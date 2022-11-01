ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

NEWS BRIEFS: Hampton to be Veteran’s Day speaker on Nov. 11

Speaker for the 28th annual Veteran’s Day observance at the Fallen Heroes Memorial in Gwinnett County will be retired Army Col. Dolores Hampton, who lives in Atlanta, and retired from the United States Army in 1997 after 26 years of service. The ceremony will begin at 11:11 a.m. on November 11 in front of the Gwinnett Judicial and Administration Center.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
NEW for 11/4: On policy vs. mud; Buford High’s accomplishments

MAJOR GIFT: A check for $185,000 has been presented to Annandale Village at Suwanee as a result of the nationwide Tidal Wave Auto Spa’s Charity Day. It was given by Tidal Wave CEO Scott Blackstock, right, as Annandale’s Kayce Pearce accepts. Thomaston, Ga.-based Tidal Wave’s annual Charity Day takes place at 119 locations. Each location selects a local charity to receive 50 percent of its daily proceeds. The remaining 50 percent is donated to Annandale, a nonprofit providing progressive life assistance for adults with developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries. Annandale CEO Adam Pomeranz says: “Tidal Wave has always been a fantastic partner of Annandale Village, and this year was no exception. We are always blown away by the generosity of Tidal Wave and their customers.”
SUWANEE, GA
MYSTERY PHOTO: A few bodies appear to be yearning for attention

Today we present a more unusual Mystery Photo. Give us the year and the background (the how and where) of this photograph, if you can. Send your details in to elliott@brack.net, and include your hometown. Stew Ogilvie, Lawrenceville, who recognized The Arch of Trajan in Ancona, Italy. The photo came...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
BRACK: Buford High teams of all types keep on accomplishing

NOV. 4, 2022 | People in Gwinnett know that one thing is for sure: Buford supports the students in its independent city school system. Altogether, there about 5,800 students enrolled in the K-12 system, supported by 657 employees. And while Buford may be best known for its football program, it...
BUFORD, GA

