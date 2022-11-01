MAJOR GIFT: A check for $185,000 has been presented to Annandale Village at Suwanee as a result of the nationwide Tidal Wave Auto Spa’s Charity Day. It was given by Tidal Wave CEO Scott Blackstock, right, as Annandale’s Kayce Pearce accepts. Thomaston, Ga.-based Tidal Wave’s annual Charity Day takes place at 119 locations. Each location selects a local charity to receive 50 percent of its daily proceeds. The remaining 50 percent is donated to Annandale, a nonprofit providing progressive life assistance for adults with developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries. Annandale CEO Adam Pomeranz says: “Tidal Wave has always been a fantastic partner of Annandale Village, and this year was no exception. We are always blown away by the generosity of Tidal Wave and their customers.”

SUWANEE, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO