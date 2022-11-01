Read full article on original website
capitolfax.com
Abortion news coverage roundup
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker pledged to remove a barrier to abortion for people in prison after a WBEZ investigation found incarcerated people had to pay for the procedure and the wages of the correctional officer required to accompany them to appointments outside the prison. “Moving forward, abortion procedures and their...
Shenanigans!
* For a little context, here’s an SJ-R story from this past April…. In November, Gov. JB Pritzker signed a law which banned judicial candidates from accepting donations from groups which don’t disclose their funders, such as so-called “dark money” groups organized as 501(c)4 organizations. These include groups like the Judicial Fairness Project or the Illinois Opportunity Project, groups which together gave $550,000 to the campaign against Kilbride.
Republicans complain about big money
Earlier today, two former prosecutors and a former Appellate Court Justice held a press conference to highlight the unprecedented level of spending from Democratic leaders on the two contested Illinois Supreme Court races in the Chicago suburbs. Former Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McMahon, former Appellate Court Justice Bob Spence,...
