peralta and Annet Sanchez face summonses from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s office for putting personal information about the cooperating witness....
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Landlocked salmon recently stocked in three lakes in Northwest New Jersey

NORTHWEST, NJ – New Jersey Fish and Wildlife’s Hackettstown State Fish Hatchery crew recently stocked 2,400 landlocked salmon averaging 16.3 inches in length. Merrill Creek Reservoir is scheduled to be stocked Nov. 16 with 700 fish, once fall fish sampling operations are completed. The landlocked salmon were acquired...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Uproar kills NJ town’s idea to round up and possibly kill strays

MATAWAN — A plan to trap feral cats and possibly kill them? Scratch that. Matawan's Animal Advisory Committee, which consists of the Matawan municipal business administrator and animal control officer, handed out notices on police letterhead on Tuesday to residents of Ned Drive, Chestnut Drive and Sonia Avenue about a plan to capture feral and roaming cats.
MATAWAN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Wanted man found hiding in garage in Hunterdon County

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man has been arrested he was trying to hide from police in garage in Flemington Borough, police said. On September 29, an officer was in the area of Hunter Hills Apartment complex when he observed Petey Demott, 39, of Flemington who was a wanted person, police said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
PhillyBite

Best Barbeque Spots in Monmouth County New Jersey

- You can find great barbeque spots throughout Monmouth County, NJ. We've reviewed some of the most popular locations below. You can try Jersey Shore BBQ in Point Pleasant Beach, Local Smoke in Red Bank & Neptune, Surf Barbecue in Rumson, and Mutiny Barbecue in Asbury Park. Jersey Shore BBQ...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Tri-Town News

Tri-Town News

Jackson, NJ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
917K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Jackson, Howell, Wall, Farmingdale in Ocean County, NJ.

 https://centraljersey.com/tri-town-news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy